DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC" or the "Company") today announced net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 ("Q3 2020") of $490 million, or $1.58 per diluted common share. The quarter included $46 million of net charge-offs and $293 million of incremental allowance for credit loss primarily driven by balance growth.
On September 30, 2020, the Federal Reserve Board ("FRB") extended to the fourth quarter its interim policy applicable to all CCAR banks prohibiting share repurchases and limiting dividends to average trailing net income. Although SC's standalone income is sufficient to support a dividend, it is consolidated into Santander Holdings USA, Inc.'s ("SHUSA") capital plan and therefore is subject to the FRB's interim policy that utilizes SHUSA's average trailing income to determine the cap on common stock dividends. SC does not currently expect to declare or pay a dividend in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Management Quotes
"As the pandemic continues to affect our country and our industry, our top priority remains serving our dealers, customers and employees. During the quarter we originated more than $8 billion in loans and leases, continued to grow balances and remained disciplined in our underwriting. Our portfolio continues to be resilient as demand for customer deferrals declined significantly and delinquency is at a historic low. These factors, in addition to robust used vehicle prices, led to a solid quarter across the board and positions us to finish the year strong," said Mahesh Aditya, SC President and CEO.
Fahmi Karam, SC Chief Financial Officer, added, "This quarter's results highlight the unique environment we are currently operating in with low losses driven by relief programs and historically high used car prices driving strong net income. We grew reserves in the quarter to over $6 billion, or an 18.4% allowance ratio, driven by increased balances and continued uncertainty in the macro outlook. We are well capitalized with a 13.7% CET1 ratio, and combined with our reserve, we have an industry leading loss absorbing capacity to manage through the pandemic and position us for long-term success."
Third Quarter of 2020 Highlights (variances compared to third quarter of 2019 ("Q3 2019"), unless otherwise noted)
- Total auto originations of $8.4 billion, flat
- Core retail auto loan originations of $2.7 billion, up 5%
- Chrysler Capital loan originations of $3.8 billion, up 6%
- Chrysler Capital lease originations of $1.9 billion, down 17%
- Chrysler average quarterly penetration rate of 33%, from 36%
- Santander Bank, N.A. program originations of $1.1 billion
- Net finance and other interest income1 of $1.3 billion, up 6%
- 30-59 delinquency ratio of 5.0%, down 450 basis points
- 59-plus delinquency ratio2 of 2.4%, down 230 basis points
- Retail Installment Contract ("RIC") gross charge-off ratio of 6.8%, down 11.5 percentage points
- Recovery rate of 91.4%, up from 55.9%
- RIC net charge-off ratio3 of 0.6%, down 750 basis points
- Troubled Debt Restructuring ("TDR") balance of $3.8 billion, down from $4.2 billion
- Return on average assets of 4.1%, up from 2.0%
- $3.3 billion in asset-backed securities "ABS" issued
- Expense ratio of 1.7%, down from 2.3%
- Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio of 13.7%, down from 15.4% as of September 30, 2019
1 Includes Finance receivables held for investment, Finance receivables held for sale and Leased vehicles.
2 Delinquency Ratio is defined as the ratio of end of period delinquent principal, over 59 days, to end of period gross balance of the respective portfolio, excludes finance leases.
3 Net Charge-Off Ratio stated on a recorded investment basis, which is unpaid principal balance adjusted for unaccreted net discounts, subvention and origination costs.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 3.1 million customers across the full credit spectrum. SC, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $63 billion (for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020), and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. (www.santanderconsumerusa.com)
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.
