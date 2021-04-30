DEFIANCE, Ohio, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First quarter 2021 highlights over prior-year first quarter include:

  • Net income of $7.1 million up $6.4 million or 939.6 percent; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.97, up $0.88 per share or 977.8 percent, which was the highest quarterly earnings in Company history
  • Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") recapture, was $4.9 million, which yields a decrease in adjusted EPS of $0.29 to $0.68. Adjusted EPS was up $0.37, or 119.4, percent from adjusted EPS in the prior-year quarter
  • Mortgage origination volume of $155.8 million, an increase of $54.5 million, or 53.7 percent
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income of $9.6 million, up $8.3 million or 639.7 percent

The twelve months ended March 31, 2021, highlights over the prior-year twelve months include:

  • Loan growth of $17.4 million, or 2.1 percent, which includes Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances and loans acquired in the Edon acquisition
  • Deposit growth of $256.3 million, or 29.7 percent, driven by consumer and small business liquidity and the Edon acquisition
  • Mortgage origination volume of $748.7 million; servicing portfolio of $1.3 billion, which is up $87.8 million, or 7.2 percent

 

Highlights

Three Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Mar. 2021

Mar. 2020

% Change

Operating revenue 

$      20,547

$      10,709

91.9%

Interest income 

10,705

10,644

0.6%

Interest expense

1,080

2,096

-48.5%

Net interest income 

9,625

8,548

12.6%

Provision for loan losses

750

600

25.0%

Noninterest income

10,922

2,161

405.4%

Noninterest expense

10,909

9,406

16.0%

Net income 

7,081

681

939.8%

Earnings per diluted share

0.97

0.09

977.8%

Return on average assets

2.21%

0.26%

750.0%

Return on average equity

19.78%

1.99%

894.0%









Non-GAAP Measures







Adjusted net income

$        4,943

$        2,428

103.6%

Adjusted diluted EPS

0.68

0.31

119.4%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.54%

0.92%

67.4%

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income

6,932

3,514

97.3%

 

"The first quarter marks a record quarter in earnings for our Company.  We earned $0.97 per share in the quarter up significantly from the prior year as we recaptured servicing rights impairment and continued to deliver higher mortgage and PPP volume," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial.   "Our Residential Mortgage group originated strong volume of $156 million, and we processed nearly $40 million of PPP forgiveness from the first phase, while originating over $22 million in the second phase."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 91.9 percent from the first quarter of 2020.

  • Net interest income was up 12.6 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 4.0 percent from the linked quarter.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from the year-ago quarter by 27 basis points but was flat to the linked quarter due to higher transactional cash balances, PPP forgiveness realization and mortgage volume. Loan yields were down 12 basis points in total from the prior year as the decline in loan pricing was offset by PPP forgiveness.
  • Noninterest income was up 405.4 percent year over year and up 22.7 percent from the linked quarter, due to servicing rights recapture and mortgage volume.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the first quarter of 2021 were $155.8 million, up $54.5 million, or 53.7 percent, from the year-ago quarter.  Total sales of originated loans were $136.7 million, up $52.2 million, or 61.8 percent.  For the trailing twelve months, SB Financial had total volume of $694.2 million, of which $290.9 million (42 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $217.0 million (31 percent) was internal refinance, and the remaining $186.3 million (27 percent) was new customer refinance volume.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $8.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $0.1 million for the year-ago quarter.  The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the first quarter of 2021 was a positive $2.7 million, compared to a negative adjustment of $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2020.  The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $2.2 million.  The servicing portfolio at March 31, 2021, was $1.3 billion up $87.8 million or 7.2 percent, from $1.2 billion at March 31, 2020.  Normal amortization was up 99 percent from the prior year due to higher refinance activity.

Mr. Klein noted, "Carrying the momentum from a record breaking 2020, we originated $156 million in residential mortgages in the quarter.  Gain on sale yields remained robust and our hedge allowed us to manage the volatility of the rate fluctuations throughout the quarter.  We did see more competitive pricing in the quarter and the availability of homes for purchase in several of our markets continues to be a strain on activity.  Refinance volume also maintained a strong pace in the quarter at over 62 percent of our total volume."

