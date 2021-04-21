BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree, shrub and lawn care, has announced the acquisition of Branches Tree Experts of Kensington, MD. Branches Tree Experts is a full-service arboriculture and forestry consulting company that has been serving their loyal customer base since 1988.
Michael Guercin, Branches Tree Experts Founder and a Maryland Licensed Tree Expert and ISA Certified Arborist, will be joining the existing SavATree team in the Rockville, MD branch along with the rest of his staff. DC Metro area customers are sure to receive the highest quality tree and lawn care from this newly expanded team of experienced arborists, field professionals and office staff.
"We're thrilled about our partnership with an industry leader like SavATree and look forward to showcasing our newly expanded service offerings to our loyal clients," says Guercin. "In addition to the residential and commercial tree and plant health care services that we've become known for, we will now offer professional lawn care, deer deterrents, organic options, and holiday lighting as well."
"Branches has established themselves as a leader in the DC Metro area by delivering outstanding tree and plant health care for decades. We're very excited about the opportunity to partner with such a quality company," says SavATree CEO Carmine Schiavone. "We look forward to offering existing and new customers in the region our broad range of science-based, environmentally responsible services in the care of their properties."
SavATree provides environmentally sensible tree, shrub, and lawn care to residential and commercial properties throughout the country. Property programs feature organic and hybrid plant health care, lawn care and general tree care—all highly customized to meet the needs of each landscape and steward.
