CHICAGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce that Santos Herrera has joined the company as senior project executive in the downtown Chicago office, focused on Gilbane's strategic growth in the life sciences market sector throughout the Midwest. Mr. Herrera has 30 years of domestic and international construction experience in the life sciences, advanced manufacturing, microelectronics, bio-pharmaceutical, power, industrial, and chemical industries.
"We are thrilled to welcome Santos Herrera to our growing and diverse leadership team in Chicago. Santos brings tremendous expertise and a track record of success on complex life sciences projects in the area. He will bring great lessons learned and best practices to continue building Gilbane's portfolio in this important market," said Karrie Kratz, Gilbane Building Company Vice President and Chicago Business Leader
"I am very excited for this extraordinary opportunity of my career to be part of an organization with a strong foundation, exceptional core values, and best-in-class in construction excellence in the life sciences and advanced technologies markets. I look forward to working with the great people at Gilbane, clients, trade partners, and the growing communities where we make every vision a reality by working together collaboratively," said Santos Herrera.
Mr. Herrera has built solid client relationships and a substantial project portfolio throughout his career, focusing on highly complex and technical projects ranging in value from $5 million to $900 million. Before joining Gilbane, Mr. Herrera worked for a Houston-based engineering and construction company as a project director for nearly two decades. He will leverage his experience in these highly specialized and technical market sectors to grow Gilbane's footprint in the life sciences space.
Mr. Herrera is a graduate of St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas, earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane Building Company provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, close-out, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. A family business founded in 1870, Gilbane has active participation from the 4th, 5th, and 6th generations of the Gilbane family. Since 1978, Gilbane has delivered innovative construction solutions in Chicago for clients across multiple market sectors including healthcare, higher education, K-12, and public sector, corporate and interiors, developer, residential, life sciences, and industrial.
