NORTH POLE, Ark., Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With Christmas fast approaching, our focus is shifting to the holidays, gifts and charity. Santa Letter Factory is centered around all three subjects.
For a second holiday season in a row, this cheery company selling "personalized letters from Santa" is partnering with Toys For Tots, donating 10% of profits to the well-known national charitable program.
Toys for Tots is run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, providing happiness and hope to disadvantaged children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime.
Santa Letter Factory is "proud to donate a portion of profits to such a noble cause" and hopes the partnership will continue year after year in an effort to bring joy to children across the country.
Customers can purchase a variety of personalized Santa letter packages and other goodies directly from Santa Letter Factory. To learn more about them, you can visit their website at https://santaletters.org.
