SARASOTA, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Vogue LLC, doing business as Living Vogue Real Estate, announces the hiring of Merrick Damon Williams as their Chief Training Officer. The addition further enables Living Vogue to scale operations following record growth in the first quarter as the Sarasota area's fastest-growing real estate company. The expansion is due in large part to its recently publicized Million Dollar Agent Plan®, a company strategy designed to develop new and experienced agents into high-income earners.
"We are excited to add Merrick to the team. With over a billion dollars in sales and thousands of agents trained, Merrick brings a wealth of experience to our growing company," said Mark Coppens, CEO and Broker of Living Vogue Real Estate.
As the Chief Training Officer, Williams will perform all continuing education activities for licensed team members and will instruct a monthly week-long 63-hour Sales Associate Pre-License Course for all new agents. The week-long course, instruction materials, and state exam are free to all accepted candidates. In addition to his training and mentoring activities, Williams will lead recruitment of new and experienced agents.
"I believe that success begins from the ground up, so I'm joining the team at Living Vogue to help build an innovative company focused on the achievement of its agents that can stand up against the tired real estate brands competing in the local market today," says Williams. "Building agent success requires a shared commitment of goals. I will help train and mentor a team focused on these ideals."
ABOUT MERRICK DAMON WILLIAMS
Raised in South Florida, Merrick earned his bachelor's degree from Florida A&M University and his master's degree from New York University. He quickly made a name for himself as a savvy entrepreneur and real estate industry expert. From his struggles and triumphs, Merrick developed business ethics shaped by one guiding principle: everyone deserves the same care and opportunity, and with a bit of drive and determination, each can achieve their dreams. He brings more than 20 years of experience as an agent, broker, business owner, author, public speaker, and licensed real estate instructor.
ABOUT LIVING VOGUE REAL ESTATE
Living Vogue Real Estate is redefining the way people buy and sell real estate by focusing on the lifestyle aspects of properties rather than just their physical and financial attributes. Online search engines have evolved the industry to the extent that traditional brokerages are no longer the gatekeepers of real estate information. Living Vogue has embraced this paradigm shift to a consumer-driven market, disrupting the conventional model and adding value by marketing properties according to how someone would actually live in them. The company's Million Dollar Agent Plan® is an exclusive strategy designed to develop new and experienced agents into seven-figure earners. It includes a highly competitive compensation plan, an all-inclusive marketing plan, an industry-leading benefits package, and a proprietary sales & marketing training program focused on increasing the number of closed deals and making agents more money.
To learn more about Living Vogue Real Estate or Sarasota real estate in general, visit the website at https://www.livingvogue.com, contact the company by email at info@livingvogue.com or by phone at (941) 444-0436. To inquire about joining the team, please visit https://www.milliondollaragentplan.com for more information.
Related Images
living-vogue-real-estate-adds.jpg
Living Vogue Real Estate Adds Chief Training Officer
Living Vogue Real Estate Adds Chief Training Officer
Related Links