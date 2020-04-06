DALLAS, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") has made modifications to its previously scheduled 2020 Earnings Release Dates. Please note that there has been a change to the Q1 and Q2 reporting dates.
The results webcast will be held on the following dates and times:
Q1 2020: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time
Q2 2020: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time
Q3 2020: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time
Conference Call Information
Conference call and webcast details will be available in the press release filed the morning of each of the release dates.
