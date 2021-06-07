BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree, shrub and lawn care, has announced the acquisition of New Jersey-based tree and lawn care company, TREE-TECH. This merger will create a new SavATree branch operation in Randolph, NJ and expand the existing teams in SavATree's Basking Ridge, Mountainside, Princeton and Wyckoff, New Jersey branches.
TREE-TECH has been providing a complete range of tree-related services including pruning, tree removals, deep root fertilization, plant health care and professional lawn services in New Jersey for nearly three decades. James Bellis and Robert Finnesey, Co-Founders of TREE-TECH, along with their team of arborists, technicians, and office personnel, will stay on with SavATree to continue delivering great local service for clients.
"When you spend 27 years building a business and a loyal customer base, the decision to partner with another company is not taken lightly. SavATree has a long-standing reputation for excellence in both their personnel and the quality of services that they deliver. We know that this partnership will allow us to continue providing top notch tree and lawn care to our customers while offering an ever-wider range of services including deer deterrents, expanded organic options and consulting services," said Robert Finnesey.
"Our partnership with TREE-TECH is one that we're all very excited about," remarked SavATree CEO Carmine Schiavone. "TREE-TECH's reputation for excellence in New Jersey dovetails perfectly with SavATree's culture and the services delivered. We welcome their knowledgeable team to SavATree and look forward to working together to provide expert solutions and care for area properties."
About SavATree
SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties. Our nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists deliver quality tree, shrub, and lawn care to our loyal client base. We work to preserve health, enhance beauty, and solve problems by creating innovative, science-based programs to ensure great results, safety, and sustainability.
