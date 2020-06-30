SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulog, the leading shared mobility technology provider, announced that it is partnering with Cabana, a Seattle-based travel-tech startup, to provide the software behind the company's customized fleet of campervans.
Former Lime executive Scott Kubly launched Cabana in 2019 in Seattle and plans to expand into new markets by the end of this year. This new venture is poised to become the next big travel trend, reinventing how people travel by combining the convenience of car-sharing with the best of boutique hotel amenities.
The tech-enabled app and operational functionality of Cabana is powered through Vulog's in-vehicle telematics, operations platform, and customer-facing mobile application, providing a seamless on-demand luxe campervan service for serendipitous travel.
"Cabana is one of those mobility services that truly excites the market as it steps beyond the typical RV rental offering to present an experience that is fresh and new," says Vulog CEO Gregory Ducongé. "Our partnership with Cabana exemplifies the adaptability and reliability of Vulog's shared mobility technology, as well as the expertise of our team."
Although COVID-19 instituted a range of travel restrictions and changed the hotel industry's landscape, people are still itching to explore while practicing social distancing. Cabana's campervans give consumers peace of mind while traveling with the full journey accessible through the app, enabling customers to find, book, and unlock their mobile hotel for a weekend getaway.
"Our tech-enabled platform provides a modern travel option that the RV rental industry hasn't offered before," says Scott Kubly, Cabana CEO. "After an extensive review of the existing shared mobility technology providers, we were happy to select Vulog as our partner to provide the power behind our customer-facing application via its white label technology."
Cabana is the most recent addition to Vulog-powered shared mobility services in the United States, joining groups such as Mocean Carsharing in Los Angeles and Free2Move in Washington D.C. Cabana plans to expand over the next year into targeted markets like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, San Diego, and more.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197862/Vulog_Software_Cabana.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197863/Vulog_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Sarah VanSickle
svansickle@vulog.com
+33 (0)6 02 04 87 42