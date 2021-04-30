DEFIANCE, Ohio, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
First quarter 2021 highlights over prior-year first quarter include:
- Net income of $7.1 million up $6.4 million or 939.6 percent; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.97, up $0.88 per share or 977.8 percent, which was the highest quarterly earnings in Company history
- Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") recapture, was $4.9 million, which yields a decrease in adjusted EPS of $0.29 to $0.68. Adjusted EPS was up $0.37, or 119.4, percent from adjusted EPS in the prior-year quarter
- Mortgage origination volume of $155.8 million, an increase of $54.5 million, or 53.7 percent
- Pre-tax, pre-provision income of $9.6 million, up $8.3 million or 639.7 percent
The twelve months ended March 31, 2021, highlights over the prior-year twelve months include:
- Loan growth of $17.4 million, or 2.1 percent, which includes Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances and loans acquired in the Edon acquisition
- Deposit growth of $256.3 million, or 29.7 percent, driven by consumer and small business liquidity and the Edon acquisition
- Mortgage origination volume of $748.7 million; servicing portfolio of $1.3 billion, which is up $87.8 million, or 7.2 percent
Highlights
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
Mar. 2021
Mar. 2020
% Change
Operating revenue
$ 20,547
$ 10,709
91.9%
Interest income
10,705
10,644
0.6%
Interest expense
1,080
2,096
-48.5%
Net interest income
9,625
8,548
12.6%
Provision for loan losses
750
600
25.0%
Noninterest income
10,922
2,161
405.4%
Noninterest expense
10,909
9,406
16.0%
Net income
7,081
681
939.8%
Earnings per diluted share
0.97
0.09
977.8%
Return on average assets
2.21%
0.26%
750.0%
Return on average equity
19.78%
1.99%
894.0%
Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted net income
$ 4,943
$ 2,428
103.6%
Adjusted diluted EPS
0.68
0.31
119.4%
Adjusted return on average assets
1.54%
0.92%
67.4%
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income
6,932
3,514
97.3%
"The first quarter marks a record quarter in earnings for our Company. We earned $0.97 per share in the quarter up significantly from the prior year as we recaptured servicing rights impairment and continued to deliver higher mortgage and PPP volume," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. "Our Residential Mortgage group originated strong volume of $156 million, and we processed nearly $40 million of PPP forgiveness from the first phase, while originating over $22 million in the second phase."
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Consolidated Revenue
Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 91.9 percent from the first quarter of 2020.
- Net interest income was up 12.6 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 4.0 percent from the linked quarter.
- Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from the year-ago quarter by 27 basis points but was flat to the linked quarter due to higher transactional cash balances, PPP forgiveness realization and mortgage volume. Loan yields were down 12 basis points in total from the prior year as the decline in loan pricing was offset by PPP forgiveness.
- Noninterest income was up 405.4 percent year over year and up 22.7 percent from the linked quarter, due to servicing rights recapture and mortgage volume.
Mortgage Loan Business
Mortgage loan originations for the first quarter of 2021 were $155.8 million, up $54.5 million, or 53.7 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $136.7 million, up $52.2 million, or 61.8 percent. For the trailing twelve months, SB Financial had total volume of $694.2 million, of which $290.9 million (42 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $217.0 million (31 percent) was internal refinance, and the remaining $186.3 million (27 percent) was new customer refinance volume.
Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $8.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $0.1 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the first quarter of 2021 was a positive $2.7 million, compared to a negative adjustment of $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $2.2 million. The servicing portfolio at March 31, 2021, was $1.3 billion up $87.8 million or 7.2 percent, from $1.2 billion at March 31, 2020. Normal amortization was up 99 percent from the prior year due to higher refinance activity.
Mr. Klein noted, "Carrying the momentum from a record breaking 2020, we originated $156 million in residential mortgages in the quarter. Gain on sale yields remained robust and our hedge allowed us to manage the volatility of the rate fluctuations throughout the quarter. We did see more competitive pricing in the quarter and the availability of homes for purchase in several of our markets continues to be a strain on activity. Refinance volume also maintained a strong pace in the quarter at over 62 percent of our total volume."
