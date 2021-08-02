SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended July 3, 2021 and outlook for its fiscal fourth quarter ending October 2, 2021.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights
• Revenue: $1.66 billion
• GAAP operating margin: 4.5 percent
• GAAP diluted EPS: $1.74(1)
• Non-GAAP(2) operating margin: 5.0 percent
• Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $0.99, exceeded outlook
Additional Third Quarter Highlights
• Cash flow from operations: $104 million
• Free cash flow: $92 million
• Shares repurchased: 300,000 for $12.2 million
• Ending cash and cash equivalents: $624 million
• Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC: 25.9 percent
(1)
Includes $0.64 benefit relating to release of certain tax reserves.
(2)
Non-GAAP financial measures exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses; restructuring costs (including employee
"The relentless focus and execution from our team enabled us to achieve third quarter non-GAAP operating margin at the high-end and non-GAAP earnings per share exceeded our outlook. Demand remained robust across all of our end-markets; however, the continuing prevalence of the global supply chain constraints impacted our third quarter revenue," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina Corporation.
"Our fourth quarter outlook reflects strong demand across our customer base while taking into account our current estimate of the impact of the ongoing supply constraints. I am confident that our culture of operational agility will enable us to effectively navigate in this dynamic market environment."
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Outlook
The following outlook is for the fourth fiscal quarter ending October 2, 2021. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.
- Revenue between $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion
- GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.80 to $0.90
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.93 to $1.03
The statements above concerning our expectations for customer demand during the fourth quarter, the Company's ability to manage ongoing supply chain constraints and the financial outlook for the fourth quarter all constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, mostly notably the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have resulted in supply chain constraints preventing the Company from shipping all product for which there is demand and which could result in renewed restrictions on where we can build products and prevent us from fully staffing our plants. Other factors that could cause our results to differ from our outlook include adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; and the other factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC").
The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.
Sanmina Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(GAAP)
July 3,
October 3,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 623,844
$ 480,526
Accounts receivable, net
1,153,813
1,043,334
Contract assets
345,096
396,583
Inventories
892,633
861,281
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
50,446
37,718
Total current assets
3,065,832
2,819,442
Property, plant and equipment, net
550,038
559,242
Deferred tax assets
241,069
273,470
Other
145,651
120,502
Total assets
$ 4,002,590
$ 3,772,656
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 1,296,005
$ 1,210,049
Accrued liabilities
149,236
171,761
Accrued payroll and related benefits
123,365
122,029
Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt
18,750
18,750
Total current liabilities
1,587,356
1,522,589
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt
315,987
329,249
Other
260,132
290,902
Total long-term liabilities
576,119
620,151
Stockholders' equity
1,839,115
1,629,916
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 4,002,590
$ 3,772,656
Sanmina Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(GAAP)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 3,
June 27,
July 3,
June 27,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$ 1,657,741
$ 1,654,691
$ 5,112,667
$ 5,085,412
Cost of sales
1,521,151
1,523,218
4,691,744
4,711,636
Gross profit
136,590
131,473
420,923
373,776
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
57,438
59,314
177,547
184,722
Research and development
5,269
5,181
15,427
16,148
Restructuring and other costs
(382)
2,875
13,402
27,253
Total operating expenses
62,325
67,370
206,376
228,123
Operating income
74,265
64,103
214,547
145,653
Interest income
217
764
691
1,492
Interest expense
(4,823)
(8,460)
(14,657)
(20,377)
Other income (expense), net
29,258
3,200
37,268
(3,142)
Interest and other, net
24,652
(4,496)
23,302
(22,027)
Income before income taxes
98,917
59,607
237,849
123,626
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(18,458)
14,727
25,416
35,519
Net income
$ 117,375
$ 44,880
$ 212,433
$ 88,107
Basic income per share
$ 1.79
$ 0.66
$ 3.25
$ 1.26
Diluted income per share
$ 1.74
$ 0.64
$ 3.17
$ 1.23
Weighted-average shares used in
computing per share amounts:
Basic
65,427
68,216
65,306
69,657
Diluted
67,352
69,645
67,055
71,504
Sanmina Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
July 3,
April 3,
June 27,
2021
2021
2020
GAAP Operating Income
$ 74,265
$ 64,723
$ 64,103
GAAP operating margin
4.5%
3.8%
3.9%
Adjustments:
Stock compensation expense (1)
8,715
9,224
7,354
Amortization of intangible assets
284
-
63
Distressed customer charges (2)
(428)
(296)
1,499
Restructuring costs
(382)
11,880
2,812
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$ 82,454
$ 85,531
$ 75,831
Non-GAAP operating margin
5.0%
5.0%
4.6%
GAAP Net Income
$ 117,375
$ 47,037
$ 44,880
Adjustments:
Operating income adjustments (see above)
8,189
20,808
11,728
Gain on liquidation of foreign entity
(8,493)
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
(15,000)
-
-
Legal and other (3)
(3,440)
(4,807)
-
Adjustments for taxes (4)
(32,056)
4,402
3,387
Non-GAAP Net Income
$ 66,575
$ 67,440
$ 59,995
GAAP Net Income Per Share:
Basic
$ 1.79
$ 0.72
$ 0.66
Diluted
$ 1.74
$ 0.70
$ 0.64
Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:
Basic
$ 1.02
$ 1.03
$ 0.88
Diluted
$ 0.99
$ 1.01
$ 0.86
Weighted-average shares used in computing per
Basic
65,427
65,249
68,216
Diluted
67,352
66,957
69,645
(1)
Stock compensation expense was as follows:
Cost of sales
$ 3,712
$ 3,629
$ 2,772
Selling, general and administrative
4,913
5,479
4,496
Research and development
90
116
86
Total
$ 8,715
$ 9,224
$ 7,354
(2)
Relates to accounts receivable and inventory write-downs (recoveries) associated with distressed
(3)
Represents expenses, charges and recoveries associated with certain legal matters.
(4)
GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes
$ (18,458)
$ 19,193
$ 14,727
Adjustments:
Tax impact of operating income adjustments
452
284
602
Discrete tax items
37,583
(232)
3,152
Deferred tax adjustments
(5,979)
(4,454)
(7,141)
Subtotal - adjustments for taxes
32,056
(4,402)
(3,387)
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
$ 13,598
$ 14,791
$ 11,340
Q4 FY21 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:
Q4 FY21 EPS Range
Low
High
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 0.80
$ 0.90
Stock compensation expense
$ 0.13
$ 0.13
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 0.93
$ 1.03
* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges, impairment charges and other
Sanmina Corporation
Pre-tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Month Periods
Q3 FY21
Q2 FY21
Q1 FY21
Q4 FY20
Q3 FY20
Pre-tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
GAAP operating income
$ 74,265
$ 64,723
$ 75,559
$ 82,034
$ 64,103
x
4.0
4.0
4.0
3.7
4.0
Annualized GAAP operating income
297,060
258,892
302,236
304,698
256,412
Average invested capital (1)
÷
1,274,041
1,237,417
1,229,805
1,245,006
1,247,777
GAAP pre-tax ROIC
23.3%
20.9%
24.6%
24.5%
20.5%
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 82,454
$ 85,531
$ 87,220
$ 94,709
$ 75,831
x
4.0
4.0
4.0
3.7
4.0
Annualized non-GAAP operating income
329,816
342,124
348,880
351,776
303,324
Average invested capital (1)
÷
1,274,041
1,237,417
1,229,805
1,245,006
1,247,777
Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC
25.9%
27.6%
28.4%
28.3%
24.3%
(1) Invested capital is defined as total assets (not including cash and cash equivalents and deferred tax assets) less total liabilities (excluding short-term and long-term debt).
Sanmina Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Month Periods
Q3'21
Q2'21
Q3'20
GAAP Net Income
$ 117,375
$ 47,037
$ 44,880
Depreciation and amortization
27,373
27,196
28,886
Other, net
3,339
19,498
15,532
Net change in net working capital
(44,366)
(12,642)
(25,531)
Cash provided by operating activities
103,721
81,089
63,767
Purchases of short-term investments
-
-
(30,000)
Purchases of long-term investments
(1,705)
-
-
Net purchases of property & equipment
(17,182)
(14,349)
(9,441)
Proceeds from sale of intellectual property
5,000
-
-
Cash paid for businesses acquired
(21,408)
-
-
Cash used in investing activities
(35,295)
(14,349)
(39,441)
Net share repurchases
(15,698)
(1,502)
(17,791)
Net borrowing activities
(4,688)
(4,688)
(4,688)
Cash used in financing activities
(20,386)
(6,190)
(22,479)
Effect of exchange rate changes
628
(1,404)
785
Net change in cash & cash equivalents
$ 48,668
$ 59,146
$ 2,632
Free cash flow:
Cash provided by operating activities
$ 103,721
$ 81,089
$ 63,767
Net purchases of property & equipment
(17,182)
(14,349)
(9,441)
Proceeds from sale of intellectual property
5,000
-
-
$ 91,539
$ 66,740
$ 54,326
Schedule 1
The statements above and financial information provided in this earnings release include non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and pre-tax return on invested capital (ROIC). Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.
Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.
Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.
Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.
Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination costs, exit costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.
Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.
Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.
Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.
Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.