Financial Supplement
Third Quarter 2020
Table of Contents
Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
Table 3: Other Financial Information
Table 4: Credit Quality
Table 5: Originations
Table 6: Asset sales
Table 7: Ending Portfolio
Table 8: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
(Unaudited, Dollars in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
105,616
$
81,848
Finance receivables held for sale, net
763,292
1,007,105
Finance receivables held for investment, at amortized cost
33,602,108
30,810,487
Allowance for credit loss
(6,152,378)
(3,043,468)
Finance receivables held for investment, at amortized cost, net
27,449,730
27,767,019
Restricted cash
2,267,154
2,079,239
Accrued interest receivable
428,586
288,615
Leased vehicles, net
16,195,376
16,461,982
Furniture and equipment, net
60,105
59,873
Goodwill
74,056
74,056
Intangible assets
62,341
42,772
Other assets
1,042,665
1,071,020
Total assets
$
48,448,921
$
48,933,529
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Borrowings and other debt obligations
$
41,369,347
$
39,194,141
Deferred tax liabilities, net
1,095,238
1,468,222
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
524,816
563,277
Other liabilities
364,708
389,269
Total liabilities
$
43,354,109
$
41,614,909
Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value
3,061
3,392
Additional paid-in capital
394,428
1,173,262
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
(56,882)
(26,693)
Retained earnings
4,754,205
6,168,659
Total stockholders' equity
$
5,094,812
$
7,318,620
Total liabilities and equity
$
48,448,921
$
48,933,529
Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited, Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest on finance receivables and loans
$
1,300,694
$
1,273,022
$
3,811,113
$
3,787,700
Leased vehicle income
725,156
706,302
2,210,684
2,032,098
Other finance and interest income
2,146
9,926
12,354
31,610
Total finance and other interest income
2,027,996
1,989,250
6,034,151
5,851,408
Interest expense
292,118
335,212
929,934
999,633
Leased vehicle expense
467,172
456,193
1,630,945
1,344,654
Net finance and other interest income
1,268,706
1,197,845
3,473,272
3,507,121
Credit loss expense
340,548
566,849
2,110,331
1,548,404
Net finance and other interest income after credit loss expense
928,158
630,996
1,362,941
1,958,717
Profit sharing
30,414
18,125
56,239
38,438
Net finance and other interest income after credit loss expense and profit sharing
897,744
612,871
1,306,702
1,920,279
Investment losses, net
(68,989)
(86,397)
(279,997)
(238,281)
Servicing fee income
18,574
21,447
56,797
70,255
Fees, commissions, and other
78,924
96,243
256,123
280,815
Total other income
28,509
31,293
32,923
112,789
Compensation and benefits
127,991
132,271
388,960
382,843
Repossession expense
35,910
62,937
115,861
203,496
Other expenses
99,761
134,262
308,193
314,737
Total other expenses
263,662
329,470
813,014
901,076
Income (loss) before income taxes
662,591
314,694
526,611
1,131,992
Income tax expense
172,476
82,156
137,161
283,684
Net income (loss)
$
490,115
$
232,538
$
389,450
$
848,308
Net income per common share (basic)
$
1.58
$
0.67
$
1.21
$
2.43
Net income per common share (diluted)
$
1.58
$
0.67
$
1.21
$
2.42
Weighted average common shares (basic)
310,150,293
345,469,657
321,275,907
349,341,627
Weighted average common shares (diluted)
$
310,307,265
$
345,956,043
$
321,492,331
$
349,855,822
Number of shares outstanding
306,070,972
342,864,213
306,070,972
342,864,213
Table 3: Other Financial Information
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Ratios (Unaudited, Dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Yield on retail installment contracts
14.9
%
16.1
%
15.0
%
16.1
%
Yield on leased vehicles
6.0
%
5.9
%
4.4
%
5.7
%
Yield on personal loans, held for sale (1)
25.6
%
26.3
%
25.9
%
26.2
%
Yield on earning assets (2)
12.2
%
12.8
%
11.6
%
12.9
%
Cost of debt (3)
2.8
%
3.6
%
3.1
%
3.7
%
Net interest margin (4)
9.9
%
10.0
%
9.2
%
10.0
%
Expense ratio (5)
1.7
%
2.3
%
1.8
%
2.2
%
Return on average assets (6)
4.1
%
2.0
%
1.1
%
2.5
%
Return on average equity (7)
38.9
%
12.7
%
9.6
%
15.7
%