Mortgage Banking
($ in thousands)
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Sep. 2020
Jun. 2020
Mar. 2020
Mortgage originations
$ 155,836
$ 168,997
$ 200,158
$ 223,671
$ 101,365
Mortgage sales
136,708
143,151
166,201
204,628
84,476
Mortgage servicing portfolio
1,304,097
1,299,698
1,293,037
1,261,746
1,216,292
Mortgage servicing rights
10,490
7,759
8,535
8,168
8,974
Mortgage servicing revenue
Loan servicing fees
859
857
813
782
757
OMSR amortization
(1,187)
(1,283)
(1,308)
(1,574)
(597)
Net administrative fees
(328)
(426)
(495)
(792)
160
OMSR valuation adjustment
2,706
(611)
326
(1,088)
(2,212)
Net loan servicing fees
2,378
(1,037)
(169)
(1,880)
(2,052)
Gain on sale of mortgages
5,859
7,197
8,085
8,119
1,949
Mortgage banking revenue, net
$ 8,237
$ 6,160
$ 7,916
$ 6,239
$ (103)
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales, and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans. Wealth management assets under the Company's care were $576.5 million as of March 31, 2021, up $149.4 million, or 35.0 percent, compared to the prior year. For the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income as a percentage of total operating revenue was 53.2 percent, due to the recapture, with the adjusted level at 46.1 percent. Reflective of the robust mortgage market, the Company's Title Agency provided revenue in the quarter of $0.5 million, nearly double from the prior year.
For the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense of $10.9 million was up $1.5 million year over year, or 16.0 percent, reflecting a 5.7 times positive operating leverage. Mortgage commission was up due to the 55 percent increase in volume, and we have expanded our technology spend in order to increase the digital options for both our clients and employees.
Mr. Klein stated, "The recapture of over one half of our servicing rights impairment drove our non-interest income levels significantly higher in the quarter. We saw higher than expected mortgage volume in the quarter, which was up 55 percent from the prior year and only down 7 percent from the linked quarter. Due to the strong revenue for the quarter, operating leverage was a positive 5.7 times. After our participation in the first phase of PPP with $84 million in originations, we are assisting small businesses again with $28 million thus far in originations in the second phase. Operating expense was up due to increased mortgage volume, however we are still below anticipated expense levels for marketing and client outreach."
Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Sep. 2020
Jun. 2020
Mar. 2020
Noninterest Income (NII)
$ 10,922
$ 8,902
$ 10,418
$ 8,615
$ 2,161
NII / Total Revenue
53.2%
49.0%
52.9%
49.3%
20.2%
NII / Average Assets
3.4%
2.9%
3.4%
3.0%
0.8%
Total Revenue Growth
91.9%
24.7%
36.4%
39.6%
-5.6%
Noninterest Expense (NIE)
$ 10,909
$ 10,684
$ 11,335
$ 11,662
$ 9,406
Efficiency Ratio
53.0%
58.8%
57.5%
66.7%
87.8%
NIE / Average Assets
3.4%
3.5%
3.7%
4.0%
3.5%
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets
0.0%
-0.6%
-0.3%
-1.0%
-2.7%
Total Expense Growth
16.0%
5.0%
19.3%
28.0%
9.0%
Operating Leverage
5.7
4.9
1.9
1.4
-0.6
Balance Sheet
Total assets as of March 31, 2021, were $1.33 billion, up $237.6 million, or 21.8 percent, from the year ago quarter due to the impact of the Edon acquisition and PPP activity. Total equity as of March 31, 2021, was $144.0 million, up 5.9 percent from a year ago, and comprised 10.9 percent of total assets.
Total loans held for investment were $848.2 million at March 31, 2021, up $17.4 million, or 2.1 percent, from March 31, 2020. Commercial loans were up $27.6 million, or 18.2 percent, commercial real estate up $7.2 million or 1.9 percent and agricultural loans increased $0.7 million, or 1.6 percent. Absent the effects of the Edon acquisition and PPP loans, loan balances were down $51.4 million from the year ago quarter.
The investment portfolio of $183.2 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 13.8 percent of assets at March 31, 2021, and was up 63.0 percent from the year-ago period. Deposit balances of $1.12 billion at March 31, 2021, increased by $256.3 million, or 29.7 percent, since March 31, 2020. Growth from the prior year included $160.0 million in checking and $96.3 million in savings and time deposit balances.
Mr. Klein continued, "Asset quality remained stable, with non-performing assets down 11 percent from the linked quarter and net recoveries this quarter in loan losses. Despite these strong metrics, we continued to add to our allowance due to potential long term impact from the pandemic. Our reserve level is now at $13.3 million and when adjusted for PPP balances represents a strong 1.68 percent of our total loans."
Loan Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Sep. 2020
Jun. 2020
Mar. 2020
Annual
Commercial
$ 179,157
$ 203,256
$ 216,667
$ 222,108
$ 151,538
$ 27,619
% of Total
21.1%
23.3%
24.5%
24.6%
18.2%
18.2%
Commercial RE
385,403
370,984
371,947
375,450
378,212
7,191
% of Total
45.4%
42.5%
42.0%
41.6%
45.5%
1.9%
Agriculture
48,405
55,251
57,420
58,817
47,660
745
% of Total
5.7%
6.3%
6.5%
6.5%
5.7%
1.6%
Residential RE
176,998
182,076
178,393
184,684
189,738
(12,740)
% of Total
20.9%
20.9%
20.1%
20.6%
22.9%
-6.7%
Consumer & Other
58,213
61,156
61,423
60,489
63,616
(5,403)
% of Total
6.9%
7.0%
6.9%
6.7%
7.7%
-8.5%
Total Loans
$ 848,176
$ 872,723
$ 885,850
$ 901,548
$ 830,764
$ 17,412
Total Growth Percentage
2.1%
Deposit Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Sep. 2020
Jun. 2020
Mar. 2020
Annual
Non-Int DDA
$ 273,026
$ 251,649
$ 225,003
$ 229,042
$ 170,920
$ 102,106
% of Total
24.4%
24.0%
22.2%
23.1%
19.8%
59.7%
Interest DDA
191,593
176,785
164,248
154,143
133,722
57,871
% of Total
17.1%
16.9%
16.2%
15.6%
15.5%
43.3%
Savings
218,260
174,864
169,474
161,182
138,863
79,397
% of Total
19.5%
16.7%
16.7%
16.2%
16.0%
57.2%
Money Market
249,088
216,164
204,862
189,380
169,209
79,879
% of Total
22.2%
20.6%
20.2%
19.1%
19.6%
47.2%
Time Deposits
188,229
229,549
250,428
256,840
251,177
(62,948)
% of Total
16.8%
21.9%
24.7%
25.9%
29.2%
-25.1%
Total Deposits
$ 1,120,196
$ 1,049,011
$ 1,014,015
$ 990,587
$ 863,891
$ 256,305
Total Growth Percentage
29.7%
Asset Quality
SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $6.5 million as of March 31, 2021, down $0.2 million from the year-ago quarter. The coverage of nonperforming loans by the loan loss allowance was at 207 percent at March 31, 2021, up from 136 percent at March 31, 2020.
Nonperforming Assets
Annual
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Sep. 2020
Jun. 2020
Mar. 2020
Commercial & Agriculture
$ 615
$ 902
$ 1,140
$ 1,204
$ 1,309
$ (694)
% of Total Com./Ag. loans
0.27%
0.35%
0.42%
0.43%
0.66%
-53.0%
Commercial RE
2,402
2,412
2,475
2,484
1,816
586
% of Total CRE loans
0.62%
0.65%
0.67%
0.66%
0.48%
32.3%
Residential RE
2,138
2,704
2,481
2,538
2,330
(192)
% of Total Res. RE loans
1.21%
1.49%
1.39%
1.37%
1.23%
-8.2%
Consumer & Other
480
408
313
308
327
153
% of Total Con./Oth. loans
0.82%
0.67%
0.51%
0.51%
0.51%
46.8%
Total Nonaccruing Loans
5,635
6,426
6,409
6,534
5,782
(147)
% of Total loans
0.66%
0.74%
0.72%
0.72%
0.70%
-2.5%
Accruing Restructured Loans
794
810
789
804
816
(22)
Total Change (%)
-2.7%
Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans
6,429
7,236
7,198
7,338
6,598
(169)
% of Total loans
0.76%
0.83%
0.81%
0.81%
0.79%
-2.6%
Foreclosed Assets
43
23
76
382
85
(42)
Total Change (%)
-49.4%
Total Nonperforming Assets
$ 6,472
$ 7,259
$ 7,274
$ 7,720
$ 6,683
$ (211)
% of Total assets
0.49%
0.58%
0.60%
0.64%
0.61%
-3.2%
The Company continued to provide payment relief to clients as needed, with total commercial forbearances at March 31, 2021 of $4.9 million. Additionally, sold mortgage loans in forbearance totaled $5.7 million, which is down $6.0 million from the linked quarter.
Loans in COVID Deferral Status
Linked Qtr.
