What we make, makes a difference. (PRNewsFoto/Sanmina Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/)

 By Sanmina Corporation

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended April 3, 2021 and outlook for its fiscal third quarter ending July 3, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

 •  Revenue: $1.7 billion, midpoint of outlook

 •  GAAP operating margin: 3.8 percent

 •  GAAP diluted EPS: $0.70

 •  Non-GAAP(1) operating margin: 5.0 percent

 •  Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $1.01, exceeded outlook



Additional Second Quarter Highlights

 •  Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC: 27.6 percent

 •  Cash flow from operations: $81 million

 •  Free cash flow: $67 million  

 •  Ending cash and cash equivalents: $575 million





 (1)

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses; restructuring costs (including employee severance and benefits costs and charges related to excess facilities and assets); acquisition and integration costs (consisting of costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses into our operations); impairment charges for goodwill and other assets; amortization expense; and other unusual or infrequent items (e.g. charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items). See Schedule 1 below for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including the economic substance behind each exclusion, the manner in which management uses non-GAAP measures to conduct and evaluate the business, the material limitations associated with using such measures and the manner in which management compensates for such limitations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release.

"We achieved solid financial results for the second fiscal quarter, despite the challenges associated with supply chain constraints and the typical seasonality. This performance was driven by broad end-market demand, favorable mix and operational execution. I commend our employees for their commitment to deliver on our customers' expectations," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina Corporation. 

"Our third quarter outlook reflects strong demand across our customer base while taking into account our current understanding of the supply constraints facing the industry and the COVID-19 pandemic. Our focus on fundamentals, coupled with the quality of our customer relationships, gives us confidence in the long-term financial prospects of our company." 

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Outlook

The following outlook is for the third fiscal quarter ending July 3, 2021.  These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. 

  • Revenue between $1.675 billion to $1.775 billion
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.71 to $0.81
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.84 to $0.94

The statements above concerning our expectations for customer demand during the third quarter and financial outlook constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, mostly notably the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have reduced demand from our customers, caused supply chain interruptions and created health risks for our employees and which could result in restrictions on where we can build products and our ability to fully staff our plants. Other factors that could cause our results to differ from our outlook include adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; and the other factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

 

Sanmina Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(GAAP)







April 3,



October 3,







2021



2020



















(Unaudited)

ASSETS



















Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$    575,176



$    480,526



Accounts receivable, net

1,122,962



1,043,334



Contract assets

334,957



396,583



Inventories

785,406



861,281



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

38,584



37,718





Total current assets

2,857,085



2,819,442













Property, plant and equipment, net

529,651



559,242

Deferred tax assets

259,943



273,470

Other



123,550



120,502





Total assets

$ 3,770,229



$ 3,772,656













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Current liabilities:









Accounts payable

$ 1,108,994



$ 1,210,049



Accrued liabilities 

176,148



171,761



Accrued payroll and related benefits

114,704



122,029



Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt

18,750



18,750





Total current liabilities

1,418,596



1,522,589













Long-term liabilities:









Long-term debt

320,405



329,249



Other

296,121



290,902





Total long-term liabilities

616,526



620,151













Stockholders' equity

1,735,107



1,629,916





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,770,229



$ 3,772,656

 

Sanmina Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(GAAP)

(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended























April 3,



March 28,



April 3,



March 28,





2021



2020



2021



2020



















Net sales

$ 1,699,677



$ 1,590,550



$ 3,454,926



$ 3,430,721

Cost of sales

1,556,579



1,483,129



3,170,593



3,188,418



Gross profit

143,098



107,421



284,333



242,303



















Operating expenses:

















Selling, general and administrative

61,142



62,257



120,109



125,408



Research and development

5,353



5,767



10,158



10,967



Restructuring and other costs 

11,880



15,028



13,784



24,378



     Total operating expenses

78,375



83,052



144,051



160,753



















Operating income

64,723



24,369



140,282



81,550





















Interest income

244



418



474



728



Interest expense 

(4,880)



(6,040)



(9,834)



(11,917)



Other income (expense), net

6,143



(7,660)



8,010



(6,342)

Interest and other, net

1,507



(13,282)



(1,350)



(17,531)



















Income before income taxes

66,230



11,087



138,932



64,019



















Provision for income taxes 

19,193



6,205



43,874



20,792



















Net income

$      47,037



$        4,882



$      95,058



$      43,227





















Basic income per share

$          0.72



$          0.07



$          1.46



$          0.61



Diluted income per share

$          0.70



$          0.07



$          1.42



$          0.60





















Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:

















