HOLON, Israel, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, and a member of the Formula Group (NASDAQ: FORTY) (TASE: FORT), today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

 

Summary Results for First Quarter 2020 (USD in millions, except per share data)


GAAP


Non-GAAP



March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

% Change

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

% Change

Revenue

$90.5

$76.8

17.9%

$90.5

$76.8

17.9%

Gross Profit

$36.3

$29.8

21.7%

$39.8

$33.1

20.2%

Gross Margin

40.1%

38.8%

130 bps

44.0%

43.1%

90 bps

Operating Income

$10.3

$8.1

27.3%

$14.6

$11.8

24.4%

Operating Margin

11.4%

10.5%

90 bps

16.1%

15.3%

80 bps

Net Income (*)

$6.8

$5.2

32.3%

$10.4

$8.4

24.1%

Diluted EPS

$0.13

$0.10

30%

$0.20

$0.17

17.6%


     (*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

 

"Sapiens' first-quarter performance reflects our continued focus on supporting our existing customers and closing new business," said Roni Al-Dor, president and CEO, Sapiens. "On a non-GAAP basis, we reported 17.9% revenue growth and increased operating margins by 80 basis points to 16.1%, with both P&C and L&A contributing to growth in the quarter."

"In March, we responded to the COVID-19 global outbreak per country, controlling expenses where appropriate, while maintaining productivity. I'm incredibly proud of my teams' accomplishments in this unique and challenging environment, and impressed by our customers' rapid shift to remote work, while they remained committed to their customers and their own digital transformation projects. As a result, Sapiens maintained momentum through the quarter," said Al-Dor. 

Continued Al-Dor: "Across all our product lines, we see a growing demand for managed services, which is a testament to our delivery model – it allows carriers to focus on running their business. The current business disruption highlights the need for legacy insurance companies to migrate their platforms and increase their relevancy with more digital solutions. Our recent acquisition in Germany, sum.cumo, expands our digital offerings, helping us become even more competitive. While there continues to be uncertainty resulting from COVID-19, we remain focused on executing our long-term strategy. I am confident that as the global economy recovers, Sapiens will emerge stronger and well- positioned for continued growth."

"Strong demand for our digital products, combined with high recurring revenue and a solid balance sheet, position us for success in this challenging environment. We've taken appropriate actions to provide the necessary flexibility for revenue growth and operating efficiency within the current circumstances. While our business remains strong, due to macro  events there could be delays in closing new deals, which could slightly impact our revenue. Therefore, we are slightly revising our annual revenue guidance for 2020 to the range of $368 million to $377 million, as compared to our prior range of $377 million to $383 million. Overall, we changed the mid-point of the revenue guidance by 2.0%. Sapiens' guidance  for annual operating margin remains unchanged at 16.0% to 16.5%," said Al-Dor. 

"Furthermore, Sapiens remains committed to returning value to shareholders," concluded Al-Dor. "Despite the condition in the market, we announce a dividend of $0.14 per share – approximately $7 million – reflecting our continued confidence in our business and Sapiens' ability to generate cash."

The dividend will be paid on June 10, 2020 to Sapiens Shareholders of record as of May 27, 2020. The prospective dividend is subject to withholding tax at source, under the Israeli Tax law, at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to each shareholders of record.

 Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on May 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-407-2553; International: +972-3-918-0610; UK: 0-800-917-9141

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations/

If you are unable to join live, a replay of the call will be accessible until May 23, 2020, as follows:

North America: 1-888-326-9310; International: +972-3-925-5925

A recorded version of the webcast will also be available via the Sapiens website, for three months at the same location.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation,  restructuring and cost reduction costs, tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments, and acquisition-related costs, which pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, financial and other expenses, and provision for income taxes. These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back payments related to investment in the new campus in India, cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of  future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

 About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 450 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com

Forward Looking Statement

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expects," "believes" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement.

These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties, as well as certain additional risks that we face, please refer to the Risk Factors detailed in Item 3 of Part III of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent reports and registration statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.        

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





  Three months ended




 March 31,




2020


2019




(unaudited)


 (unaudited)







 Revenue


90,534


76,787

 Cost of revenue


54,270


46,980







 Gross profit


36,264


29,807







 Operating expenses:






 Research and development, net


10,526


8,777


 Selling, marketing, general and administrative


15,460


12,953

 Total operating expenses


25,986


21,730







 Operating income


10,278


8,077







 Financial and other expenses, net


1,487


1,054

 Taxes on income


1,901


1,847







 Net income


6,890


5,176







 Attributed to non-controlling interest


70


21







 Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


6,820


5,155



Basic earnings per share


0.14


0.10







 Diluted earnings per share


0.13


0.10







 Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

  to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)


50,175


49,986






 Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

 to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)


51,083


50,329

     

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





  Three months ended




March 31,




2020


2019




(unaudited)


 (unaudited)







 Revenue


90,534


76,787

 Cost of revenue


50,743


43,683







 Gross profit


39,791


33,104







 Operating expenses:






 Research and development, net


11,963


10,169


 Selling, marketing, general and administrative


13,214


11,185

 Total operating expenses


25,177


21,354







 Operating income


14,614


11,750







 Financial and other expenses, net


1,487


1,054

 Taxes on income


2,645


2,285







 Net income


10,482


8,411







 Attributable to non-controlling interest


70


21







 Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


10,412


8,390













 Basic earnings per share


0.21


0.17







 Diluted earnings per share


0.20


0.17












Weighted average number of shares outstanding used
to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)


50,175


49,986






Weighted average number of shares outstanding used
to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)


51,083


50,329

 

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)




Three months ended



March 31,



2020


2019



(unaudited)


(unaudited)