Net charge-off ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts (8)
0.6
%
8.1
%
4.7
%
7.7
%
Net charge-off ratio (8)
0.6
%
8.1
%
4.7
%
7.7
%
Delinquency ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment, end of period (9)
2.4
%
4.7
%
2.4
%
4.7
%
Delinquency ratio on loans held for investment, end of period (9)
2.4
%
4.7
%
2.4
%
4.7
%
Allowance ratio (10)
18.4
%
10.5
%
18.4
%
10.5
%
Common stock dividend payout ratio (11)
13.9
%
32.7
%
54.4
%
25.5
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (12)
13.7
%
15.4
%
13.7
%
15.4
%
Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on individually acquired retail installment contracts
$
46,078
$
592,912
$
1,100,138
$
1,670,543
Total charge-offs, net of recoveries
48,125
592,893
$
1,103,649
$
1,672,785
End of period delinquent amortized cost over 59 days, retail installment contracts held for investment
817,577
1,394,074
817,577
1,394,074
End of period personal loans delinquent principal over 59 days, held for sale
93,296
176,500
93,296
176,500
End of period delinquent amortized cost over 59 days, loans held for investment
817,911
1,394,074
817,911
1,394,074
End of period assets covered by allowance for credit losses
33,515,634
29,636,174
33,515,634
29,636,174
End of period gross retail installment contracts held for investment
33,485,342
29,597,897
33,485,342
29,597,897
End of period gross personal loans held for sale
1,211,575
1,322,301
1,211,575
1,322,301
End of period gross finance receivables and loans held for investment
33,489,017
29,633,950
33,489,017
29,633,950
End of period gross finance receivables, loans, and leases
50,617,356
46,874,858
50,617,356
46,874,858
Average gross retail installment contracts held for investment
31,462,524
29,316,997
30,946,321
28,998,827
Average gross retail installment contracts held for investment and held for sale
32,847,716
29,450,778
31,632,276
29,035,278
Average gross personal loans held for sale
1,240,639
1,343,098
1,322,053
1,398,045
Average gross finance receivables, loans and finance leases
34,135,256
30,855,074
33,008,338
30,495,290
Average gross operating leases
17,146,166
16,902,932
17,447,194
16,135,606
Average gross finance receivables, loans, and leases
51,281,422
47,758,006
50,455,532
46,630,896
Average managed assets
62,662,686
57,379,308
61,325,546
55,830,429
Average total assets
47,979,008
46,915,965
47,581,031
45,696,088
Average debt
41,064,441
37,276,505
40,262,948
36,234,826
Average total equity
5,044,976
7,335,898
5,429,924
7,215,250
(1)
Includes Finance and other interest income; excludes fees
(2)
"Yield on earning assets" is defined as the ratio of annualized Total finance and other interest income, net of Leased vehicle expense, to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases
(3)
"Cost of debt" is defined as the ratio of annualized Interest expense to Average debt
(4)
"Net interest margin" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net finance and other interest income to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases
(5)
"Expense ratio" is defined as the ratio of annualized Operating expenses to Average managed assets
(6)
"Return on average assets" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net income to Average total assets
(7)
"Return on average equity" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net income to Average total equity
(8)
"Net charge-off ratio" is defined as the ratio of annualized Charge-offs, on a amortized cost basis, net of recoveries, to average unpaid principal balance of the respective held-for-investment portfolio.
(9)
"Delinquency ratio" is defined as the ratio of End of period Delinquent principal over 59 days to End of period gross balance of the respective portfolio, excludes finance leases
(10)
"Allowance ratio" is defined as the ratio of Allowance for credit losses, which excludes impairment on purchased receivables portfolios, to End of period assets covered by allowance for credit losses
(11)
"Common stock dividend payout ratio" is defined as the ratio of Dividends declared per share of common stock to Earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders.
