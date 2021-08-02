BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree, shrub and lawn care, has announced a merger with Texas-based tree and lawn care company, Preservation Tree Services. This merger marks SavATree's flagship entry in key markets of the state of Texas with three branches located in Dallas, Fort Worth and Anna.
Preservation Tree Service has been providing a complete range of tree-care expertise to residential, commercial, and municipal clients throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth and North Central Texas area for nearly three decades. These services include skilled pruning, Earth-friendly fertilization, construction mitigation, cabling and bracing, surveys and appraisals, urban forestry, consultation, soil aeration, tree planting and transplanting. Principals of Preservation Tree Services, AJ Thibodeaux, Pauline Perry and Andy Spiegel, along with their dedicated team of arborists, technicians and office personnel, will stay on with SavATree to provide outstanding, personalized local service.
"Our commitment to excellence in tree and lawn care has been the driving force of our business since day one. From our arborists to our office staff, we have built a team that is devoted to serving our valued customers. As we merge with SavATree, our staff will continue this mission with an even greater set of resources and service offerings," said Thibodeaux.
"With Preservation Tree Services' seasoned staff and their science-based, Earth-friendly approach, everything about Preservation Tree Services aligns perfectly with SavATree. By combining our two professional teams, we're poised to deliver unparalleled service and outstanding results. We are excited to expand into Texas and grow this market," says SavATree CEO Carmine Schiavone.