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Sep. 2020
Jun. 2020
Total Commercial
$ 4,883
$ 23,175
$ 36,366
$ 142,682
$ (18,292)
Total Consumer
-
-
28
350
-
Total Portfolio Mortgage
-
-
1,959
10,274
-
Total Balance Sheet Deferrals
$ 4,883
$ 23,175
$ 38,353
$ 153,306
$ (18,292)
% of Total loans
0.58%
2.66%
4.33%
17.00%
-16.43%
Total Sold Mortgage
$ 5,705
$ 11,685
$ 42,317
$ 41,751
$ (5,980)
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on May 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.
About SB Financial Group
Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 22 offices; 21 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".
In May 2020, SB Financial was ranked #125 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
March
December
September
June
March
($ in thousands)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 206,036
$ 140,690
$ 94,641
$ 85,661
$ 56,393
Interest bearing time deposits
3,562
5,823
8,956
10,542
-
Available-for-sale securities
177,918
149,406
130,315
104,289
107,727
Loans held for sale
8,689
7,234
13,943
13,742
11,328
Loans, net of unearned income
848,176
872,723
885,850
901,548
830,764
Allowance for loan losses
(13,326)
(12,574)
(11,793)
(10,013)
(8,958)
Premises and equipment, net
23,233
23,557
23,785
23,662
23,599
Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost
5,303
5,303
5,303
4,837
4,648
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net
43
23
76
382
85
Interest receivable
3,371
3,799
4,159
4,272
2,940
Goodwill
22,091
22,091
22,091
22,117
17,792
Cash value of life insurance
17,651
17,530
17,453
17,375
17,299
Mortgage servicing rights
10,490
7,759
8,535
8,168
8,974
Other assets
12,630
14,475
14,927
16,354
15,722
Total assets
$ 1,325,867
$ 1,257,839
$ 1,218,241
$ 1,202,936
$ 1,088,313
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Non interest bearing demand
$ 273,026
$ 251,649
$ 225,003
$ 229,042
$ 170,920
Interest bearing demand
191,593
176,785
164,248
154,143
133,722
Savings
218,260
174,864
169,474
161,182
138,863
Money market
249,088
216,164
204,862
189,380
169,209
Time deposits
188,229
229,549
250,428
256,840
251,177
Total deposits
1,120,196
1,049,011
1,014,015
990,587
863,891
Short-term borrowings
24,321
20,189
20,710
23,826
36,881
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
8,000
8,000
8,000
13,000
16,000
Trust preferred securities
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Interest payable
489
616
946
929
1,131
Other liabilities
18,585
26,790
22,913
26,403
24,195
Total liabilities
1,181,901
1,114,916
1,076,894
1,065,055
952,408
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
54,463
54,463
54,463
54,463
54,463
Additional paid-in capital
14,755
14,845
14,782
14,780
14,655
Retained earnings
90,883
84,578
80,012
75,526
72,641
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(457)
2,210
2,221
2,320
2,049
Treasury stock
(15,678)
(13,173)
(10,131)
(9,208)
(7,903)
Total shareholders' equity
143,966
142,923
141,347
137,881
135,905
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,325,867
$ 1,257,839
$ 1,218,241
$ 1,202,936
$ 1,088,313
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
At and for the Three Months Ended
March
December
September
June
March
Interest income
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Loans
Taxable
$ 9,926
$ 9,816
$ 10,179
$ 9,945
$ 9,795
Tax exempt
48
54
47
59
79
Securities
Taxable
643
632
494
510
692
Tax exempt
88
87
87
81
78
Total interest income
10,705
10,589
10,807
10,595
10,644
Interest expense
Deposits
962
1,218
1,423
1,549
1,880
Repurchase agreements & other
11
10
12
20
28
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
56
58
59
92
100
Trust preferred securities
51
52
54
62
88
Total interest expense
1,080
1,338
1,548
1,723
2,096
Net interest income
9,625
9,251
9,259
8,872
8,548
Provision for loan losses
750
800
1,800
1,300
600
Net interest income after provision
for loan losses
8,875
8,451
7,459
7,572
7,948
Noninterest income
Wealth management fees
912
863
839
775
768
Customer service fees
758
728
730
667
682
Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR
5,859
7,197
8,085
8,119
1,949
Mortgage loan servicing fees, net
2,378
(1,037)
(169)
(1,880)
(2,052)
Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans
17
123
119
107
104
Title insurance revenue
521
522
517
609
265
Gain (loss) on sale of assets
(2)
181
(52)
(80)
(46)
Other
479
325
349
298
491
Total noninterest income
10,922
8,902
10,418
8,615
2,161
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
6,620
6,556
6,995
6,419
5,427
Net occupancy expense
740
782
736
675
698
Equipment expense
732
818
888
780
700
Data processing fees
534
633
586
1,288
548
Professional fees
764
631
695
1,224
757
Marketing expense
135
172
137
141
208
Telephone and communication expense
154
156
142
122
115
Postage and delivery expense
111
108
96
96
115
State, local and other taxes
323
299
331
262
254
Employee expense
153
103
155
93
184
Other expenses
643
426
574
562
400
Total noninterest expense
10,909
10,684
11,335
11,662
9,406
Income before income tax expense
8,888
6,669
6,542
4,525
703
Income tax expense
1,807
1,311
1,292
870
22
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 7,081
$ 5,358
$ 5,250
$ 3,655
$ 681
Common share data:
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.97
$ 0.71
$ 0.69
$ 0.47
$ 0.09
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.97
$ 0.71
$ 0.69
$ 0.47
$ 0.09
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic:
7,317
7,487
7,607
7,708
7,749
Diluted:
7,335
7,487
7,607
7,708
7,756
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
At and for the Three Months Ended
March
December
September
June
March
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Net interest income
$ 9,625
$ 9,251
$ 9,259
$ 8,872
$ 8,548
Tax-equivalent adjustment
36
37
36
37
42
Tax-equivalent net interest income
9,661
9,288
9,295
8,909
8,590
Provision for loan loss
750
800
1,800
1,300
600
Noninterest income
10,922
8,902
10,418
8,615
2,161
Total operating revenue
20,547
18,153
19,677
17,487
10,709
Noninterest expense
10,909
10,684
11,335
11,662
9,406
Pre-tax pre-provision income
9,638
7,469
8,342
5,825
1,303
Pretax income
8,888
6,669
6,542
4,525
703
Net income
7,081
5,358
5,250
3,655
681
PER SHARE INFORMATION:
Basic earnings per share (EPS)
0.97
0.71
0.69
0.47
0.09
Diluted earnings per share
0.97
0.71
0.69
0.47
0.09
Common dividends
0.105
0.105
0.100
0.100
0.095
Book value per common share
19.88
19.39
18.73
17.98
17.64
Tangible book value per common share (TBV)
16.74
16.30
15.72
15.01
15.32
Market price per common share
18.26
18.28
13.49
16.62
11.12
Market price to TBV
109.1%
112.1%
85.8%
110.8%
72.6%
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS
6.4
9.3
8.0
11.4
8.4
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
Return on average assets (ROAA)
2.21%
1.73%
1.73%
1.25%
0.26%
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA
3.01%
2.41%
2.74%
1.99%
0.49%
Return on average equity
19.78%
15.05%
15.01%
10.31%
1.99%
Return on average tangible equity
23.52%
17.91%
17.93%
11.91%
2.29%
Efficiency ratio
53.01%
58.76%
57.48%
66.68%
87.81%
Earning asset yield
3.56%
3.66%
3.96%
3.95%
4.32%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.50%
0.64%
0.75%
0.89%
1.12%
Net interest margin
3.20%
3.20%
3.39%
3.30%
3.47%
Tax equivalent effect
0.01%
0.01%
0.02%
0.02%
0.01%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent
3.21%
3.21%
3.41%
3.32%
3.48%
Non interest income/Average assets
3.41%
2.87%
3.42%
2.95%
0.81%
Non interest expense/Average assets
3.40%
3.45%
3.73%
3.99%
3.54%
Net noninterest expense/Average assets
0.00%
-0.58%
-0.30%
-1.04%
-2.73%
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
Gross charge-offs
52
57
32
254
400
Recoveries
54
39
11
10
3
Net charge-offs
(2)
18
21
244
397
Nonaccruing loans/Total loans
0.66%
0.74%
0.72%
0.72%
0.70%
Nonperforming loans/Total loans
0.76%
0.83%
0.81%
0.81%
0.79%
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO
0.76%
0.83%
0.82%
0.86%
0.80%
Nonperforming assets/Total assets
0.49%
0.58%
0.60%
0.64%
0.61%
Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans
207.28%
173.77%
163.84%
136.45%
135.77%
Allowance for loan loss/Total loans
1.57%
1.44%
1.33%
1.11%
1.08%
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)
(0.00%)
0.01%
0.01%
0.11%
0.19%
Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs
(37500.00%)
4444.44%
8571.43%
532.79%
151.13%
