RICHMOND, Va., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandpiper Lodging Trust ("SLT") is pleased to announce the recent promotion of one its key personnel, Mr. Will Garson. Mr. Garson began with SLT in 2019 as an Associate in the Acquisitions group. He has been responsible for providing analytical support for the acquisition, development, and financing activities of SLT's growing portfolio of extended stay hotel assets. In his new role as Vice President of Acquisitions, Garson will be assuming increasing responsibility in SLT's acquisition's efforts.
Andy Anderson, Chief Acquisitions Officer of SLT, said, "Will has exceeded our expectations during his tenure at SLT, quickly becoming an expert in assessing assets in our segment, evaluating the value of assets to our investors and understanding how and why we can maximize the value of those assets utilizing our platform."
Prior to joining Sandpiper, Mr. Garson spent three and a half years as a Financial Analyst at Hackney Real Estate Partners, a private real estate investment firm. There, he played an integral role in both acquisition and disposition processes as the sole analyst responsible for underwriting properties. During his time with the firm, Mr. Garson assisted in underwriting over $180 million in acquisitions and dispositions.
Carter Rise, CEO of SLT, stated, "This promotion recognizes the significant contribution Will has made to our efforts. He is a very intelligent, dedicated professional and we consider ourselves lucky to have him on our team."
Mr. Garson holds a B.A. in Economics and a B.A. in Government & Law from Lafayette College. He also holds the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation.
About Sandpiper
Based in Richmond, Va., Sandpiper Lodging Trust ("SLT") is a nationally-focused real estate investment trust recognized as one of the leading companies specializing in extended stay lodging properties. The company continues to develop its portfolio through ground-up development and selective acquisition of performing and non-performing properties. SLT, along with its affiliated funds, owns a total of 33 extended stay hotels under the WoodSpring Suites, Candlewood Suites and Suburban Extended Stay brands. For more information, please visit http://www.sandpiperlodgingtrust.com.
Sandpiper Hospitality, an affiliated hotel management company, manages the entire SLT portfolio and also manages 23 more hotels for unaffiliated third parties. Sandpiper Hospitality has earned its position as the leading operator in the extended stay hotel segment of hospitality by combining the spirit of genuine, welcoming hospitality with superior financial returns, fueling the growth and prosperity of its various stakeholders – from associates to guests to owners and investors. For more information, visit
http://www.sandpiperhospitality.com.
Media Contact:
John D. Austin
Chief Financial Officer
Sandpiper Lodging Trust
804-775-2200 - x102
Media Contact
Julie Dunn, Dunn Communications Inc., +1 3035222659, julie@dunncommunications.com
SOURCE Sandpiper Lodging Trust