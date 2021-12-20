RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandpiper Hospitality – a Virginia-based hotel management company with vast expertise in the extended-stay segment – is excited to announce that it has promoted Victor Cruz to serve as Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Cruz will be responsible for developing third-party management opportunities and earning new management contracts for the company.
Cruz joined the Sandpiper Hospitality team in 2016 and most recently served as the Vice President of Revenue Management. With a broad range of hospitality revenue knowledge, he previously held positions at Winegardner & Hammons Hotel Group, Shaner Hotels, Highgate Hotels, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, Sage Hospitality and The Prococcianti Group. A graduate of Youngstown State University, Cruz was named Marriott's Revenue Leader of the Year for the Eastern Region in 2011 and 2012 and has helped Sandpiper Hospitality achieve best-in-class revenue results year-in and year-out.
"I believe in Sandpiper Hospitality, our company culture, and our proven ability to drive superior results. I look forward to using my knowledge and expertise to assist our clients while helping the company achieve smart growth goals," said Cruz.
Sandpiper hospitality is approved by Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Choice Hotels International, Suburban Extended Stay Hotels and Extended Stay America to manage their select-service and extended stay brands and now manages over ten different brands in its portfolio.
"Victor has been a key leader at Sandpiper Hospitality for over five years. His extensive background in Revenue Management and his intimate knowledge of our business and capabilities will be invaluable for us as we continue to add new properties nationwide," said Sandpiper Hospitality President & CEO Jim Darter. "The sky is the limit for Victor and Sandpiper Hospitality."
Sandpiper Hospitality has a portfolio of 54 hotels open with 21 of them under management for third-party clients. It has earned several new management contracts recently, including the addition of a new high profile WoodSpring Suites property in Orlando, Florida, two Suburban Extended Stay Hotels by Choice in Colorado and North Carolina and the company was recently selected to manage four new properties currently under development in Texas that will join the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts family.
Sandpiper Hospitality continues to demonstrate its unique ability to combine a flexible approach to 3rd-party management with extra-ordinary financial results for its investors and clients. For more information, please visit http://www.sandpiperhospitality.com.
