 By Sapiens International Corporation

HOLON, Israel, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"Sapiens started 2022 with solid results in our first quarter that showed non-GAAP revenue of $117.7 million and non-GAAP operating profit margin of 17.6%. This is a reflection of our ability to keep growing while improving profitability," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens.

"Europe and APAC continue to experience growth with new exciting prospects and customers. In North America, we see a positive improvement. We continue to invest in our products, which is  reflected in our market brand and pipeline," continued Mr. Al-Dor. 

Sapiens reiterated today its revenue guidance of $495 million to $500 million for 2022, along with an increase in its profit margin from a range of 17.0% to 17.3%, to a range of 17.4% to 17.6%.

"Furthermore, Sapiens remains committed to returning value to shareholders," stated Al-Dor.

 "We announced today that the board of directors has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of $0.47 per share, or $25.9 million in total – reflecting our continued confidence in our business and Sapiens' ability to generate cash."

The dividend is in line with the Company's policy of distributing up to 40% of its annual non-GAAP net income. The dividend will be paid on May 25, 2022 to Sapiens' shareholders of record as of May 17, 2022.

The dividend is subject to withholding of Israeli tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to Israeli individual, and to non-Israeli, shareholders of record.

"Moving forward, we have approved a change to our dividend policy, whereby we will pay out dividends on a semi-annual basis, reflecting our confidence in recurring positive cash flow generation," concluded Roni Al-Dor, President & CEO of Sapiens.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast today, May 3, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 pm. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-642-5032; International: +972-3-918-0609; UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management.  For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Shay Assaraf

Chief Marketing Officer, Sapiens

Shay.assaraf@sapiens.com

Investors Contact

Brett Maas

Managing Partner, Hayden IR

+1 646-536-7331

Brett.Maas@HaydenIR.com

 

Kimberly Rogers

Managing Director, Hayden IR

+1 541-904-5075

kim@HaydenIR.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)









  Three months ended









March 31,









2022



2021









 (unaudited)



 (unaudited)

















 Revenue



117,695



109,592



 Cost of revenue



68,278



65,336

















 Gross profit



49,417



44,256

















 Operating expenses:













 Research and development, net



14,150



13,088





 Selling, marketing, general and administrative



18,719



18,803



 Total operating expenses



32,869



31,891

















 Operating income



16,548



12,365

















 Financial and other expenses (income), net



(348)



515



 Taxes on income



2,938



1,948































 Net income



13,958



9,902

















 Attributable to non-controlling interest



32



67

















 Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders



13,926



9,835































 Basic earnings per share



0.25



0.18

















 Diluted earnings per share



0.25



0.18





























Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)



55,093



54,689















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)



55,630



55,567



 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended







March 31,







2022



2021







(unaudited)



(unaudited)















GAAP revenue



117,695



109,592



Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue



23



630



Non-GAAP revenue



117,718



110,222















GAAP gross profit



49,417



44,256



Revenue adjustment



23



630



Amortization of capitalized software



1,471



1,784



Amortization of other intangible assets



2,032



2,559



Non-GAAP gross profit



52,943



49,229















GAAP operating income



16,548



12,365



Gross profit adjustments



3,526



4,973



Capitalization of software development



(1,746)



(1,632)



Amortization of other intangible assets



1,244



1,366



Stock-based compensation



931



1,399



Acquisition-related costs (*)



267



529



Non-GAAP operating income



20,770



19,000















  GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders



13,926



9,835



  Operating income adjustments



4,222



6,635



  Tax effect on NON-GAAP adjustment



(850)



(1,562)



  Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders



17,298



14,908















Diluted earnings per share



0.31



0.27















Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used to compute diluted earnings

per share (in thousands)



55,630



55,567















(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

 

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation 

U.S. dollars in thousands













Three months ended







 March 31,







2022



2021















GAAP operating profit



16,548



12,365















Non-GAAP adjustments:











Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue



 

23



630



Amortization of capitalized software



1,471



1,784



Amortization of other intangible assets



3,276



3,925



Capitalization of software development



(1,746)



(1,632)



Stock-based compensation



931



1,399



Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs



267



529















Non-GAAP operating profit



20,770



19,000















Depreciation



1,140



1,120















Adjusted EBITDA



21,910



20,120















 

