HOLON, Israel, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

 

Summary Results for Second Quarter 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data)



GAAP

Non-GAAP



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

% Change

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

% Change

Revenue

$114.4

$93.1

22.9%

$115.0

$93.1

23.6%

Gross Profit

$46.6

$38.3

21.9%

$51.7

$41.9

23.4%

Gross Margin

40.8%

41.1%

(30) bps

45.0%

45.0%

-

Operating Income

$13.2

$12.4

6.2%

$19.8

$16.8

17.9%

Operating Margin

11.5%

13.3%

(180) bps

17.2%

18.0%

(80) bps

Net Income (*)

$10.4

$9.3

11.9%

$16.0

$13.3

19.7%

Diluted EPS

$0.19

$0.18

5.6%

$0.29

$0.26

11.5%

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders.

"Sapiens second quarter results demonstrate the success of our strategy, as we continue to expand our global market presence in both P&C and L&A, and provide insurers of all tiers the broadest product portfolio and services offering in the market. This unique value proposition enables insurers to benefit from our pre-integrated, cloud-first, low-code "insurance-in-a-box" approach across the majority of our products, empowering them to choose between deploying our end-to-end solution, or any combination of its components, to meet their evolving needs," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens. 

"In the second quarter Sapiens delivered a strong, year-over-year non-GAAP revenue growth of 24%, reaching a record high of $115 million. Non-GAAP operating margin reached 17.2%. In North America, we continue to make progress and have achieved sequential growth, as we execute our plan to continue to enhance our delivery capabilities. In Europe, we have been winning new business and have successfully completed new transformation projects, including with Tier-1 carriers. The Rest-of-the-World, which includes APAC and South Africa, continues on a path of growth. We are leveraging our global presence and rich product portfolio to further increase market share," continued Mr. Al-Dor.

"We are increasing our 2021 revenue guidance for the second time. The new revenue guidance ranges from $461 to $466 million. We are also increasing our operating margin guidance to a range of 17.2% to 17.5%. Our strong performance reflects the important role Sapiens plays in our customers' lifecycle and transformation journeys in the growing and evolving insurance industry." 

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast today, August 4, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-642-5032; International: +972-3-918-0609; UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of  future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to more than 600 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to pandemic risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company.

While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES                   



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME                 

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)









  Three months ended



  Six months ended







 June 30



 June 30







2021



2020



2021



2020







 (unaudited)



 (unaudited)



 (unaudited)



 (unaudited)





















 Revenue



114,406



93,063



223,998



183,597

 Cost of revenue



67,782



54,804



133,118



109,074





















 Gross profit



46,624



38,259



90,880



74,523





















 Operating expenses:



















 Research and development, net



13,267



9,328



26,355



19,854



 Selling, marketing, general and administrative



20,183



16,528



38,986



31,988

 Total operating expenses



33,450



25,856



65,341



51,842





















 Operating income



13,174



12,403



25,539



22,681





















 Financial and other expenses, net



69



63



584



1,550

 Taxes on income



2,688



3,010



4,637



4,911









































 Net income



10,417



9,330



20,318



16,220





















 Attributable to non-controlling interest



13



33



80



103





















 Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders



10,404



9,297



20,238



16,117









































 Basic earnings per share



0.19



0.19



0.37



0.32





















 Diluted earnings per share



0.19



0.18



0.36



0.32







































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)



54,754



50,297



54,722



50,236



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)



55,548



51,173



55,558



51,128

 

 

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES                   



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF INCOME                       

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)









  Three months ended



  Six months ended







 June 30



 June 30







2021



2020



2021



2020







 (unaudited)



 (unaudited)



 (unaudited)



 (unaudited)





















 Revenue



115,036



93,063



225,258



183,597

 Cost of revenue



63,316



51,163



124,309



101,906





















 Gross profit



51,720



41,900



100,949



81,691





















 Operating expenses:



















 Research and development, net



15,226



10,579



29,946



22,542



 Selling, marketing, general and administrative



16,699



14,538



32,208



27,752

 Total operating expenses



31,925



25,117



62,154



50,294





















 Operating income



19,795



16,783



38,795



31,397





















 Financial and other expenses, net



69



63



584



1,550

 Taxes on income



3,738



3,347



7,249



5,992









































 Net income



15,988



13,373



30,962



23,855





















 Attributable to non-controlling interest



13



33



80



103





















 Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders



15,975



13,340



30,882



23,752









































 Basic earnings per share



0.29



0.27



0.56



0.47





















 Diluted earnings per share



0.29



0.26



0.56



0.46







































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)



54,754



50,297



54,722



50,236



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)



55,548



51,173



55,558



51,128

 

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES 



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

 U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



















GAAP revenue



114,406



93,063



223,998



183,597

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue



630



-



1,260



-

Non-GAAP revenue



115,036



93,063



225,258



183,597



















GAAP gross profit



46,624



38,259



90,880



74,523

Revenue adjustment



630



-



1,260



-

Amortization of capitalized software



1,891



1,531



3,675



3,027

Amortization of other intangible assets



2,575



2,110



5,134



4,141

Non-GAAP gross profit



51,720



41,900



100,949



81,691

GAAP operating income



13,174



12,403



25,539



22,681

Gross profit adjustments



5,096



3,641



10,069



7,168

Capitalization of software development



(1,959)



(1,251)



(3,591)



(2,688)

Amortization of other intangible assets



1,358



698



2,724



1,287

Stock-based compensation



1,471



764



2,870



1,386

Acquisition-related costs *)



655



528



1,184



1,563

Non-GAAP operating income



19,795



16,783



38,795



31,397



















GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'

shareholders



10,404



9,297



20,238



16,117

Operating income adjustments



6,621



4,380



13,256



8,716

Taxes on income



(1,050)