 

Mortgage Banking











($ in thousands)

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Mortgage originations

$     155,836

$     168,997

$     200,158

$     223,671

$     101,365

Mortgage sales

136,708

143,151

166,201

204,628

84,476

Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,304,097

1,299,698

1,293,037

1,261,746

1,216,292

Mortgage servicing rights

10,490

7,759

8,535

8,168

8,974

























Mortgage servicing revenue











Loan servicing fees

859

857

813

782

757

OMSR amortization

(1,187)

(1,283)

(1,308)

(1,574)

(597)

Net administrative fees

(328)

(426)

(495)

(792)

160

OMSR valuation adjustment

2,706

(611)

326

(1,088)

(2,212)

Net loan servicing fees

2,378

(1,037)

(169)

(1,880)

(2,052)

Gain on sale of mortgages

5,859

7,197

8,085

8,119

1,949

Mortgage banking revenue, net

$         8,237

$         6,160

$         7,916

$         6,239

$          (103)

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales, and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans.  Wealth management assets under the Company's care were $576.5 million as of March 31, 2021, up $149.4 million, or 35.0 percent, compared to the prior year.  For the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income as a percentage of total operating revenue was 53.2 percent, due to the recapture, with the adjusted level at 46.1 percent.  Reflective of the robust mortgage market, the Company's Title Agency provided revenue in the quarter of $0.5 million, nearly double from the prior year. 

For the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense of $10.9 million was up $1.5 million year over year, or 16.0 percent, reflecting a 5.7 times positive operating leverage.  Mortgage commission was up due to the 55 percent increase in volume, and we have expanded our technology spend in order to increase the digital options for both our clients and employees.

Mr. Klein stated, "The recapture of over one half of our servicing rights impairment drove our non-interest income levels significantly higher in the quarter.  We saw higher than expected mortgage volume in the quarter, which was up 55 percent from the prior year and only down 7 percent from the linked quarter.  Due to the strong revenue for the quarter, operating leverage was a positive 5.7 times.  After our participation in the first phase of PPP with $84 million in originations, we are assisting small businesses again with $28 million thus far in originations in the second phase.  Operating expense was up due to increased mortgage volume, however we are still below anticipated expense levels for marketing and client outreach."

 

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense 









($ in thousands, except ratios)

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Noninterest Income (NII)

$       10,922

$         8,902

$       10,418

$         8,615

$         2,161

NII / Total Revenue

53.2%

49.0%

52.9%

49.3%

20.2%

NII / Average Assets

3.4%

2.9%

3.4%

3.0%

0.8%

Total Revenue Growth

91.9%

24.7%

36.4%

39.6%

-5.6%













Noninterest Expense (NIE)

$       10,909

$       10,684

$       11,335

$       11,662

$         9,406

Efficiency Ratio

53.0%

58.8%

57.5%

66.7%

87.8%

NIE / Average Assets

3.4%

3.5%

3.7%

4.0%

3.5%

Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets

0.0%

-0.6%

-0.3%

-1.0%

-2.7%

Total Expense Growth

16.0%

5.0%

19.3%

28.0%

9.0%

Operating Leverage

5.7

4.9

1.9

1.4

-0.6

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of March 31, 2021, were $1.33 billion, up $237.6 million, or 21.8 percent, from the year ago quarter due to the impact of the Edon acquisition and PPP activity.  Total equity as of March 31, 2021, was $144.0 million, up 5.9 percent from a year ago, and comprised 10.9 percent of total assets. 

Total loans held for investment were $848.2 million at March 31, 2021, up $17.4 million, or 2.1 percent, from March 31, 2020.  Commercial loans were up $27.6 million, or 18.2 percent, commercial real estate up $7.2 million or 1.9 percent and agricultural loans increased $0.7 million, or 1.6 percent.   Absent the effects of the Edon acquisition and PPP loans, loan balances were down $51.4 million from the year ago quarter.

