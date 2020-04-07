NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Hall Productions, Inc. has been selected as the agency of record for three new clients, Coby Kozlowski, Denna Babul and Ryan Haddon.
Coby Kozlowski, MA, E-RYT is a certified yoga teacher and author, leading the revolution of inspired action and skillful living. A senior faculty member at the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health and Esalen Institute, a life coach trainer, and contemporary yoga and meditation educator, Coby is also the author of One Degree Revolution: How the Wisdom of Yoga Inspires Small Shifts That Lead to Big Changes (St. Martin's Essentials, January 2020).
Denna Babul is a relationship expert, sought after speaker, relationship coach, and the award-winning author of The Fatherless Daughter Project: Understanding Our Losses and Reclaiming Our Lives (Avery, 2016) and the upcoming Love Strong: Change Your Narrative, Change Your Life, and Take Your Power Back! (Savio Republic; 6/23/20).
Ryan Haddon is a life and spiritual coach, hypnotherapist, and certified meditation teacher with over 16 years of experience with clients around the world. A sought-after public speaker at corporate retreats, Ryan also hosts private workshops including "Stepping Into Your Purpose," "The Work/Life Balance," and "Finding Your Center". In addition, Ryan now offers weekly free live hypnosis sessions during this stressful time. Ryan is the in-house life coach for Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh, where she writes mind/body/spirit articles. She is regularly featured on Podcasts such as Not Perfect, Good Girl Mafia, and the Tapping Summit.
Coby, Denna, and Ryan are exciting additions to SHP's diverse roster of lifestyle industry leaders including: Hollywood Costume Designer, Leesa Evans, celebrity holistic health coach and certified yoga teacher, Koya Webb, and critical care cardiologist Dr. Jennifer Haythe, MD.
Sarah Hall, President of Sarah Hall Productions, states, "We are so excited and honored to welcome these three amazing clients to our roster. Denna, Coby, and Ryan have inspired meaningful change in the lives of so many, and they continue to not only raise, but set the bar for success in their respective fields. SHP looks forward to taking these clients to new heights in their careers."
