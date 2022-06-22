After opening its factory only four years ago in Guadalajara, the French company Saverglass will expand its production capacity in 2023 to meet demand in the Americas
NAPA, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saverglass, the world's leading manufacturer specializing in the production and decoration of luxury and high-end glass bottles for the wine and spirits industry, announces the doubling of the glass production and the increase of its decoration capacities of its plant located in Acatlan de Juarez near Guadalajara, by early 2023.
Since its inauguration in 2018, Saverglass has responded to the demand and growth of producers in the Americas. The mission of the Saverglass Mexico factory has always been to handle the growing trend of bottle sophistication in categories such as Tequila and Mezcal in Mexico, fine wines and spirits in the US (US whiskeys and bourbons, gins, and vodkas), and rums from the Caribbean and Central America.
The Saverglass Mexico plant is equipped with a furnace capable of delivering 95,000 tons of production, which means approximately 100 million bottles in two colors: Extra-white glass and Antique glass. The new furnace will produce 200,000 tons of glass, or 200 million bottles in three colors: extra-white, Antique green, and dark yellow.
The 30 hectares plant expansion will continue to allow Saverglass to preserve the quality and regularity of production for its customers. Additionally, servicing the wide range of decoration processes that Saverglass masters, such as automatic screen printing with organic inks, enamel, or precious metals, allowing the decoration of bottles with complex shapes, organic finishes with various effects and colors, hot stamping, and satin-finishing.
On May 19, 2022, CEO of Saverlass Group Jean-Marc Arrambourg hosted customers worldwide at Saverglass Mexico to preview the new project. The construction project began in October 2021 with an investment of US$116 million and is projected to be ready by the first quarter of 2023. This new venture will create 400 new local jobs, which will add to the existing 500 local jobs.
Saverglass Mexico allows the Group to be present in 3 continents, selling in 100 countries to more than 26,000 customers.
About Saverglass
Saverglass, an industrial group of French origin, specializes in the manufacture and decoration of glass bottles for spirits and fine wines. The Group employs 3,700 employees worldwide, 25% of whom are based in North America (1 production plant and 1 decoration plant in Mexico, 3 glass production plants and 3 decoration plants in France, 1 glass production plant in Belgium, 1 plant in the United Arabic Emirates).
The Group generated sales amounting to $694 million in 2021. With its glassmaking and decorating expertise, recognized for its innovation, the quality, and design of its products, make Saverglass the preferred partner of high-end spirits and wine brands in Mexico, the U.S., the Caribbean, and Central America.