  Basic

65,249



70,584



65,244



70,377



  Diluted

66,957



72,245



66,887



72,429

 

Sanmina Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended







April 3,



Jan. 2,



March 28,







2021



2021



2020

















GAAP Operating Income



$      64,723



$      75,559



$      24,369



GAAP operating margin



3.8%



4.3%



1.5%

Adjustments:















Stock compensation expense (1)



9,224



8,209



7,783



Amortization of intangible assets



-



-



63



Distressed customer charges (2)



(296)



(325)



-



Legal and other (3)



-



1,873



-



Restructuring costs



11,880



1,904



8,356



Goodwill and other asset impairments



-



-



6,609

Non-GAAP Operating Income



$      85,531



$      87,220



$      47,180



Non-GAAP operating margin



5.0%



5.0%



3.0%

































GAAP Net Income



$      47,037



$      48,021



$        4,882

















Adjustments:















Operating income adjustments (see above)



20,808



11,661



22,811



Legal and other (3)



(4,807)



-



(259)



Adjustments for taxes (4)



4,402



8,652



(4,655)

Non-GAAP Net Income



$      67,440



$      68,334



$      22,779

































GAAP Net Income Per Share:















Basic



$          0.72



$          0.74



$          0.07



Diluted



$          0.70



$          0.72



$          0.07

















Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:















Basic



$          1.03



$          1.05



$          0.32



Diluted



$          1.01



$          1.02



$          0.32

















Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:















Basic



65,249



65,243



70,584



Diluted



66,957



66,818



72,245

































(1)

Stock compensation expense was as follows: 































Cost of sales



$        3,629



$        3,421



$        2,582



Selling, general and administrative



5,479



4,718



5,127



Research and development



116



70



74



  Total



$        9,224



$        8,209



$        7,783

















(2)

Relates to accounts receivable and inventory write-downs (recoveries) associated with distressed customers.

















(3)

Represents expenses, charges and recoveries associated with certain legal matters.



















(4)

GAAP provision for income taxes



$      19,193



$      24,681



$        6,205



















Adjustments:















  Tax impact of operating income adjustments



284



280



222



  Discrete tax items



(232)



(6,451)



3,244



  Deferred tax adjustments



(4,454)



(2,481)



1,189



















Subtotal - adjustments for taxes



(4,402)



(8,652)



4,655



















Non-GAAP provision for income taxes



$      14,791



$      16,029



$      10,860

































Q3 FY21 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:



Q3 FY21 EPS Range











Low



 High 























GAAP diluted earnings per share



$          0.71



$          0.81







  Stock compensation expense 



$          0.13



$          0.13







Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share



$          0.84



$          0.94





















* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges, impairment charges and other unusual or infrequent items, if any, that could be incurred during the third quarter of FY21, an estimate of such items is not included in the outlook for Q3 FY21 GAAP EPS.

 

Sanmina Corporation

Pre-Tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)











 Q2 FY21 







Pre-tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)











GAAP operating income



$    64,723



 x 

4.0

Annualized GAAP operating income



258,892

Average invested capital (1)

 ÷ 

1,237,417

GAAP pre-tax ROIC



20.9%







Non-GAAP operating income



$    85,531



 x 

4.0

Annualized non-GAAP operating income



342,124

Average invested capital (1)

 ÷ 

1,237,417

Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC



27.6%







(1) Invested capital is defined as total assets (not including cash and cash equivalents and deferred tax assets) less total liabilities (excluding short-term and long-term debt).

 

Sanmina Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)











Three Month Periods



Q2'21



Q2'20









GAAP Net Income

$ 47,037



$     4,882

Depreciation and amortization

27,196



28,042

Other, net

19,498



16,029

Net change in net working capital

(12,642)



86,775

       Cash provided by operating activities

81,089



135,728









Net purchases of property & equipment

(14,349)



(16,410)

        Cash used in investing activities

(14,349)



(16,410)









Net share repurchases

(1,502)



(64,163)

Net borrowing activities

(4,688)



629,702

         Cash used in financing activities

(6,190)



565,539









Effect of exchange rate changes

(1,404)



(836)









Net change in cash & cash equivalents

$ 59,146



$ 684,021









Free cash flow:







   Cash provided by operating activities

$ 81,089



$ 135,728

   Net purchases of property & equipment

(14,349)



(16,410)



$ 66,740



$ 119,318

Schedule 1

The statements above and financial information provided in this earnings release include non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and pre-tax return on invested capital (ROIC).  Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination costs, exit costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.    

Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as  charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items may include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items.  Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates.  In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