The investment portfolio of $183.2 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 13.8 percent of assets at March 31, 2021, and was up 63.0 percent from the year-ago period.  Deposit balances of $1.12 billion at March 31, 2021, increased by $256.3 million, or 29.7 percent, since March 31, 2020.  Growth from the prior year included $160.0 million in checking and $96.3 million in savings and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein continued, "Asset quality remained stable, with non-performing assets down 11 percent from the linked quarter and net recoveries this quarter in loan losses.  Despite these strong metrics, we continued to add to our allowance due to potential long term impact from the pandemic.  Our reserve level is now at $13.3 million and when adjusted for PPP balances represents a strong 1.68 percent of our total loans."

 

Loan Balances













($ in thousands, except ratios)

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Annual

Growth

Commercial

$       179,157

$       203,256

$       216,667

$       222,108

$       151,538

$         27,619

% of Total

21.1%

23.3%

24.5%

24.6%

18.2%

18.2%

Commercial RE

385,403

370,984

371,947

375,450

378,212

7,191

% of Total

45.4%

42.5%

42.0%

41.6%

45.5%

1.9%

Agriculture

48,405

55,251

57,420

58,817

47,660

745

% of Total

5.7%

6.3%

6.5%

6.5%

5.7%

1.6%

Residential RE

176,998

182,076

178,393

184,684

189,738

(12,740)

% of Total

20.9%

20.9%

20.1%

20.6%

22.9%

-6.7%

Consumer & Other

58,213

61,156

61,423

60,489

63,616

(5,403)

% of Total

6.9%

7.0%

6.9%

6.7%

7.7%

-8.5%

Total Loans

$       848,176

$       872,723

$       885,850

$       901,548

$       830,764

$         17,412

Total Growth Percentage











2.1%





























Deposit Balances













($ in thousands, except ratios)

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Annual

Growth

Non-Int DDA

$       273,026

$       251,649

$       225,003

$       229,042

$       170,920

$       102,106

% of Total

24.4%

24.0%

22.2%

23.1%

19.8%

59.7%

Interest DDA

191,593

176,785

164,248

154,143

133,722

57,871

% of Total

17.1%

16.9%

16.2%

15.6%

15.5%

43.3%

Savings

218,260

174,864

169,474

161,182

138,863

79,397

% of Total

19.5%

16.7%

16.7%

16.2%

16.0%

57.2%

Money Market

249,088

216,164

204,862

189,380

169,209

79,879

% of Total

22.2%

20.6%

20.2%

19.1%

19.6%

47.2%

Time Deposits

188,229

229,549

250,428

256,840

251,177

(62,948)

% of Total

16.8%

21.9%

24.7%

25.9%

29.2%

-25.1%

Total Deposits

$    1,120,196

$    1,049,011

$    1,014,015

$       990,587

$       863,891

$       256,305

Total Growth Percentage











29.7%















Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $6.5 million as of March 31, 2021, down $0.2 million from the year-ago quarter.  The coverage of nonperforming loans by the loan loss allowance was at 207 percent at March 31, 2021, up from 136 percent at March 31, 2020.  

 

Nonperforming Assets











Annual

Change

($ in thousands, except ratios)

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Commercial & Agriculture

$             615

$             902

$          1,140

$          1,204

$          1,309

$            (694)

% of Total Com./Ag. loans

0.27%

0.35%

0.42%

0.43%

0.66%

-53.0%

Commercial RE 

2,402

2,412

2,475

2,484

1,816

586

% of Total CRE loans

0.62%

0.65%

0.67%

0.66%

0.48%

32.3%

Residential RE

2,138

2,704

2,481

2,538

2,330

(192)

% of Total Res. RE loans

1.21%

1.49%

1.39%

1.37%

1.23%

-8.2%

Consumer & Other

480

408

313

308

327

153

% of Total Con./Oth. loans  

0.82%

0.67%

0.51%

0.51%

0.51%

46.8%

Total Nonaccruing Loans 

5,635

6,426

6,409

6,534

5,782

(147)

