July 16, 2020

Second quarter 2020

Continuing operations            

  • Order intake 18,971 million SEK
  • Revenues 20,230 million SEK
  • Operating profit 1,508 million SEK
  • Operating margin 7.5%
  • Adjusted operating profit 2,837 million SEK
  • Adjusted operating margin 14.0%
  • Profit after financial items 1,528 million SEK
  • Adjusted profit after financial items 2,858 million SEK
  • Earnings per share 0.88 SEK
  • Adjusted earnings per share 1.73 SEK
  • Cash flow from operations 2,880 million SEK

Discontinued operations           

  • Order intake 0 million SEK
  • Revenues -1 million SEK
  • Operating profit -4 million SEK

Group Total           

  • Order intake 18,971 million SEK
  • Revenues 20,229 million SEK
  • Operating profit 1,504 million SEK
  • Operating margin 7.4%
  • Adjusted operating profit 2,833 million SEK
  • Adjusted operating margin 14.0%
  • Profit after financial items 1,524 million SEK
  • Adjusted profit after financial items 2,854 million SEK
  • Earnings per share 0.88 SEK
  • Adjusted earnings per share 1.73 SEK
  • Cash flow from operations 2,825 million SEK

Stockholm, 16 July 2020
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Stefan Widing
President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 CEST on 16 July 2020.

