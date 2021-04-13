ROCHESTER, Mich., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree, shrub and lawn care, has announced the acquisition of Advanced Arboriculture by Arbor-Olin of Rochester, Michigan, a full-service tree care company that has been serving a loyal customer base for more than forty years.
Advanced Arboriculture founder, Terry Jenkinson, an arborist with decades of experience in the industry, will be joining the SavATree team along with members of his staff, to ensure a seamless transition for clients. This union further strengthens SavATree's service at its Troy and Orion branches to customers throughout the Detroit Tri-County.
"I'm very pleased to be joining such a successful and well-run company as SavATree," says Jenkinson. "In addition to the excellent arboriculture customers have received, we will now offer the following additional services: professional lawn care, deer deterrents, organic options, and holiday décor."
"We're happy to be joining forces with such a respected tree company as Advanced Arboriculture," says SavATree CEO Carmine Schiavone. "We look forward to offering current and new customers in the Tri-County region our broad range of science-based, environmentally responsible services in the care of their properties."
About SavATree
SavATree provides environmentally sensible tree, shrub and lawn care to residential and commercial properties throughout the country. Property programs feature organic and hybrid plant health care, lawn care and general tree care—all highly customized to meet the needs of each landscape and steward.
Media Contact
Maria Falkenberg, SavATree, 914-864-3134, press@savatree.com
SOURCE SavATree