(337)



(2,612)



(1,081)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Sapiens' shareholders



15,975



13,340



30,882



23,752





















(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and

retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

 

 

 

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Q2 2021



Q1 2021



Q4 2020



Q3 2020



Q2 2020





















Revenues

115,036



110,222



102,936



97,968



93,063

Gross profit

51,720



49,229



47,044



44,206



41,900

Operating income

19,795



19,000



18,666



17,859



16,783

Net income to Sapiens' shareholders

15,975



14,908



14,461



13,746



13,340

Adjusted EBITDA

20,920



20,120



20,032



19,010



17,854





















Basic earnings per share

0.29



0.27



0.27



0.27



0.27

Diluted earnings per share

0.29



0.27



0.27



0.27



0.26

 

 

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands





Q2 2021



Q1 2021



Q4 2020



Q3 2020



Q2 2020





















North America

46,767



44,754



47,303



49,979



46,610

Europe

59,718



57,642



49,225



42,394



41,030

Rest of the world

8,551



7,826



6,408



5,595



5,423





















Total

115,036



110,222



102,936



97,968



93,063

 

 

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands





Q2 2021



Q1 2021



Q4 2020



Q3 2020



Q2 2020





















Cash-flow from operating activities

26,845



11,755



21,030



16,705



14,761

Increase in capitalized software development costs

(1,959)



(1,632)



(1,604)



(1,506)



(1,251)

Capital expenditures

(1,082)



(821)



(725)



(963)



(393)

Free cash-flow

23,804



9,302



18,701



14,236



13,117





















Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**)

-



1,280



2,363



242



1,562





















Adjusted free cash-flow

23,804



10,582



21,064



14,478



14,679





















(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities



(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets

and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

 U.S. dollars in thousands







Three months ended



Six months ended





 June 30



 June 30





2021



2020



2021



2020



















GAAP operating profit



13,174



12,403



25,539



22,681



















Non-GAAP adjustments:

















Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue



630



-



1,260



-

Amortization of capitalized software



1,891



1,531



3,675



3,027

Amortization of other intangible assets



3,933



2,808



7,858



5,428

Capitalization of software development



(1,959)



(1,251)



(3,591)



(2,688)

Stock-based compensation



1,471



764



2,870



1,386

Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs



655



528



1,184



1,563



















Non-GAAP operating profit



19,795



16,783



38,795



31,397



















Depreciation



1,125



1,071



2,245



2,182



















Adjusted EBITDA



20,920



17,854



41,040



33,579

 

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 U.S. dollars in thousands









June 30,



December 31,







2021



2020







 (unaudited)



 (unaudited)













 ASSETS























 CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents



155,805



152,561



Short-term bank deposit



20,000



30,000



Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables



70,214



65,409



Other receivables and prepaid expenses



15,842



19,388















Total current assets



261,861



267,358













 LONG-TERM ASSETS











Property and equipment, net



15,640



16,970



Severance pay fund



6,733



6,582



Goodwill and intangible assets, net



352,224



363,597



Operating lease right-of-use assets



49,777



54,390



Other long-term assets



8,269



5,264















Total long-term assets



432,643



446,803













 TOTAL ASSETS



694,504



714,161













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





















 CURRENT LIABILITIES











Trade payables



6,762



5,389



Current maturities of Series B Debentures



19,796



19,796



Accrued expenses and other liabilities



73,003



75,119



Current maturities of operating lease liabilities



11,790



9,924



Deferred revenue



42,573



34,548















Total current liabilities



153,924



144,776













 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES











Series B Debentures, net of current maturities



78,935



98,676



Deferred tax liabilities



13,872



16,010



Other long-term liabilities



12,847



12,129



Long-term operating lease liabilities



43,586



48,773



Redeemable non-controlling interest



483



517



Accrued severance pay



9,676



9,586















Total long-term liabilities



159,399



185,691













EQUITY





381,181



383,694













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



694,504



714,161

 

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands





For the six months ended June 30,



2021



2020



(unaudited)



(unaudited)

 

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

20,318



16,220

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating

 activities:







Depreciation and amortization

13,778



10,637

Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures

55



77

Capital loss from sale of property and equipment

36



-

Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees

2,870



1,386









Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:







Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

(8,655)



(11,554)

Deferred tax assets, net

(2,822)



(1,146)

Other operating assets

9,453



3,286

Trade payables

1,230



(275)

Other operating liabilities

(5,449)



(2,187)

Deferred revenues

7,682



4,008

Accrued severance pay, net

104



68









Net cash provided by operating activities

38,600



20,520









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(1,903)



(945)

Withdrawal of (investment in) deposit

10,000



(379)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

1,011



-

Proceeds from restricted deposit used for completed acquisition

-



22,890

Proceeds from (payments for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

831



(22,483)

Capitalized software development costs

(3,591)



(2,688)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

6,348



(3,605)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from employee stock options exercised

659



2,334

Distribution of dividend

(20,253)



(6,632)

Repayment of Series B Debenture

(19,796)



(9,898)

Issuance of Series B Debentures, net of issuance expenses of $863

-



60,155

Receipt of short-term loan

-



20,000

Repayment of loan

-



(20,000)

Payment of contingent considerations

(537)



(538)

Dividend to non-controlling interest

(31)



-









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(39,958)



45,421









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,746)



(652)









Increase in cash and cash equivalents

3,244



61,684

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

152,561



66,295









Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

155,805



127,979

 

Debentures Covenants

As of June 30, 2021, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

  • Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.
  • Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $379 million.

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (24.03)%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (0.92).

 

