BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree, shrub and lawn care, has announced the acquisition of Glynn Tree Experts, a company that has provided high quality tree care throughout the South Shore of Massachusetts. Glynn Tree Experts primarily serves residential customers and will become SavATree's fourth branch office in Massachusetts, in addition to the current Cape Cod, Lincoln and Middleton branches.
Glynn Tree Experts operates with a focus on reliability, expertise and use of state-of-the-art equipment to provide the highest level of care to clients. Services include tree pruning, removal and stump grinding to keep properties beautiful, safe, and protected.
"Joining forces with an experienced team and tree company like Glynn Tree Experts will allow us to provide professional services to a broader range of customers in the South Shore," says SavATree CEO Carmine Schiavone. "We are excited to continue supporting current and new clients while providing an expanded portfolio of services, including professional lawn care, plant health care, organic programs and consulting services."
"We are thrilled to join forces with SavATree, a very strong company that maintains a great reputation with their clients and offers expanded capabilities that we weren't able to offer before," states Glynn Tree Experts founder, Chris Glynn. "We are thrilled to offer our clients science-based plant health care solutions and the backing and benefits of a national company."
SavATree provides environmentally sensible tree, shrub and lawn care to residential and commercial properties throughout the country. Property programs feature organic and hybrid plant health care, lawn care and general tree care—all highly customized to meet the needs of each landscape and steward.
