Accomplished Lawyers to Share Unique Legal Expertise through the Invitation-Only Community
LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sanford Michelman, Chairman and Co-Founder of Michelman & Robinson, LLP, and his colleague Dana Kravetz, M&R's Firm Managing Partner, have both been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
M&R is a national law firm and Michelman and Kravetz, both of whom operate out of its Los Angeles headquarters, were vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of their legal and industry experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and recognition.
"We are honored to welcome Sanford and Dana into this vibrant community of business leaders and executives," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
Since establishing M&R in 1999, Michelman has embraced an outside-in, innovation-focused mindset that he applies both to business leadership and legal strategy. He has built his career as a litigator representing leading global corporations in high-stakes, "bet-the-company" matters that play out in arbitration, administrative proceedings, and in state and federal courts all over the country. Michelman's experience spans industries, though he has particular expertise in the advertising & digital media, banking & financial services and insurance sectors.
"It's an absolute privilege to have been selected as a Forbes Council member," says Michelman, who was named "Litigation Attorney of the Year" for 2021, a Top 100 Lawyer for 2022, and among the 500 most influential people in L.A., all by the Los Angeles Business Journal. "Engagement with this group of executives and innovators presents a great opportunity for me and Dana to leverage our experience to provide context and content regarding the impact of the ever-evolving legal space upon business and society."
Kravetz is a sought-after employment lawyer and hospitality industry pro who is leaned upon for legal advice related to the ongoing employment-related fallout due to COVID-19. He provides guidance on issues like the new hybrid/flexible workplace, vaccine mandates, furloughs, separation, health and safety requirements (OSHA, etc.), employee reintegration and regulatory and municipal compliance, among many others. Likewise, he stands at the intersection of labor & employment laws and society, providing counsel on #MeToo and pay equity issues.
"Being able to join with this group of prestigious individuals is very exciting," says Kravetz, recently named by The Daily Journal as a Top Labor & Employment Lawyer and an Employment Trailblazer by the National Law Journal. "M&R represents clients across industries, hospitality included, and I look forward to sharing my background in—and nuanced perspective of—these sectors to the Forbes Business Council."
Given their new affiliation with Forbes, Michelman and Kravetz will have access to a variety of professional networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities and will partner with a professional editorial team to share their expert insights in original business articles posted on Forbes.com.
