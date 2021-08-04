HOLON, Israel, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Summary Results for Second Quarter 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
% Change
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
% Change
Revenue
$114.4
$93.1
22.9%
$115.0
$93.1
23.6%
Gross Profit
$46.6
$38.3
21.9%
$51.7
$41.9
23.4%
Gross Margin
40.8%
41.1%
(30) bps
45.0%
45.0%
-
Operating Income
$13.2
$12.4
6.2%
$19.8
$16.8
17.9%
Operating Margin
11.5%
13.3%
(180) bps
17.2%
18.0%
(80) bps
Net Income (*)
$10.4
$9.3
11.9%
$16.0
$13.3
19.7%
Diluted EPS
$0.19
$0.18
5.6%
$0.29
$0.26
11.5%
(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders.
"Sapiens second quarter results demonstrate the success of our strategy, as we continue to expand our global market presence in both P&C and L&A, and provide insurers of all tiers the broadest product portfolio and services offering in the market. This unique value proposition enables insurers to benefit from our pre-integrated, cloud-first, low-code "insurance-in-a-box" approach across the majority of our products, empowering them to choose between deploying our end-to-end solution, or any combination of its components, to meet their evolving needs," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens.
"In the second quarter Sapiens delivered a strong, year-over-year non-GAAP revenue growth of 24%, reaching a record high of $115 million. Non-GAAP operating margin reached 17.2%. In North America, we continue to make progress and have achieved sequential growth, as we execute our plan to continue to enhance our delivery capabilities. In Europe, we have been winning new business and have successfully completed new transformation projects, including with Tier-1 carriers. The Rest-of-the-World, which includes APAC and South Africa, continues on a path of growth. We are leveraging our global presence and rich product portfolio to further increase market share," continued Mr. Al-Dor.
"We are increasing our 2021 revenue guidance for the second time. The new revenue guidance ranges from $461 to $466 million. We are also increasing our operating margin guidance to a range of 17.2% to 17.5%. Our strong performance reflects the important role Sapiens plays in our customers' lifecycle and transformation journeys in the growing and evolving insurance industry."
Quarterly Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call and webcast today, August 4, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.
Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:
North America (toll-free): + 1-888-642-5032; International: +972-3-918-0609; UK: 0-800-917-5108
The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.
Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.
Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.
To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.
About Sapiens
Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to more than 600 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com.
Investors and Media Contact
Sapiens
Daphna Golden
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Email: ir@sapiens.com
Hayden IR
Brett Mass
Managing Partner
Phone: +1 646-536-7331
Email: Brett.Maas@HaydenIR.com
Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to pandemic risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company.
While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
114,406
93,063
223,998
183,597
Cost of revenue
67,782
54,804
133,118
109,074
Gross profit
46,624
38,259
90,880
74,523
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
13,267
9,328
26,355
19,854
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
20,183
16,528
38,986
31,988
Total operating expenses
33,450
25,856
65,341
51,842
Operating income
13,174
12,403
25,539
22,681
Financial and other expenses, net
69
63
584
1,550
Taxes on income
2,688
3,010
4,637
4,911
Net income
10,417
9,330
20,318
16,220
Attributable to non-controlling interest
13
33
80
103
Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
10,404
9,297
20,238
16,117
Basic earnings per share
0.19
0.19
0.37
0.32
Diluted earnings per share
0.19
0.18
0.36
0.32
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
54,754
50,297
54,722
50,236
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
55,548
51,173
55,558
51,128
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
115,036
93,063
225,258
183,597
Cost of revenue
63,316
51,163
124,309
101,906
Gross profit
51,720
41,900
100,949
81,691
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
15,226
10,579
29,946
22,542
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
16,699
14,538
32,208
27,752
Total operating expenses
31,925
25,117
62,154
50,294
Operating income
19,795
16,783
38,795
31,397
Financial and other expenses, net
69
63
584
1,550
Taxes on income
3,738
3,347
7,249
5,992
Net income
15,988
13,373
30,962
23,855
Attributable to non-controlling interest
13
33
80
103
Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
15,975
13,340
30,882
23,752
Basic earnings per share
0.29
0.27
0.56
0.47
Diluted earnings per share
0.29
0.26
0.56
0.46
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
54,754
50,297
54,722
50,236
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
55,548
51,173
55,558
51,128
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
GAAP revenue
114,406
93,063
223,998
183,597
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
630
-
1,260
-
Non-GAAP revenue
115,036
93,063
225,258
183,597
GAAP gross profit
46,624
38,259
90,880
74,523
Revenue adjustment
630
-
1,260
-
Amortization of capitalized software
1,891
1,531
3,675
3,027
Amortization of other intangible assets
2,575
2,110
5,134
4,141
Non-GAAP gross profit
51,720
41,900
100,949
81,691
GAAP operating income
13,174
12,403
25,539
22,681
Gross profit adjustments
5,096
3,641
10,069
7,168
Capitalization of software development
(1,959)
(1,251)
(3,591)
(2,688)
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,358
698
2,724
1,287
Stock-based compensation
1,471
764
2,870
1,386
Acquisition-related costs *)
655
528
1,184
1,563
Non-GAAP operating income