(12)
"Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio" is a non-GAAP ratio defined as the ratio of Total common equity tier 1 capital to Total risk-weighted assets (for a reconciliation from GAAP to this non-GAAP measure, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" in Table 8 of this release)
Table 4: Credit Quality
The activity in the credit loss allowance for retail installment contracts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was as follows (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Retail Installment Contracts
Retail Installment Contracts
Allowance for Credit Loss
Non-TDR
TDR
Non-TDR
TDR
Balance — beginning of period
$
4,818,187
$
1,037,628
$
1,961,893
$
1,156,303
Credit loss expense (a)
24,841
314,075
484,626
102,494
Charge-offs (b)
(334,938)
(200,352)
(962,573)
(381,490)
Recoveries
392,042
97,171
567,846
183,305
Balance — end of period
$
4,900,132
$
1,248,522
$
2,051,792
$
1,060,612
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
Retail Installment Contracts
Retail Installment Contracts
Allowance for Credit Loss
Non-TDR
TDR
Non-TDR
TDR
Balance — beginning of period
$
2,123,878
$
914,718
$
1,819,360
$
1,416,743
Day 1 - Adjustment to allowance for adoption of CECL standard
2,030,473
71,833
—
—
Credit loss expense (a)
1,526,545
581,344
1,279,931
266,913
Charge-offs (b)
(1,955,706)
(617,536)
(2,685,931)
(1,217,650)
Recoveries
1,174,942
298,163
1,638,432
594,606
Balance — end of period
$
4,900,132
$
1,248,522
$
2,051,792
$
1,060,612
(a) Excluded from the credit loss expense is $13 million and $52 million related to retail installment contracts sold in an off-balance sheet securitization during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. In addition, credit loss expense includes a net of $72 million and $60 million in the credit loss expense related to retail installment contracts transferred to held for sale and returned to held for investment during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Furthermore, credit loss expense includes $0 million and $20 million related to retail installment contracts transferred to held for sale during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.
(b) Charge-offs for retail installment contracts includes partial write-down of loans to the collateral value less estimated costs to sell, for which a bankruptcy notice was received. There is no additional ACL on these loans.
A summary of delinquencies of our retail installment contracts as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is as follows (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):
Delinquent Balance
September 30, 2020
Amount
Percent
Amortized cost, 30-59 days past due
1,673,713
5.0
%
Delinquent amortized cost over 59 days
817,577
2.4
%
Total delinquent balance at amortized cost
$
2,491,290
7.4
%
Delinquent Balance
December 31, 2019
Amount
Percent
Principal 30-59 days past due
$
2,972,495
9.7
%
Delinquent principal over 59 days
1,578,452
5.1
%
Total delinquent principal (a)
$
4,550,947
14.8
%
(a) The table includes balances based on UPB. Difference between amortized cost and UPB was not material.
The retail installment contracts held for investment that were placed on nonaccrual status, as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):
Nonaccrual Balance
September 30, 2020
Amount
Percent
Non-TDR
623,428
1.9
%
TDR
301,647
0.9
%
Total non-accrual loans (a)
$
925,075
2.8
%
(a) The table includes balances based on amortized cost.
Nonaccrual Balance
December 31, 2019
Amount
Percent
Non-TDR
$
1,099,462
3.6
%
TDR
516,119
1.7
%
Total nonaccrual principal (a)
$
1,615,581
5.3
%
(a) The table includes balances based on UPB. Difference between amortized cost and UPB was not material.
The table below presents the Company's allowance ratio for TDR and non-TDR individually acquired retail installment contracts as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):
Allowance Ratios
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
TDR - Unpaid principal balance
$
3,801,948
$
3,859,040
TDR - Impairment
1,248,522
914,718
TDR - Allowance ratio
32.8
%
23.7
%
Non-TDR - Unpaid principal balance
$
29,667,444
$
26,895,551
Non-TDR - Allowance
4,900,132
2,123,878
Non-TDR Allowance ratio
16.5
%
7.9
%
Total - Unpaid principal balance
$
33,469,392
$
30,754,591
Total - Allowance
6,148,654
3,038,596
Total - Allowance ratio
18.4
%
9.9
%
The Company's allowance for credit losses increased $0.3 billion and $3.1 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the increase was primarily due to a portfolio growth. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the primary drivers were $2.1 billion increase at CECL adoption on January 1, 2020, driven mainly by the addition of lifetime expected credit losses for non-TDR loans, and additional reserves specific to COVID-19 risk.
