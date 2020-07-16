SANDVIKEN, Sweden, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Second quarter 2020
Continuing operations
- Order intake 18,971 million SEK
- Revenues 20,230 million SEK
- Operating profit 1,508 million SEK
- Operating margin 7.5%
- Adjusted operating profit 2,837 million SEK
- Adjusted operating margin 14.0%
- Profit after financial items 1,528 million SEK
- Adjusted profit after financial items 2,858 million SEK
- Earnings per share 0.88 SEK
- Adjusted earnings per share 1.73 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 2,880 million SEK
Discontinued operations
- Order intake 0 million SEK
- Revenues -1 million SEK
- Operating profit -4 million SEK
Group Total
- Order intake 18,971 million SEK
- Revenues 20,229 million SEK
- Operating profit 1,504 million SEK
- Operating margin 7.4%
- Adjusted operating profit 2,833 million SEK
- Adjusted operating margin 14.0%
- Profit after financial items 1,524 million SEK
- Adjusted profit after financial items 2,854 million SEK
- Earnings per share 0.88 SEK
- Adjusted earnings per share 1.73 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 2,825 million SEK
Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 8 456 11 94 (Anna Vilogorac).
A webcast and teleconference will be held on 16 July 2020 at 13:00 CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors
Stockholm, 16 July 2020
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Stefan Widing
President and CEO
This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 CEST on 16 July 2020.
