SARASOTA, Fla., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Vogue LLC, doing business as Living Vogue Real Estate, announces the addition of five new agents this month after unveiling its "Million Dollar Agent Plan®" earlier this year. The expansion establishes Living Vogue as the area's fastest-growing real estate company for the quarter. The Million Dollar Agent Plan® is a company strategy designed to develop new and experienced agents into high-income earners.
"We are very pleased with the positive reaction to our Million Dollar Agent Plan®. Driven agents are looking for a modern brokerage that actively trains and mentors them in revenue-generating activities, taking full advantage of technology. Antiquated companies are being left behind in the digital age, spending very little time actually teaching agents how to be successful. Our agents get hands-on instruction in areas that will directly make them money, from someone who is actually doing it," said Mark Coppens, CEO and Broker of Living Vogue Real Estate.
The five new hires were a mix of previously unlicensed candidates and experienced agents. Two of the five had new listings in their first week, and the remaining are already working with dozens of leads for buyers and sellers in the market, all provided by Living Vogue. From utilizing social media and websites to "pay-per-click" and online leads, the new team members are on their way to becoming top performers.
While most companies emphasize training agents on the fundamentals of real estate and overrated designations, Living Vogue focuses on delivering the tools and marketing skills necessary to become top earners in a changing industry. All training is done in the context of increasing sales and revenue-generating activities. Additionally, unlike other brokers, Living Vogue offers team members better commission splits and pays for all of their up-front marketing costs. This allows agents to focus on developing client leads and closing more deals, rather than stress about finances.
"Living Vogue paid for my licensing course, textbooks, and state exam. I had leads on day one and now have my first listing. They are covering the cost of the photos, video, 3D virtual tour, property website, signs, and all marketing - at a commission split that is better than companies that pay for absolutely nothing. It's a no-brainer," says Courtney Devine, new agent with Living Vogue Real Estate.
For unlicensed candidates, Living Vogue even pays for the 63-hour course, textbooks, and state exam. The next class is set for May. Seats are limited and applicants must qualify based on a selection process. Inquire with their team at https://www.milliondollaragentplan.com for more information.
For more information on the company, visit https://www.livingvogue.com.
Media Contact: Jamie Coppens, info@livingvogue.com, (941) 444-0436