Table 5: Originations
The Company's originations of loans and leases, including revolving loans, average APR, and dealer discount (net of dealer participation) were as follows:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
June 30, 2020
Retained Originations
(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)
Retail installment contracts
$
5,344,755
$
4,080,028
$
13,608,298
$
12,056,003
$
5,098,496
Average APR
13.7
%
16.0
%
13.8
%
16.5
%
11.7
%
Average FICO® (a)
637
599
631
598
657
Discount
(1.3)
%
(0.7)
%
(1)
%
(0.4)
%
(0.9)
%
Personal loans (b)
305,039
322,335
923,112
954,105
$
347,238
Average APR
29.4
%
29.7
%
29.4
%
29.8
%
29.6
%
Leased vehicles
1,856,166
2,225,117
4,863,504
6,708,827
$
986,617
Finance lease
4,087
4,859
9,016
$
12,989
$
1,927
Total originations retained
$
7,510,047
$
6,632,339
$
19,403,930
$
19,731,924
$
6,434,278
Sold Originations
Retail installment contracts
$
80,144
$
—
$
761,323
$
—
$
—
Average APR
5.2
%
—
%
4.8
%
—
%
—
%
Average FICO® (c)
738
—
734
—
—
Total originations sold
$
80,144
$
—
$
761,323
$
—
$
—
Total originations (excluding SBNA Originations Program)
$
7,590,191
$
6,632,339
$
20,165,253
$
19,731,924
$
6,434,278
(a)
Unpaid principal balance excluded from the weighted average FICO score is $571 million, $440 million, $1.5 billion, $1.4 billion and $586 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and for the three months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, as the borrowers on these loans did not have FICO scores at origination. Of these amounts, $145 million, $154 million, $386 million, $401 million and $102 million, respectively, were commercial loans.
(b)
Included in the total origination volume is $72 million, $62 million, $151 million, $138 million and $58 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and for the three months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, related to newly opened accounts.
(c)
Unpaid principal balance excluded from the weighted average FICO score is $11 million and $80 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as the borrowers on these loans did not have FICO scores at origination.
SBNA Originations Program
Beginning in 2018, the Company agreed to provide SBNA with origination support services in connection with the processing, underwriting and purchase of retail loans, primarily from Chrysler dealers. In addition, the Company agreed to perform the servicing for any loans originated on SBNA's behalf. The Company facilitated the purchase of $1.1 billion and $3.9 billion of retail installment contacts during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.
Table 6: Asset Sales
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
June 30, 2020
Assets Sold
(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)
Retail installment contracts
$
636,301
$
—
$
1,148,587
$
—
$
512,286
Average APR
4.9
%
—
%
5.6
%
—
%
6.4
%
Average FICO®
$
735
—
715
—
691
Table 7: Ending Portfolio
Ending outstanding balance, average APR and remaining unaccreted net discount of our held for investment portfolio as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)
Retail installment contracts
$
33,485,342
$
30,776,038
Average APR
15.2
%
16.1
%
Discount
0.05
%
0.3
%
Receivables from dealers
$
3,675
$
12,668
Average APR
3.9
%
4.0
%
Leased vehicles
$
17,101,722
$
17,562,782
Finance leases
$
26,617
$
27,584
Table 8: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)
Total equity
$
5,094,812
$
7,345,202
Add: Adjustment due to CECL capital relief (c)
1,842,536
—
Deduct: Goodwill, intangibles, and other assets, net of deferred tax liabilities
159,907
150,644
Deduct: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
(56,882)
(31,836)
Tier 1 common capital
$
6,834,323
$
7,226,394
Risk weighted assets (a)(c)
49,882,540
46,870,019
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (b)(c)
13.7
%
15.4
%
(a)
Under the banking agencies' risk-based capital guidelines, assets and credit equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet exposures are assigned to broad risk categories. The aggregate dollar amount in each risk category is multiplied by the associated risk weight of the category. The resulting weighted values are added together with the measure for market risk, resulting in the Company's total Risk weighted assets.
(b)
CET1 is calculated under Basel III regulations required as of January 1, 2015. The fully phased-in capital ratios are non-GAAP financial measures.
(c)
As described in our 2019 annual report on Form 10-K, on January 1, 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments -Credit Losses ("CECL"), which upon adoption resulted in a reduction to our opening retained earnings balance, net of income tax, and increase to the allowance for credit losses of approximately $2 billion. As also described in our 2019 10-K, the U.S. banking agencies in December 2018 had approved a final rule to address the impact of CECL on regulatory capital by allowing banking organizations, including the Company, the option to phase in the day-one impact of CECL until the first quarter of 2023. In March 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued an interim final rule that provides banking organizations with an alternative option to delay for two years an estimate of CECL's effect on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology's effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The Company is electing this alternative option instead of the one described in the December 2018 rule.