BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree, shrub and lawn care, has announced a merger with Kentucky-based Abundant Tree Services. This merger significantly increases SavATree's market share in the Louisville area.
Abundant Tree has been providing a complete range of professional tree care to residential and commercial clients throughout Louisville for over a decade. Their dedicated team of highly trained arborists and professional field specialists will continue their important work of enhancing the health and beauty of trees and shrubs on client properties.
"One of the most important parts of the transition is that our clients are taken care of. We are confident that SavATree has the team, operational expertise, infrastructure, and strong brand in place to do so," said Abundant Tree Owner, Kevin Bold.
"We're looking forward to supporting Abundant Tree Services' clients and helping to keep Louisville's landscapes healthy and safe. Providing customers with expanded service lines and science-backed treatment options is something that we're excited to introduce," says SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone.
About SavATree
SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties helping our clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes. Learn more at http://www.savatree.com
