Sauer Brands, a portfolio company of Falfurrias Capital Partners, has acquired Kernel Season’s maker Chicago Custom Foods

CHICAGO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Sauer Brands, a portfolio company of Falfurrias Capital Partners, in connection with its acquisition of Chicago Custom Foods.
Chicago-based Chicago Custom Foods ("CCF") is a leader in branded popcorn seasonings, a category it created in 2000 with the introduction of Kernel Season's, now America's number one selling brand with more than 20 popcorn flavors. CCF has expanded into new food categories recently with brands that include Tasty Shakes oatmeal mix-ins and Veggie Season's vegetable seasonings. A new line of premium truffle-flavored popcorn seasonings, Truffle Season's, is set for release later this year.
Founded as The C.F. Sauer Company in 1887, Richmond, Virginia-based Sauer Brands Inc. manufactures a broad line of inspired flavors including condiments, spices, seasonings and extracts. From the company's manufacturing facilities in Richmond, Virginia; Mauldin, South Carolina; New Century, Kansas; and San Luis Obispo, California, the company sells well-known brands such as Duke's Mayonnaise, The Spice Hunter, Sauer's, Gold Medal and BAMA, as well as high-quality private label products, through the retail and foodservice channels.
Chip Johnson, Principal at Falfurrias Capital Partners, commented, "Lincoln's branded food industry expertise and knowledge of CCF contributed significantly to the successful evaluation and execution of this transaction. Lincoln provided us with great guidance and counsel. We're excited to have CCF in the portfolio of brands."
Aaron Goldstein, Managing Director at Lincoln International, commented, "Congratulations to Sauer Brands and Falfurrias Capital Partners on completing this acquisition. We believe CCF is an excellent fit and are excited to see it contribute strong growth to the Sauer Brands portfolio in the future."
Lincoln acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Sauer Brands and Falfurrias Capital Partners, providing valuation guidance, competitive and industry intelligence, due diligence assistance and negotiation support. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
