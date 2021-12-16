SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Savills announced that it completed a 150,000 square-foot lease relocation and expansion on behalf of Bay Cities at 9206 Santa Fe Springs Road, a second-generation, Class A industrial property in Santa Fe Springs.
Bay Cities, North America's most innovative packaging and design company headquartered in Pico Rivera, is the leading expert in pack out and fulfillment operations. With the addition of the Santa Fe Springs facility, Bay Cities' facilities now consists of over 700,000 square feet of combined space providing the ability to have 20 production lines.
Bart Pucci, a senior managing director specializing in industrial and creative office services at Savills, represented Bay Cities' in the 10-year transaction with options to extend. As a longtime advisor to the company, he has represented Bay Cities in its real estate decisions for over 25 years.
"This state-of-the-art facility for Bay Cities is ideally situated less than three miles from the company's headquarters, making it extremely convenient and desirable for its employees and client base," Pucci said. "After evaluating multiple properties in the area, as well as several build-to-suit options, we worked quickly to secure the space as soon as it hit the market. Given the warehouse shortage and the e-commerce boom, this was a fast-moving transaction, and the competition was fierce. But at the end of the day, we successfully negotiated a creative solution that will provide the space and power Bay Cities needs as it furthers its expansion in Southern California."
The Santa Fe Springs facility has 29 loading positions, 12 assembly lines and offers heavy power (2400 amps) and around-the-clock security. The services that will be provided are:
- Pallet display pack out
- Full POP display pack out, kitting, rework, labeling, sorting, bundling
- Fulfillment
- Assembly for products, packaging, and displays
- Distribution and Cross Docking
The Santa Fe Springs facility will be certified and licensed for AIB GMP (American Institute of Baking), ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control), FDA (Federal Drug Administration), California Department of Public Health – Certified Organic, Processed Food, Pharmaceutical Wholesale Drug Permit, and USDA Organic.
"This new facility in Santa Fe Springs, just minutes away from our Pico Rivera headquarters, will ensure efficiency and add to our outstanding ability to execute and deliver high-volume programs throughout the Southern California region," said Greg Tucker, CEO of Bay Cities. "Technologically-advanced capabilities ensure speed and accuracy in our expanding pack out and fulfillment facilities."
Bay Cities' expansion further solidifies the strength of Los Angeles' industrial leasing market. According to Savill's research, the vacancy rate for warehouse and distribution space is less than 2% in Southern California, which has been accelerated by the rise of e-commerce during the pandemic.
Oltmans Construction, the owner of 9206 Santa Fe Springs Road, was represented by Kevin Romano and Joe Maiolo of INCO Commercial Brokerage.