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information 

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)























Q1 2022



Q4 2021



Q3 2021



Q2 2021



Q1 2021





















Revenues

117,718



119,854



118,442



115,036



110,222

Gross profit

52,943



53,933



53,413



51,720



49,229

Operating income

20,770



21,590



21,019



19,795



19,000

Adjusted EBITDA

21,910



23,579



22,144



20,920



20,120

Net income to Sapiens' shareholders

17,298



17,681



16,976



15,975



14,908





















Diluted earnings per share

0.31



0.32



0.31



0.29



0.27

 

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown 

U.S. dollars in thousands























Q1 2022



Q4 2021



Q3 2021



Q2 2021



Q1 2021





















North America

49,009



48,872



48,952



46,767



44,754

Europe

59,267



62,416



59,707



59,718



57,642

Rest of the World

9,442



8,566



9,783



8,551



7,826





















Total

117,718



119,854



118,442



115,036



110,222

 

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands























Q1 2022



Q4 2021



Q3 2021



Q2 2021



Q1 2021





















Cash-flow from operating activities

18,330



27,386



14,556



26,845



11,755

Increase in capitalized software development costs

(1,746)



(2,256)



(2,064)



(1,959)



(1,632)

Capital expenditures

(453)



(801)



(1,082)



(1,082)



(821)

Free cash-flow

16,131



24,329



11,410



23,804



9,302





















Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**)

-



407



477



-



1,280





















Adjusted free cash-flow

16,131



24,736



11,887



23,804



10,582





















(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

U.S. dollars in thousands



















March 31,



December 31,







2022



2021







 (unaudited)



 (unaudited)













 ASSETS























 CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents



171,309



190,243



Short-term bank deposit



35,000



20,000



Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables



82,473



76,261



Other receivables and prepaid expenses



14,354



13,841















Total current assets



303,136



300,345













 LONG-TERM ASSETS











Property and equipment, net



13,889



14,458



Severance pay fund



5,802



5,954



Goodwill and intangible assets, net



336,593



343,283



Operating lease right-of-use assets



41,256



43,665



Other long-term assets



7,207



7,288















Total long-term assets



404,747



414,648













 TOTAL ASSETS



707,883



714,993













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





















 CURRENT LIABILITIES











Trade payables



5,264



5,008



Current maturities of Series B Debentures



19,796



19,796



Accrued expenses and other liabilities



77,101



76,450



Current maturities of operating lease liabilities



10,626



10,827



Deferred revenue



45,272



39,614















Total current liabilities



158,059



151,695













 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES











Series B Debentures, net of current maturities



59,208



78,986



Deferred tax liabilities



14,617



15,360



Other long-term liabilities



12,160



12,144



Long-term operating lease liabilities



36,916



38,751



Redeemable non-controlling interest



99



101



Accrued severance pay



9,067



9,236















Total long-term liabilities



132,067



154,578













EQUITY





417,757



408,720













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



707,883



714,993











 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands







For the three months ended

March 31,



2022



2021



(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

13,958



9,902

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

5,887



6,829

Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures

18



26

Capital loss from sale of property and equipment

7



5

Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees

931



1,399









Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:







Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

(7,357)



(10,541)

Deferred tax liabilities, net

(471)



(1,913)

Other operating assets

959



6,116

Trade payables

(34)



609

Other operating liabilities

(1,136)



(7,774)

Deferred revenues

5,526



6,995

Accrued severance pay, net

42



102









Net cash provided by operating activities

18,330



11,755









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(453)



(821)

Proceeds from (Investment in) deposits

(15,033)



-

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-



154

Capitalized software development costs

(1,746)



(1,632)









Net cash used in investing activities

(17,232)



(2,299)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from employee stock options exercised

-



413

Repayment of Series B Debenture

(19,796)



(19,796)

Payment of contingent considerations

-



(537)

Dividend to non-controlling interest

-



(31)









Net cash used in financing activities

(19,796)



(19,951)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(236)



118









Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(18,934)



(10,377)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

190,243



152,561









Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

171,309



142,184

 

Debentures Covenants

As of March 31, 2022, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

  • Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.
  • Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $415.6 million.

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (42.75)%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.41).

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sapiens-reports-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301538259.html

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation

