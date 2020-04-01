EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santen Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a global company focused exclusively on ophthalmology, today announced the appointment of Tatsuya Kaihara as Corporate Officer and Head of North America Business of Santen Pharmaceutical. As of April 1, he is also appointed as CEO of Santen Inc. and he will lead the company's North America business and report to Shigeo Taniuchi, President and CEO of Santen Pharmaceutical.
"Tatsuya's expertise and valuable contributions have had a transformative impact on Santen and our employees," said Shigeo Taniuchi. "I am confident that his leadership will further strengthen our business in North America and allow us to make great strides toward our mission of protecting vision for patients around the world."
Since joining Santen in 2017, Kaihara has served as Chief Strategy Officer and Deputy Chief Executive and Financial Officer of Santen Inc. He also held the position of Chief Investment Officer for Santen Ventures, Inc., the company's North American corporate ventures capital fund which invests in research and development projects and partners focused on innovations in ophthalmology.
"Santen has a promising pipeline in North America as we continue to work together to help advance ophthalmic innovations to address the unmet needs of patients," said Tatsuya Kaihara. "I look forward to the next phase of growth for the company and working with a team that has demonstrated unparalleled commitment to helping those affected by vision loss."
