LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Initiative, a business accelerator aiming for gender equality within the cannabis industry, today announced they will be hosting a comedy fundraiser, Sarah Silverman & Friends, with Sarah Silverman at Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles on March 3, 2020. All proceeds from the show will benefit The Initiative and their program supporting social justice and cannabis criminal reform.
The fundraiser will be hosted by Sarah Silverman with special guest comedians Beth Stelling, Doug Benson and Reggie Watts. There will be a meet and greet with Sarah for VIP attendees and sponsors directly following the show, sponsored by Poseidon Asset Management and Tonkon Torp. All proceeds will go towards programming developed by The Initiative and Sarah to ensure those impacted by the failed war on drugs have access to training and resources in order to facilitate their participation in the space. It will also provide support funding to allied organizations working on criminal justice issues, sponsor expungement events and create a scholarship program to allow people who otherwise may be unable to join The Initiative, attend events at no cost.
"We couldn't be more excited about our partnership with Sarah and are so appreciative of her enthusiasm to support building an equitable space," said Amy Margolis, founder of The Initiative. "This will be a spectacular event that we are proud to be hosting. Everyone's efforts will benefit the cannabis industry."
"White males should not have a monopoly on the cannabis space, and I love white males, I have many white male friends," said Sarah Silverman.
Sarah Silverman is a comedian, writer and actress who most recently wrote, produced and hosted the two-time Emmy-nominated series, I Love You America. She has joined The Initiative's advisory board to help ensure gender equality in the cannabis space. Sarah's ongoing commitment to social justice and social equity will allow The Initiative to expand its mission beyond just gender parity.
You can buy tickets to the event here.
About The Initiative
Since 2018, The Initiative has, through training, events, education and access to funding, worked to help female founders in the cannabis space succeed. The Initiative strives to bring gender parity to an industry that is not yet fully formed. For 2020 The Initiative is growing its reach to include specifically supporting entrepreneurs disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs and engaging in new partnerships with allies already doing this important work. Their expanded mission is driven by a commitment to equity, inclusivity and seeing women and marginalized communities have access to all of the opportunities this new industry brings. To learn more please visit www.intheinitiative.com