% of Total loans

0.66%

0.74%

0.72%

0.72%

0.70%

-2.5%

Accruing Restructured Loans

794

810

789

804

816

(22)

Total Change (%)











-2.7%

Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans

6,429

7,236

7,198

7,338

6,598

(169)

% of Total loans

0.76%

0.83%

0.81%

0.81%

0.79%

-2.6%

Foreclosed Assets

43

23

76

382

85

(42)

Total Change (%)











-49.4%

Total Nonperforming Assets

$          6,472

$          7,259

$          7,274

$          7,720

$          6,683

$            (211)

% of Total assets

0.49%

0.58%

0.60%

0.64%

0.61%

-3.2%















The Company continued to provide payment relief to clients as needed, with total commercial forbearances at March 31, 2021 of $4.9 million.  Additionally, sold mortgage loans in forbearance totaled $5.7 million, which is down $6.0 million from the linked quarter. 

 

Loans in COVID Deferral Status











Linked Qtr.

Change

($ in thousands, except ratios)

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020



Total Commercial

$              4,883

$            23,175

$            36,366

$           142,682



$           (18,292)

Total Consumer

-

-

28

350



-

Total Portfolio Mortgage

-

-

1,959

10,274



-

Total Balance Sheet Deferrals

$              4,883

$            23,175

$            38,353

$           153,306



$           (18,292)















% of Total loans

0.58%

2.66%

4.33%

17.00%



-16.43%















Total Sold Mortgage

$              5,705

$            11,685

$            42,317

$            41,751



$             (5,980)















Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on May 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.  Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469.  The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com.  An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About SB Financial Group                                                                          

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title).  State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 22 offices; 21 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.  Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In May 2020, SB Financial was ranked #125 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders.  In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level.  Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)







































March



December



September



June



March







($ in thousands)



2021



2020



2020



2020



2020





























ASSETS























Cash and due from banks



$     206,036



$     140,690



$       94,641



$       85,661



$       56,393



Interest bearing time deposits



3,562



5,823



8,956



10,542



-



Available-for-sale securities



177,918



149,406



130,315



104,289



107,727



Loans held for sale



8,689



7,234



13,943



13,742



11,328



Loans, net of unearned income



848,176



872,723



885,850



901,548



830,764



Allowance for loan losses



(13,326)



(12,574)



(11,793)



(10,013)



(8,958)



Premises and equipment, net



23,233



23,557



23,785



23,662



23,599



Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost



5,303



5,303



5,303



4,837



4,648



Foreclosed assets held for sale, net



43



23



76



382



85



Interest receivable



3,371



3,799



4,159



4,272



2,940



Goodwill



22,091



22,091



22,091



22,117



17,792



Cash value of life insurance



17,651



17,530



17,453



17,375



17,299



Mortgage servicing rights



10,490



7,759



8,535



8,168



8,974



Other assets



12,630



14,475



14,927



16,354



15,722



































Total assets



$  1,325,867



$  1,257,839



$  1,218,241



$  1,202,936



$  1,088,313





















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Deposits

























Non interest bearing demand



$     273,026



$     251,649



$     225,003



$     229,042



$     170,920





Interest bearing demand



191,593



176,785



164,248



154,143



133,722





Savings



218,260



174,864



169,474



161,182



138,863





Money market



249,088



216,164



204,862



189,380



169,209





Time deposits



188,229



229,549



250,428



256,840



251,177



































Total deposits



1,120,196



1,049,011



1,014,015



990,587



863,891































Short-term borrowings



24,321



20,189



20,710



23,826



36,881



Federal Home Loan Bank advances



8,000



8,000



8,000



13,000



16,000



Trust preferred securities



10,310



10,310



10,310



10,310



10,310



Interest payable



489



616



946



929



1,131



Other liabilities



18,585



26,790



22,913



26,403



24,195



































Total liabilities



1,181,901



1,114,916



1,076,894



1,065,055



952,408































Shareholders' Equity

























Common stock



54,463



54,463



54,463



54,463



54,463





Additional paid-in capital



14,755



14,845



14,782



14,780



14,655





Retained earnings



90,883



84,578



80,012



75,526



72,641





Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(457)