19,795
16,783
38,795
31,397
GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'
10,404
9,297
20,238
16,117
Operating income adjustments
6,621
4,380
13,256
8,716
Taxes on income
(1,050)
(337)
(2,612)
(1,081)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
15,975
13,340
30,882
23,752
(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and
Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Revenues
115,036
110,222
102,936
97,968
93,063
Gross profit
51,720
49,229
47,044
44,206
41,900
Operating income
19,795
19,000
18,666
17,859
16,783
Net income to Sapiens' shareholders
15,975
14,908
14,461
13,746
13,340
Adjusted EBITDA
20,920
20,120
20,032
19,010
17,854
Basic earnings per share
0.29
0.27
0.27
0.27
0.27
Diluted earnings per share
0.29
0.27
0.27
0.27
0.26
Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
North America
46,767
44,754
47,303
49,979
46,610
Europe
59,718
57,642
49,225
42,394
41,030
Rest of the world
8,551
7,826
6,408
5,595
5,423
Total
115,036
110,222
102,936
97,968
93,063
Adjusted Free Cash-Flow
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Cash-flow from operating activities
26,845
11,755
21,030
16,705
14,761
Increase in capitalized software development costs
(1,959)
(1,632)
(1,604)
(1,506)
(1,251)
Capital expenditures
(1,082)
(821)
(725)
(963)
(393)
Free cash-flow
23,804
9,302
18,701
14,236
13,117
Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**)
-
1,280
2,363
242
1,562
Adjusted free cash-flow
23,804
10,582
21,064
14,478
14,679
(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities
(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets
Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP operating profit
13,174
12,403
25,539
22,681
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
630
-
1,260
-
Amortization of capitalized software
1,891
1,531
3,675
3,027
Amortization of other intangible assets
3,933
2,808
7,858
5,428
Capitalization of software development
(1,959)
(1,251)
(3,591)
(2,688)
Stock-based compensation
1,471
764
2,870
1,386
Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs
655
528
1,184
1,563
Non-GAAP operating profit
19,795
16,783
38,795
31,397
Depreciation
1,125
1,071
2,245
2,182
Adjusted EBITDA
20,920
17,854
41,040
33,579
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
155,805
152,561
Short-term bank deposit
20,000
30,000
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
70,214
65,409
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
15,842
19,388
Total current assets
261,861
267,358
LONG-TERM ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
15,640
16,970
Severance pay fund
6,733
6,582
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
352,224
363,597
Operating lease right-of-use assets
49,777
54,390
Other long-term assets
8,269
5,264
Total long-term assets
432,643
446,803
TOTAL ASSETS
694,504
714,161
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
6,762
5,389
Current maturities of Series B Debentures
19,796
19,796
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
73,003
75,119
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
11,790
9,924
Deferred revenue
42,573
34,548
Total current liabilities
153,924
144,776
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Series B Debentures, net of current maturities
78,935
98,676
Deferred tax liabilities
13,872
16,010
Other long-term liabilities
12,847
12,129
Long-term operating lease liabilities
43,586
48,773
Redeemable non-controlling interest
483
517
Accrued severance pay
9,676
9,586
Total long-term liabilities
159,399
185,691
EQUITY
381,181
383,694
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
694,504
714,161
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
For the six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
20,318
16,220
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation and amortization
13,778
10,637
Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures
55
77
Capital loss from sale of property and equipment
36
-
Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees
2,870
1,386
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
(8,655)
(11,554)
Deferred tax assets, net
(2,822)
(1,146)
Other operating assets
9,453
3,286
Trade payables
1,230
(275)
Other operating liabilities
(5,449)
(2,187)
Deferred revenues
7,682
4,008
Accrued severance pay, net
104
68
Net cash provided by operating activities
38,600
20,520
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,903)
(945)
Withdrawal of (investment in) deposit
10,000
(379)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
1,011
-
Proceeds from restricted deposit used for completed acquisition
-
22,890
Proceeds from (payments for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
831
(22,483)
Capitalized software development costs
(3,591)
(2,688)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
6,348
(3,605)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from employee stock options exercised
659
2,334
Distribution of dividend
(20,253)
(6,632)
Repayment of Series B Debenture
(19,796)
(9,898)
Issuance of Series B Debentures, net of issuance expenses of $863
-
60,155
Receipt of short-term loan
-
20,000
Repayment of loan
-
(20,000)
Payment of contingent considerations
(537)
(538)
Dividend to non-controlling interest
(31)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(39,958)
45,421
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,746)
(652)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
3,244
61,684
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
152,561
66,295
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
155,805
127,979
Debentures Covenants
As of June 30, 2021, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:
Covenant 1
- Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.
- Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $379 million.
Covenant 2
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (24.03)%.
Covenant 3
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (0.92).
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sapiens-reports-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301348057.html
SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation