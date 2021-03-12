BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree, shrub and lawn care has announced the acquisition of Kaiser Tree Preservation of Exeter, Rhode Island. This marks SavATree's first Rhode Island office and 52nd branch operation.
Kaiser Tree Preservation has been providing a loyal customer base in Rhode Island with general tree care and plant health care services since 1974. Kaiser Tree Preservation built an extensive tick and mosquito control program which will complement SavATree's existing services. In addition to the current offerings, clients will now have access to a wider range of services including professional lawn care, additional organic options, and consulting services.
"We're very excited to join forces with Kaiser Tree Preservation, a leader in professional tree care in RI, that has a legacy for outstanding service," said SavATree CEO Carmine Schiavone. "We are confident that our teams are a great fit, and together we will continue to serve our customers to the highest quality standards."
Kaiser's founder Herb Kaiser noted, "SavATree shares our same philosophy and commitment to upholding an environmentally responsible approach to landscape care. Together, we will continue to provide our customers with top quality services." Herb's son and co-owner of Kaiser Tree Preservation, Ames Kaiser, added, "We are excited that all of our team members now become part of the larger SavATree team as we embark on this journey together and continue to elevate the importance of arboriculture in the communities we serve."
