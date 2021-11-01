BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, a leading provider of professional tree, shrub and lawn care, has announced a merger with Oregon-based tree care company, Northwest Tree Specialists. This merger broadens SavATree's market in the Greater Portland area.
Northwest Tree Specialists has been a family-operated business providing full service specialized tree care to residential and commercial properties since 2005. Principals of Northwest Tree Specialists, Trevor and Jeanine March, along with their dedicated team of ISA certified arborists, field specialists and office personnel, will stay on with SavATree to provide outstanding, personalized local service.
"We know that without our customers, we simply do not exist. That is why we focus heavily on the customer experience. We merged with SavATree while keeping our customers at the top of mind. The philosophy at SavATree perfectly aligns with ours, and we knew that their values and thoughtful environmental approach would continue to benefit our customers even more," said Trevor March.
"Joining forces with an expert tree care company like Northwest Tree Specialists will allow us to focus on serving the needs of Portland Metro area customers while also providing a supportive work environment for employees. We are excited to partner with a company that is accredited through the Tree Care Industry Association and values family, integrity, and commitment," says SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone.
About SavATree
SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties helping our clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes. Learn more at http://www.savatree.com
Media Contact
Brittany Cavallo, SavATree, 9148643114, bcavallo@savatree.com
SOURCE SavATree