2,210



2,221



2,320



2,049





Treasury stock



(15,678)



(13,173)



(10,131)



(9,208)



(7,903)



































Total shareholders' equity



143,966



142,923



141,347



137,881



135,905



































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$  1,325,867



$  1,257,839



$  1,218,241



$  1,202,936



$  1,088,313





























 

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)





























($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)



At and for the Three Months Ended







































March



December



September



June



March



Interest income





2021



2020



2020



2020



2020





Loans

























  Taxable 



$        9,926



$        9,816



$     10,179



$        9,945



$        9,795





  Tax exempt



48



54



47



59



79





Securities

























  Taxable 



643



632



494



510



692





  Tax exempt



88



87



87



81



78



































Total interest income



10,705



10,589



10,807



10,595



10,644































Interest expense



























Deposits



962



1,218



1,423



1,549



1,880





Repurchase agreements & other



11



10



12



20



28





Federal Home Loan Bank advances



56



58



59



92



100





Trust preferred securities



51



52



54



62



88



































Total interest expense



1,080



1,338



1,548



1,723



2,096



























































Net interest income



9,625



9,251



9,259



8,872



8,548

































Provision for loan losses 



750



800



1,800



1,300



600































Net interest income after provision























  for loan losses





8,875



8,451



7,459



7,572



7,948































Noninterest income



























Wealth management fees



912



863



839



775



768





Customer service fees



758



728



730



667



682





Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR



5,859



7,197



8,085



8,119



1,949





Mortgage loan servicing fees, net



2,378



(1,037)



(169)



(1,880)



(2,052)





Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans



17



123



119



107



104





Title insurance revenue



521



522



517



609



265





Gain (loss) on sale of assets



(2)



181



(52)



(80)



(46)





Other



479



325



349



298



491



































Total noninterest income



10,922



8,902



10,418



8,615



2,161































Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



6,620



6,556



6,995



6,419



5,427





Net occupancy expense



740



782



736



675



698





Equipment expense



732



818



888



780



700





Data processing fees



534



633



586



1,288



548





Professional fees



764



631



695



1,224



757





Marketing expense



135



172



137



141



208





Telephone and communication expense

154



156



142



122



115





Postage and delivery expense



111



108



96



96



115





State, local and other taxes



323



299



331



262



254





Employee expense



153



103



155



93



184





Other expenses



643



426



574



562



400



































Total noninterest expense



10,909



10,684



11,335



11,662



9,406



























































Income before income tax expense



8,888



6,669



6,542



4,525



703

































Income tax expense



1,807



1,311



1,292



870



22































Net income available to common shareholders



$        7,081



$        5,358



$        5,250



$        3,655



$           681































Common share data:

























Basic earnings per common share



$          0.97



$          0.71



$          0.69



$          0.47



$          0.09

































Diluted earnings per common share



$          0.97



$          0.71



$          0.69



$          0.47



$          0.09































Average shares outstanding (in thousands):

























Basic:



7,317



7,487



7,607



7,708



7,749





Diluted: 



7,335



7,487



7,607



7,708



7,756































 

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)

























($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)



At and for the Three Months Ended































March



December



September



June



March



SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS



2021



2020



2020



2020



2020



























   Net interest income 



$        9,625



$        9,251



$        9,259



$        8,872



$        8,548



         Tax-equivalent adjustment



36



37



36



37



42



   Tax-equivalent net interest income 



9,661



9,288



9,295



8,909



8,590



   Provision for loan loss 



750



800



1,800



1,300



600



   Noninterest income



10,922



8,902



10,418



8,615



2,161



   Total operating revenue



20,547



18,153



19,677



17,487



10,709



   Noninterest expense



10,909



10,684



11,335



11,662



9,406



   Pre-tax pre-provision income



9,638



7,469



8,342



5,825



1,303



   Pretax income



8,888



6,669



6,542



4,525



703



   Net income 



7,081



5,358



5,250



3,655



681



























PER SHARE INFORMATION:























   Basic earnings per share (EPS)



0.97



0.71



0.69



0.47



0.09



   Diluted earnings per share



0.97



0.71



0.69



0.47



0.09



   Common dividends



0.105



0.105



0.100



0.100



0.095



   Book value per common share



19.88



19.39



18.73



17.98



17.64



   Tangible book value per common share (TBV)



16.74



16.30



15.72



15.01



15.32



   Market price per common share



18.26



18.28



13.49



16.62



11.12



   Market price to TBV



109.1%



112.1%



85.8%



110.8%



72.6%



   Market price to trailing 12 month EPS



6.4



9.3



8.0



11.4



8.4



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS:























   Return on average assets (ROAA)



2.21%



1.73%



1.73%



1.25%



0.26%



   Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA



3.01%



2.41%



2.74%



1.99%



0.49%



   Return on average equity



19.78%



15.05%



15.01%



10.31%



1.99%



   Return on average tangible equity



23.52%



17.91%



17.93%



11.91%



2.29%



   Efficiency ratio 



53.01%



58.76%



57.48%



66.68%



87.81%



   Earning asset yield



3.56%



3.66%



3.96%



3.95%



4.32%



   Cost of interest bearing liabilities



0.50%



0.64%



0.75%



0.89%



1.12%



   Net interest margin



3.20%



3.20%



3.39%



3.30%



3.47%



   Tax equivalent effect



0.01%



0.01%



0.02%



0.02%



0.01%



   Net interest margin, tax equivalent 



3.21%



3.21%



3.41%



3.32%



3.48%



   Non interest income/Average assets



3.41%



2.87%



3.42%



2.95%



0.81%



   Non interest expense/Average assets



3.40%



3.45%



3.73%



3.99%



3.54%



   Net noninterest expense/Average assets



0.00%



-0.58%



-0.30%



-1.04%



-2.73%



























ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:























   Gross charge-offs



52



57



32



254



400



   Recoveries



54



39



11



10



3



   Net charge-offs



(2)



18



21



244



397



   Nonaccruing loans/Total loans



0.66%



0.74%



0.72%



0.72%



0.70%



   Nonperforming loans/Total loans



0.76%



0.83%



0.81%



0.81%



0.79%



   Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO



0.76%



0.83%



0.82%



0.86%



0.80%



   Nonperforming assets/Total assets



0.49%



0.58%



0.60%



0.64%



0.61%



   Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans



207.28%



173.77%



163.84%



136.45%



135.77%



   Allowance for loan loss/Total loans



1.57%



1.44%



1.33%



1.11%



1.08%



   Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)



(0.00%)



0.01%



0.01%



0.11%



0.19%



   Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs



(37500.00%)



4444.44%



8571.43%



532.79%



151.13%



























CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:























   Loans/ Deposits



75.72%



83.19%



87.36%



91.01%



96.17%



   Equity/ Assets



10.86%



11.36%



11.60%



11.46%



12.49%



   Tangible equity/Tangible assets



9.30%



9.73%



9.92%



9.75%



11.03%



   Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)



13.08%



12.91%



12.71%



11.97%



12.17%



























END OF PERIOD BALANCES























   Total assets



1,325,867



1,257,839



1,218,241



1,202,936



1,088,313



   Total loans 



848,176



872,723



885,850



901,548



830,764



   Deposits



1,120,196



1,049,011



1,014,015



990,587



863,891



   Stockholders equity



143,966



142,923



141,347



137,881



135,905



   Goodwill and intangibles



22,728



22,745



22,763



22,813



17,830



   Tangible equity



121,238



120,178



118,584



115,068



118,075



   Mortgage servicing portfolio



1,304,097



1,299,698



1,293,037



1,261,746



1,216,292



   Wealth/Brokerage assets under care



576,503



558,409



522,360



495,025



427,129



   Total assets under care



3,206,467



3,115,946



3,033,638



2,959,707



2,731,734



   Full-time equivalent employees 



246



244



251



254



253



   Period end common shares outstanding



7,242



7,372



7,545



7,668



7,705



   Market capitalization (all)