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:
Loans/ Deposits
75.72%
83.19%
87.36%
91.01%
96.17%
Equity/ Assets
10.86%
11.36%
11.60%
11.46%
12.49%
Tangible equity/Tangible assets
9.30%
9.73%
9.92%
9.75%
11.03%
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)
13.08%
12.91%
12.71%
11.97%
12.17%
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Total assets
1,325,867
1,257,839
1,218,241
1,202,936
1,088,313
Total loans
848,176
872,723
885,850
901,548
830,764
Deposits
1,120,196
1,049,011
1,014,015
990,587
863,891
Stockholders equity
143,966
142,923
141,347
137,881
135,905
Goodwill and intangibles
22,728
22,745
22,763
22,813
17,830
Tangible equity
121,238
120,178
118,584
115,068
118,075
Mortgage servicing portfolio
1,304,097
1,299,698
1,293,037
1,261,746
1,216,292
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care
576,503
558,409
522,360
495,025
427,129
Total assets under care
3,206,467
3,115,946
3,033,638
2,959,707
2,731,734
Full-time equivalent employees
246
244
251
254
253
Period end common shares outstanding
7,242
7,372
7,545
7,668
7,705
Market capitalization (all)
132,239
134,760
101,782
127,442
85,680
AVERAGE BALANCES
Total assets
1,281,635
1,238,790
1,216,843
1,169,030
1,061,365
Total earning assets
1,203,284
1,156,718
1,090,386
1,073,490
986,216
Total loans
862,898
893,244
907,483
898,216
832,975
Deposits
1,073,641
1,031,649
1,007,679
946,053
855,272
Stockholders equity
143,167
142,418
139,908
141,821
136,930
Goodwill and intangibles
22,736
22,754
22,787
19,066
17,831
Tangible equity
120,431
119,664
117,121
122,755
119,099
Average basic shares outstanding
7,317
7,487
7,607
7,708
7,749
Average diluted shares outstanding
7,335
7,487
7,607
7,708
7,756
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
At and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2021
Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Taxable securities/Cash
$ 332,824
$ 643
0.77%
$ 146,678
$ 692
1.89%
Nontaxable securities
7,562
88
4.65%
6,563
78
4.75%
Loans, net
862,898
9,974
4.62%
832,975
9,874
4.74%
Total earning assets
1,203,284
10,705
3.56%
986,216
10,644
4.32%
Cash and due from banks
7,775
5,512
Allowance for loan losses
(12,843)
(8,867)
Premises and equipment
23,503
23,698
Other assets
59,916
54,806
Total assets
$ 1,281,635
$ 1,061,365
Liabilities
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand
$ 614,802
$ 508
0.33%
$ 442,438
$ 1,083
0.98%
Time deposits
206,903
454
0.88%
254,342
797
1.25%
Repurchase agreements & other
24,134
11
0.18%
22,537
28
0.50%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
8,000
56
2.80%
16,132
100
2.48%
Trust preferred securities
10,310
51
1.98%
10,310
88
3.41%
Total interest bearing liabilities
864,149
1,080
0.50%
745,759
2,096
1.12%
Non interest bearing demand
251,936
-
158,492
-
Total funding
1,116,085
0.39%
904,251
0.93%
Other liabilities
22,383
20,184
Total liabilities
1,138,468
924,435
Equity
143,167
136,930
Total liabilities and equity
$ 1,281,635
$ 1,061,365
Net interest income
$ 9,625
$ 8,548
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure
3.20%
3.47%
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP
3.21%
3.48%
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis
Non-GAAP reconciliation
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
Mar. 31, 2021
Mar. 31, 2020
Total Operating Revenue
$ 20,547
$ 10,709
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment*
(2,706)
2,212
Adjusted Total Operating Revenue
17,841
12,921
Income before Income Taxes
8,888
703
Adjustment for OMSR
(2,706)
2,212
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes
6,182
2,915
Provision for Income Taxes
1,807
22
Adjustment for OMSR**
(568)
465
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes
1,239
487
Net Income
7,081
681
Adjustment for OMSR
(2,138)
1,747
Adjusted Net Income
4,943
2,428
Diluted Earnings per Share
0.97
0.09
Adjustment for OMSR
(0.29)
0.22
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 0.68
$ 0.31
Return on Average Assets
2.21%
0.26%
Adjustment for OMSR
-0.67%
0.66%
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
1.54%
0.92%
*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights
**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate
