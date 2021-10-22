BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAPinsider, the largest and fastest-growing SAP membership group worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Australia-based MasteringSAP. The combination brings together the two strongest brands in the SAP professional community.
With more than 50,000 loyal members built over a 25-year period, and located in Sydney, Australia, MasteringSAP has established itself as the premier member community in the Asia Pacific region. SAPinsider will bring its leading membership, research, publishing, and digital marketing services to the MasteringSAP events, delivering a comprehensive portfolio of services and content to the APAC market. The acquisition further solidifies SAPinsider as the preeminent platinum brand and most influential SAP professional community in the world, boasting more than 600,000 members.
"The purchase of MasteringSAP is an integral component of our aggressive acquisition plan, which targets best of breed communities whose members and corporate culture complement our own," said Jamie Bedard, CEO of SAPinsider. "Asia Pacific is central to establishing our leadership position. MasteringSAP has a long track record of providing incredible content and experiences for their members, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our family."
About SAPinsider
Since its inception 25 years ago, SAPinsider committed to being focused on providing professionals with invaluable information, strategic guidance, and road-tested advice through events, community-driven content, case studies, magazine articles, white papers, blogs, interactive Q&As, benchmark reports, webinars, and more.
SAPinsider is produced by WIS Publishing, an independent provider of information for professionals who deploy, manage, support, configure, and customize SAP solutions. Since 1996, SAPinsider and its online resources—comprised of content from SAP, SAP partners, experts, and third-party vendors—have been the go-to, independent choice for executives, managers, consultants, and most importantly, implementation and development teams running SAP software.
