DALLAS, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") has made modifications to its previously scheduled 2020 Earnings Release Dates. Please note that there has been a change to the Q1 and Q2 reporting dates.

The results webcast will be held on the following dates and times:

Q1 2020: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time

Q2 2020: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time

Q3 2020: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time

Conference Call Information
Conference call and webcast details will be available in the press release filed the morning of each of the release dates.

About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to more than 2.9 million customers across the full credit spectrum. SC, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, has an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $59 billion (as of December 31, 2019), and is headquartered in Dallas. (www.santanderconsumerusa.com)

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Evan Black
800.493.8219
InvestorRelations@santanderconsumerusa.com

Media Relations
Annette Rogers
469.563.4157
Media@santanderconsumerusa.com

