SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of Allied Construction Products LLC (Allied), a US distributor of hydraulic hammers to the construction and mining industries and manufacturer of compactor plates and mounting brackets. 

In 2019 the company generated revenues of approximately 29 million USD with 38 employees. Sandvik was already a 21% minority shareholder of the company and Sandvik's products generated about 80% of Allied's revenues.

The deal is neutral to Sandvik's earnings per share from the start.

Stockholm, 2 October 2020
 

Sandvik AB 

For further information, contact Emelie Alm, Investor Relations Officer, phone: +46 79 060 8717 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 70 577 0549.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-completes-the-acquisition-of-allied-construction,c3209304

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3209304/1313984.pdf

Sandvik completes the acquisition of Allied Construction

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.