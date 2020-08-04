HOLON, Israel, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) and (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, and a member of the Formula Group (NASDAQ: FORTY) and (TASE: FORT), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Summary Results for Second Quarter 2020 (USD in millions, except per share data)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
% Change
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
% Change
Revenue
$93.1
$79.5
17.0%
$93.1
$79.5
17.0%
Gross Profit
$38.3
$31.5
21.6%
$41.9
$34.8
20.4%
Gross Margin
41.1%
39.6%
150 bps
45.0%
43.8%
120 bps
Operating Income
$12.4
$9.5
31.2%
$16.8
$12.6
33.4%
Operating Margin
13.3%
11.9%
140 bps
18.0%
15.8%
220 bps
Net Income (*)
$9.3
$6.8
35.9%
$13.3
$9.5
39.8%
Diluted EPS
$0.18
$0.14
28.6%
$0.26
$0.19
36.8%
(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders.
"Our second quarter growth was driven by North America and Europe and reached a growth rate of 17.0%. Non-Gaap Operating income grew 33.4%, lifting operating margin by 220 basis points to a record 18.0%, primarily due to cost saving steps we implemented as COVID-19 appeared," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO.
"Our outlook for 2020 has improved despite COVID-19. We continue to sign new business and increase our revenue from existing customers with upselling opportunities. "In addition the recent Delphi acquisition enhances our position as a leading solutions provider in the MPL market in North America As such, we are raising our 2020 revenue guidance range," concluded Roni Al-Dor. "Our revised 2020 revenue range is now $376 million to $381 million, as compared to our prior range of $368 million to $377 million. The Delphi business acquisition which we completed at the end of July is currently in loss position, partially offsetting our operational improvement in 2020. That being said we are increasing our guidance to 16.5% to 16.9% from prior range of 16.0% to 16.5%."
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
93,063
79,529
183,597
156,316
Cost of revenue
54,804
48,075
109,074
95,055
Gross profit
38,259
31,454
74,523
61,261
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
9,328
8,923
19,854
17,700
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
16,528
13,077
31,988
26,030
Total operating expenses
25,856
22,000
51,842
43,730
Operating income
12,403
9,454
22,681
17,531
Financial and other expenses, net
63
434
1,550
1,488
Taxes on income
3,010
2,154
4,911
4,001
Net income
9,330
6,866
16,220
12,042
Attributable to non-controlling interest
33
26
103
47
Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
9,297
6,840
16,117
11,995
Basic earnings per share
0.19
0.14
0.32
0.24
Diluted earnings per share
0.18
0.14
0.32
0.24
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)
50,297
50,002
50,236
49,994
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)
51,173
50,530
51,128
50,430
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
93,063
79,529
183,597
156,316
Cost of revenue
51,163
44,735
101,906
88,418
Gross profit
41,900
34,794
81,691
67,898
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
10,579
10,493
22,542
20,662
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
14,538
11,720
27,752
22,905
Total operating expenses
25,117
22,213
50,294
43,567
Operating income
16,783
12,581
31,397
24,331
Financial and other expenses, net
63
434
1,550
1,488
Taxes on income
3,347
2,580
5,992
4,865
Net income
13,373
9,567
23,855
17,978
Attributable to non-controlling interest
33
26
103
47
Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
13,340
9,541
23,752
17,931
Basic earnings per share
0.27
0.19
0.47
0.36
Diluted earnings per share
0.26
0.19
0.46
0.36
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)
50,297
50,002
50,236
49,994
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)
51,173
50,530
51,128
50,430
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
GAAP gross profit
38,259
31,454
74,523
61,261
Amortization of capitalized software
1,531
1,390
3,027
2,731
Amortization of other intangible assets
2,110
1,950
4,141
3,906
Non-GAAP gross profit
41,900
34,794
81,691
67,898
GAAP operating income
12,403
9,454
22,681
17,531
Gross profit adjustments
3,641
3,340
7,168
6,637
Capitalization of software development
(1,251)
(1,570)
(2,688)
(2,962)
Amortization of other intangible assets
698
540
1,287
1,075
Stock-based compensation
764
288
1,386
741
Acquisition-related costs *)
528
529
1,563
1,309
Non-GAAP operating income
16,783
12,581
31,397
24,331
GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
9,297
6,840
16,117
11,995
Operating income adjustments
4,380
3,127
8,716
6,800
Taxes on income
(337)
(426)
(1,081)
(864)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
13,340
9,541
23,752
17,931
(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.
Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Revenues
93,063
90,534
86,715
82,643
79,529
Gross profit
41,900
39,791
38,402
36,712
34,794
Operating income
16,783
14,614
14,345
13,530
12,581
Net income to Sapiens' shareholders
13,340
10,412
10,553
10,412
9,541
Adjusted EBITDA
17,854
15,724
15,271
14,523
13,358
Basic earnings per share
0.27
0.21
0.21
0.21
0.19
Diluted earnings per share
0.26
0.20
0.21
0.21
0.19
Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
North America
46,610
44,567
41,787
44,413
39,216
Europe
41,030
40,232
37,504
30,273
33,881
Rest of the world
5,423
5,735
7,424
7,957
6,432
Total
93,063
90,534
86,715
82,643
79,529
Adjusted Free Cash-Flow
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Cash-flow from operating activities
14,761
5,759
21,429
18,671
15,507
Increase in capitalized software development costs
(1,251)
(1,437)
(1,162)
(1,541)
(1,570)
Capital expenditures
(393)
(552)
(2,456)
(973)
(1,079)
Capital expenditures related to new campus in India
-
-
-
(6,325)
-
Free cash-flow
13,117
3,770
17,811
9,832
12,858
Capital expenditures related to new campus in India
-
-
-
6,325
-
Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**)
1,562
737
200
100
1,692
Adjusted free cash-flow
14,679
4,507
18,011
16,257
14,550
(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities
(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.
Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP operating profit
12,403
9,454
22,681
17,531
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of capitalized software
1,531
1,390
3,027
2,731
Amortization of other intangible assets
2,808
2,490
5,428
4,981
Capitalization of software development
(1,251)
(1,570)
(2,688)
(2,962)
Stock-based compensation
764
288
1,386
741
Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs
528
529
1,563
1,310
Non-GAAP operating profit
16,783
12,581
31,397
24,332
Depreciation
1,071
777
2,182
1,550
Adjusted EBITDA
17,854
13,358
33,579
25,882
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
127,978
66,295
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
62,969
50,221
Investment in restricted deposit
-
22,890
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
9,041
7,817
Total current assets
199,988
147,223
LONG-TERM ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
16,486
16,601
Severance pay fund
5,839
5,106
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
248,733
228,691
Operating lease right-of-use assets
50,231
49,539
Other long-term assets
6,017
5,261
Total long-term assets
327,306
305,198
TOTAL ASSETS
527,294
452,421
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
5,738
5,107
Current maturities of Series B Debentures
19,796
9,898
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
64,443
60,574
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
9,073
8,312
Deferred revenue
25,061
21,021
Total current liabilities
124,111
104,912
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Series B Debentures, net of current maturities
98,434
58,850
Deferred tax liabilities
7,235
5,082
Other long-term liabilities
8,312
8,321
Long-term operating lease liabilities
44,319
43,394
Accrued severance pay
7,367
6,364
Total long-term liabilities
165,667
122,011
REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
458
-
EQUITY
237,058
225,498
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
527,294
452,421
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
For the six months ended June 30,
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
16,220
12,042
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
10,637
9,262
Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures
77
84
Capital gain from sale of property and equipment
-
(129)
Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees
1,386
741
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
(11,554)
712
Deferred tax assets, net
(1,146)
(1,435)
Other operating assets
3,286
(356)
Trade payables
(275)
190
Other operating liabilities
(2,187)
152
Deferred revenues
4,008
4,760
Accrued severance pay, net
68
34
Net cash provided by operating activities
20,520
26,057
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(945)
(1,720)
Investment in deposit
(379)
(1,119)
Proceeds from restricted deposit used for completed acquisition
22,890
-
Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(22,483)
821
Capitalized software development costs
(2,688)
(2,962)
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,605)
(4,980)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from employee stock options exercised
2,334
78
Distribution of dividend
(6,632)
-
Repayment of Series B Debenture
(9,898)
(9,898)
Issuance of Series B Debentures, net of issuance expenses of $863
60,155
-
Receipt of short-term loan
20,000
-
Repayment of loan
(20,000)
(4)
Payment of contingent considerations
(538)
(120)
Dividend to non-controlling interest
-
(66)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
45,421
(10,010)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(652)
1,587
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
61,684
12,654
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
66,295
64,628
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
127,979
77,282
Debentures Covenants
As of June 30, 2020, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:
Covenant 1
- Target shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest): above $120 million.
- Actual shareholders' equity equal to $237 million.
Covenant 2
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (3.4)%.
Covenant 3
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (0.1).