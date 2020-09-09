CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi Genzyme today announced that new data from across the company's neurology portfolio will be presented at MSVirtual2020, the 8th Joint Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) - European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) Meeting from 11-13 September 2020.
The congress will feature new data relating to tolebrutinib (SAR442168), an investigational oral, brain-penetrant, selective small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK). The poster, and a platform presentation, extend previous findings on the role of BTK in microglia and the potential of brain-penetrant BTK inhibitors to block microglia-driven neuroinflammation implicated in MS disease progression. Tolebrutinib is the proposed international nonproprietary name for SAR442168.
In addition, several posters and platform presentations highlight studies evaluating safety, efficacy and investigational uses of approved therapies AUBAGIO® (teriflunomide) and LEMTRADA® (alemtuzumab) reinforcing the consistent, positive clinical profiles of these two treatment options.
Presentations at MSVirtual2020: 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting include:
Tolebrutinib (SAR442168)
Decoding Bruton's tyrosine kinase signaling in neuroinflammation
#P0311 (on-demand e-poster)
BTK signaling regulates real-time microglial dynamics and prevents demyelination in a novel in vivo model of antibody-mediated cortical demyelination†
#YI01.06 (platform presentation)
Saturday, 12 September
AUBAGIO® (teriflunomide)
Teriflunomide efficacy and safety in pediatric patients with relapsing forms of MS: Interim analysis of open-label TERIKIDS trial extension
#FC02.04 (platform presentation)
Sunday, 13 September
7:36 – 7:48 PM CEST / 1:36-1:48 PM ET
Treatment Satisfaction Across Age Groups in Patients Who Switched to Teriflunomide: Analysis of the Real-world Teri-PRO Study
#P01065 (on-demand e-poster)
Effect of Teriflunomide on Epstein-Barr Virus Shedding in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Patients: Outcomes From a Real-world Cohort Study
#P0326 (on-demand e-poster)
Friday, 11 September
Effect of teriflunomide on MRI lesion activity across age groups in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis from the TEMSO study
#P0203 (on-demand e-poster)
LEMTRADA® (alemtuzumab)
Alemtuzumab slowed brain atrophy over 6 years in patients without relapse and MRI disease activity: post hoc analysis of the pooled CARE-MS studies
#P0024 (on-demand e-poster)
Safety of Alemtuzumab Over 9 Years in Patients With Non-MS Autoimmunity
#FC02.01 (platform presentation)
Sunday, 13 September
7:00 – 7:12 PM CEST / 1:00-1:12 PM ET
Outcomes in Alemtuzumab-Treated Patients With Thyroid Adverse Events: 6-Year Pooled CARE-MS Data
#P0128 (on-demand e-poster)
Friday, 11 September
† In vivo studies were performed with the tool compound PRN2675, the in vitro microglia gene signature study (#P0311) was performed with SAR442168
About tolebrutinib (SAR442168)
Tolebrutinib is an investigational, oral, brain-penetrant, selective small-molecule inhibitor of BTK. Tolebrutinib has shown BTK binding as well as cerebrospinal fluid exposure in Phase 1 studies. Sanofi obtained global rights to develop and commercialize tolebrutinib under a license agreement with Principia Biopharma, Inc. For more information on tolebrutinib clinical trials, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov and search for "SAR442168". Tolebrutinib is currently under clinical development, and its safety and efficacy have not been reviewed by any regulatory authority.