GAAP gross profit


36,264


29,807

Amortization of capitalized software


1,496


1,341

Amortization of other intangible assets


2,031


1,956

Non-GAAP gross profit


39,791


33,104






GAAP operating income


10,278


8,077

Gross profit adjustments


3,527


3,297

Capitalization of software development


(1,437)


(1,392)

Amortization of other intangible assets


589


535

Stock-based compensation


622


453

Acquisition-related costs *)


1,035


780

Non-GAAP operating income


14,614


11,750






  GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


6,820


5,155

  Operating income adjustments


4,336


3,673

  Taxes on income


(744)


(438)

  Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'  shareholders


10,412


8,390


          (*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and 
          retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

 

 

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information 

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Q1 2020


Q4 2019


Q3 2019


Q2 2019


Q1 2019











Revenues

90,534


86,715


82,643


79,529


76,787

Gross profit

39,791


38,402


36,712


34,794


33,104

Operating income

14,614


14,345


13,530


12,581


11,750

Net income to Sapiens' shareholders

10,412


10,553


10,412


9,541


8,390

Adjusted EBITDA

15,724


15,271


14,523


13,358


12,524











Basic earnings per share

0.21


0.21


0.21


0.19


0.17

Diluted earnings per share

0.20


0.21


0.21


0.19


0.17

 

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands



Q1 2020


Q4 2019


Q3 2019


Q2 2019


Q1 2019











North America                                   

44,567


41,787


44,413


39,216


38,149

Europe

40,232


37,504


30,273


33,881


32,193

Rest of the world

5,735


7,424


7,957


6,432


6,445











Total

90,534


86,715


82,643


79,529


76,787

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands



Q1 2020


Q4 2019


Q3 2019


Q2 2019


Q1 2019











Cash-flow from operating activities

5,759


21,429


18,671


15,507


10,550

Increase in capitalized software development costs

(1,437)


(1,162)


(1,541)


(1,570)


(1,392)

Capital expenditures

(552)


(2,456)


(973)


(1,079)


(641)

Capital expenditures related to new campus in India

-


-


(6,325)


-


-

Free cash-flow

3,770


17,811


9,832


12,858


8,517











Capital expenditures related to new campus in India

-


-


6,325


-


-

Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*)
(**)

737


200


100


1,692


1,608











Adjusted free cash-flow

4,507


18,011


16,257


14,550


10,125


     (*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities


     (**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets 
     and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation 

U.S. dollars in thousands




Three months ended



 March 31,



2020


2019



(unaudited)


(unaudited)






GAAP operating income


10,278


8,077






Non-GAAP adjustments:





Amortization of capitalized software


1,496


1,341

Amortization of other intangible assets


2,620


2,491

Capitalization of software development


(1,437)


(1,392)

Stock-based compensation


622


453

Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related
costs


1,035


780






Non-GAAP operating income


14,614


11,750






Depreciation


1,110


773






Adjusted EBITDA


15,724


12,523

 

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands





March 31,


December 31,




2020


2019




 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)







 ASSETS












 CURRENT ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents


79,557


66,295


Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables


59,958


50,221


Investment in restricted deposit


-


22,890


Other receivables and prepaid expenses


8,105


7,817








Total current assets


147,620


147,223







 LONG-TERM ASSETS






Property and equipment, net


16,657


16,601


Severance pay fund


4,949


5,106


Goodwill and intangible assets, net


246,676


228,691


Operating lease right-of-use assets


45,872


49,539


Other long-term assets


6,549


5,261








Total long-term assets


320,703


305,198







 TOTAL ASSETS


468,323


452,421







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











 CURRENT LIABILITIES






Trade payables


5,650


5,107


Current maturities of Series B Debentures


9,898


9,898


Short-term bank loan


20,000


-


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


62,886


60,574


Current maturities of operating lease liabilities


7,920


8,312


Deferred revenue


22,797


21,021








Total current liabilities


129,151


104,912







 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES






Series B Debentures, net of current maturities


48,985


58,850


Deferred tax liabilities


7,094


5,082


Other long-term liabilities


7,975


8,321


Long-term operating lease liabilities


40,945


43,394


Accrued severance pay


6,319


6,364








Total long-term liabilities


111,318


122,011













EQUITY



227,854


225,498







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


468,323


452,421

 

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands



For the three months ended March 31,


2020

2019


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income

6,890

5,176

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating
 activities:



Depreciation and amortization

5,226

4,605

Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures

33

39

Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees

622

453




Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:



Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

(9,009)

(4,194)

Deferred tax assets, net

(1,257)

(855)

Other operating assets

2,260

328

Trade payables

(52)

(426)

Other operating liabilities

(759)

1,247

Deferred revenues

1,655

4,167

Accrued severance pay, net

150

10




Net cash provided by operating activities

5,759

10,550




Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchase of property and equipment

(552)

(641)

Investment in deposit

(665)

(1,106)

Proceeds from restricted deposit used for completed acquisition

22,890

-

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(22,061)

-

Capitalized software development costs

(1,437)

(1,392)




Net cash used in investing activities

(1,825)

(3,139)




Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from employee stock options exercised

600

17

Repayment of Series B Debenture

(9,898)

(9,898)

Receipt of short-term loan

20,000

-

Repayment of loan

-

(2)

Payment of contingent considerations

(538)

(58)

Dividend to non-controlling interest

-

(66)




Net cash used in financing activities

10,164

(10,007)




Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(836)

1,352




Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

13,262

(1,244)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

66,295

64,628




Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

79,557

63,384

Debentures Covenants

As of March 31, 20120, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures that it issued in September 2017, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

  • Target shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest): above $120 million.
  • Actual shareholders' equity equal to $226 million.

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (0.08)%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (0.003).

