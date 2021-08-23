BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree, shrub and lawn care, has announced the acquisition of Pennsylvania-based company, Giroud Tree and Lawn. This merger will create a new SavATree branch operation in Huntingdon Valley, PA and service the greater Philadelphia area. This branch becomes SavATree's third office in Southeastern Pennsylvania, in addition to Newtown and Conshohocken, and marks its 58th branch nationwide.
Giroud Tree and Lawn has been providing a complete range of services including pruning, tree removals, deep root fertilization, plant health care and professional lawn services in Pennsylvania for nearly five decades. Principals of Giroud, Lou Giroud and Drew Slousky, along with their team of arborists, technicians, and office personnel, will stay on with SavATree to continue delivering great locally managed service for our clients.
"From the beginning, the Company's mission has been to make sure customers love doing business with us," said Lou Giroud. "SavATree has a long-standing reputation for excellence in both their personnel and the quality of services they deliver. We are excited to add the resources of a national company to our local expertise. We know that this partnership will help us meet and exceed our customers' expectations and allow us to continue to provide the level of high quality tree and lawn care that they have grown accustomed to over the past 47 years," he added.
SavATree CEO Carmine Schiavone remarked, "We are thrilled to continue the Giroud family legacy under the SavATree canopy. Giroud's reputation for incomparable customer satisfaction in Pennsylvania aligns perfectly with SavATree's core values. We look forward to bridging two highly respected businesses into one expert team, providing superior solutions and care for Pennsylvania properties."
About SavATree
SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties. Our nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists deliver quality tree, shrub, and lawn care to our loyal client. We work safely to preserve health, enhance beauty, and solve problems by creating innovative, science-based programs to ensure great results.
Media Contact
Brittany Cavallo, SavATree, 9142414999, bcavallo@savatree.com
SOURCE SavATree