132,239



134,760



101,782



127,442



85,680



























AVERAGE BALANCES























   Total assets



1,281,635



1,238,790



1,216,843



1,169,030



1,061,365



   Total earning assets 



1,203,284



1,156,718



1,090,386



1,073,490



986,216



   Total loans 



862,898



893,244



907,483



898,216



832,975



   Deposits



1,073,641



1,031,649



1,007,679



946,053



855,272



   Stockholders equity



143,167



142,418



139,908



141,821



136,930



   Goodwill and intangibles



22,736



22,754



22,787



19,066



17,831



   Tangible equity



120,431



119,664



117,121



122,755



119,099



   Average basic shares outstanding



7,317



7,487



7,607



7,708



7,749



   Average diluted shares outstanding



7,335



7,487



7,607



7,708



7,756



















































 

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)



At and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

















($ in thousands)



Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2021





Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2020







Average



Average





Average



Average

Assets



Balance

Interest

Rate





Balance

Interest

Rate

























Taxable securities/Cash



$           332,824

$                 643

0.77%





$           146,678

$                 692

1.89%



Nontaxable securities



7,562

88

4.65%





6,563

78

4.75%



Loans, net



862,898

9,974

4.62%





832,975

9,874

4.74%

























       Total earning assets



1,203,284

10,705

3.56%





986,216

10,644

4.32%

























Cash and due from banks



7,775









5,512







Allowance for loan losses



(12,843)









(8,867)







Premises and equipment



23,503









23,698







Other assets



59,916









54,806





























      Total assets



$        1,281,635









$        1,061,365



























Liabilities





















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand



$           614,802

$                 508

0.33%





$           442,438

$              1,083

0.98%



Time deposits



206,903

454

0.88%





254,342

797

1.25%



Repurchase agreements & other



24,134

11

0.18%





22,537

28

0.50%



Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



8,000

56

2.80%





16,132

100

2.48%



Trust preferred securities



10,310

51

1.98%





10,310

88

3.41%

























      Total interest bearing liabilities



864,149

1,080

0.50%





745,759

2,096

1.12%

























Non interest bearing demand



251,936

-







158,492

-



























      Total funding



1,116,085



0.39%





904,251



0.93%

























Other liabilities



22,383









20,184





























      Total liabilities



1,138,468









924,435





























Equity



143,167









136,930





























      Total liabilities and equity



$        1,281,635









$        1,061,365





























Net interest income





$              9,625









$              8,548



























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure

3.20%









3.47%

























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP

3.21%









3.48%



 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis







































 



Non-GAAP reconciliation



 Three Months Ended 















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)



 Mar. 31, 2021 



 Mar. 31, 2020 















Total Operating Revenue



$         20,547



$         10,709



 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment*



(2,706)



2,212















Adjusted Total Operating Revenue



17,841



12,921



























Income before Income Taxes



8,888



703



 Adjustment for OMSR



(2,706)



2,212















Adjusted Income before Income Taxes



6,182



2,915



























Provision for Income Taxes



1,807



22



 Adjustment for OMSR**



(568)



465















Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes



1,239



487



























Net Income



7,081



681



 Adjustment for OMSR



(2,138)



1,747















Adjusted Net Income



4,943



2,428



























Diluted Earnings per Share



0.97



0.09



 Adjustment for OMSR



(0.29)



0.22















Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share



$            0.68



$            0.31



























Return on Average Assets



2.21%



0.26%



 Adjustment for OMSR



-0.67%



0.66%















Adjusted Return on Average Assets



1.54%



0.92%















*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights



















**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate

















 

