DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, today reported earnings for the fourth-quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth-quarter, 2019 highlights over prior-year fourth quarter, include:

  • Total assets increased to $1.04 billion, up $51.7 million, or 5.2 percent
  • GAAP Net income of $3.4 million, up $0.4 million, or 13.4 percent, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42
  • Net income of $3.1 million, adjusted for the mortgage servicing rights recapture, which is up $0.1 million, or 3.5 percent
  • Adjusted diluted (EPS) of $0.39, up $0.01 per share, or 2.6 percent
  • Fully converted tangible book value (TBV) per common share increased 6.5 percent to $15.23 per share
  • Total market capitalization rose to $152.9 million with the conversion of our preferred shares on 12/26/19

Twelve month 2019 highlights over prior-year twelve months include:

  • GAAP Net income of $12.0 million up $0.3 million, or 2.9 percent, and diluted EPS of $1.51
  • Net income of $12.8 million, adjusted for the mortgage servicing rights impairment, which is up $1.2 million, or 9.8 percent
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.62, which is up $0.10 per share, or 6.6 percent

 

Highlights

Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Dec. 2019

Dec. 2018

% Change


Dec. 2019

Dec. 2018

% Change

Operating revenue 

$      14,555

$      12,544

16.0%


$      52,842

$      49,891

5.9%

Interest income 

11,205

10,638

5.3%


44,400

39,479

12.5%

Interest expense

2,609

2,024

28.9%


9,574

6,212

54.1%

Net interest income 

8,596

8,614

-0.2%


34,826

33,267

4.7%

Provision for loan losses

300

-

N/A


800

600

33.3%

Noninterest income

5,959

3,930

51.6%


18,016

16,624

8.4%

Noninterest expense

10,176

8,852

15.0%


37,410

34,847

7.4%

Net income 

3,358

2,960

13.4%


11,973

11,638

2.9%

Earnings per diluted share

0.42

0.37

13.5%


1.51

1.51

0.0%

Return on average assets

1.28%

1.19%

7.6%


1.16%

1.23%

-5.7%

Return on average equity

9.93%

9.21%

7.8%


8.99%

9.61%

-6.5%









Non-GAAP Measures








Adjusted net income

$        3,119

$        3,014

3.5%


$      12,837

$      11,686

9.8%

Adjusted diluted EPS

0.39

0.38

2.6%


1.62

1.52

6.6%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.26%

1.20%

5.0%


1.25%

1.23%

1.6%

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.70%

3.95%

-6.3%


3.82%

3.95%

-3.3%

 

"This quarter, we delivered earnings of $0.42 per diluted share, which is up 14 percent from the prior year," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial.  "We originated $138 million in residential mortgage loans, a fourth quarter record, while growing our loan portfolio over $13 million, when we adjust for the residential loan sale of $11.1 million in December 2019.  We are especially pleased with our Wealth Management group's ability to surpass our goal to achieve $500 million of assets under management."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 16.0 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018, and up 0.9 percent from the linked quarter.

  • Net interest income was flat from the year-ago quarter, but down 5.1 percent from the linked quarter. 
  • Noninterest income was up 51.6 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 11.1 percent from the linked quarter, primarily due to significant residential real estate volume.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the fourth quarter were $137.5 million, up $58.7 million, or 74.5 percent, from the year-ago quarter.  Total sales of originated loans were $127.4 million, up $67.1 million, or 111.2 percent from the year-ago quarter.  This quarter, a small residential mortgage loan sale was executed for $11.1 million generating loan sale gains of $0.24 million.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $3.4 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $2.0 million for the year-ago quarter.  The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the fourth quarter was a positive $0.3 million, compared to a negative adjustment of $0.01 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $1.3 million, which is up $1.1 million from the $0.2 million at December 31, 2018.  The mortgage servicing portfolio at December 31, 2019, was $1.2 billion, up $0.12 billion, or 10.5 percent, from $1.08 billion at December 31, 2018.

Mr. Klein noted, "We capped off a tremendous year in the mortgage business this quarter.  Originations of $138 million were up nearly 75 percent from the prior year and supplemented the prior three quarters, resulting in a record full-year volume of $445 million.  The quarter also resulted in a small recapture of OMSR impairment but our net income for 2019 was still negatively impacted by $0.8 million due to portfolio impairment."

Mortgage Banking






($ in thousands)

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Jun. 2019

Mar. 2019

Dec. 2018

Mortgage originations

$     137,528

$     157,947

$       98,447

$       51,417

$       78,829

Mortgage sales

127,441

125,386

70,993

43,472

60,345

Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,199,107

1,153,020

1,112,857

1,094,060

1,084,678

Mortgage servicing rights

11,017

10,447

10,264

10,838

11,365













Mortgage servicing revenue:






Loan servicing fees

740

709

691

682

673

OMSR amortization

(709)

(701)

(460)

(254)

(300)

Net administrative fees

31

8

231

428

373

OMSR valuation adjustment

303

-

(690)

(708)

(68)

Net loan servicing fees

334

8

(459)

(280)

305

Gain on sale of mortgages

3,048

2,495

1,678

1,192

1,646

Mortgage banking revenue, net

$         3,382

$         2,503

$         1,219

$           912

$         1,951

 

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales, title insurance revenue, and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.  Wealth management assets under the Company's care rose above $500 million for the first time to stand at $507.7 million as of December 31, 2019, title insurance business delivered revenue of $0.4 million, SBA activity for the quarter consisted of total loan sales of $2.3 million generating gains of $0.2 million and deposit fees increased to $0.7 million.  As a result, noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue was 40.9 percent for the quarter, with the year-to-date percentage at 35.4 percent when adjusted for the impairment. 

Noninterest expense (NIE) of $10.2 million was up $1.3 million, or 15.0 percent, compared to the same quarter last year.  Compared to the linked quarter, NIE was also up $0.7 million, with net noninterest expense declining from negative 2.0 percent in the prior year to negative 1.6 percent currently.  Expense growth was driven by higher mortgage commission and incentive payments, regulatory burden, medical costs, higher occupancy and data processing costs.

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense 





($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Jun. 2019

Mar. 2019

Dec. 2018

Noninterest Income (NII)

$         5,959

$         5,366

$         3,691

$         3,000

$         3,930

NII / Total Revenue

40.9%

37.2%

29.5%

26.5%

31.3%

NII / Average Assets

2.3%

2.1%

1.5%

1.2%

1.6%







Noninterest Expense (NIE)

$       10,176

$         9,500

$         9,108

$         8,626

$         8,852

Efficiency Ratio

69.9%

65.9%

72.7%

76.1%

70.6%

NIE / Average Assets

3.9%

3.6%

3.6%

3.5%

3.6%

Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets

-1.6%

-1.6%

-2.1%

-2.3%

-2.0%

 

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of December 31, 2019, were $1.04 billion, up $51.7 million, or 5.2 percent, from a year ago.  Total equity as of December 31, 2019, was $136.1 million, up 4.3 percent from a year ago, and comprised 13.1 percent of total assets. 

Total loans held for investment were $825.5 million at year end, up $53.6 million, or 7.0 percent, from December 31, 2018.  Loan balances were impacted by the $11.1 million residential loan sale and the early pay-downs in commercial real estate of $13.2 million.  From the prior year, commercial real estate loans were up $29.2 million, or 8.6 percent, with commercial and industrial loans rising $23.4 million, or 18.3 percent.

The investment portfolio of $105.6 million, including Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock, represented 10.2 percent of assets at December 31, 2019.  Deposit balances of $840.2 million at year end increased by $37.7 million, or 4.7 percent, since December 31, 2018.  Growth from the prior year included $14.2 million in checking and $23.5 million in savings, money market and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein stated, "We continued to incur some selective pay-downs in commercial real estate in the quarter and undertook a residential loan sale yet we still were able to achieve loan growth in the quarter.  We recognize competitive pressures are increasing in all of our markets on both loan pricing and deposit gathering."   

Loan Balances







($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Jun. 2019

Mar. 2019

Dec. 2018

Annual
Growth

Commercial

$       151,018

$       145,147

$       143,798

$       136,201

$       127,640

$         23,378

% of Total

18.3%

17.6%

17.7%

17.4%

16.5%

18.3%

Commercial RE

369,962

362,580

360,491

343,900

340,791

29,171

% of Total

44.8%

44.0%

44.2%

43.9%

44.2%

8.6%

Agriculture

50,994

51,946

54,317

50,620

52,012

(1,018)

% of Total

6.2%

6.3%

6.7%

6.5%

6.7%

-2.0%

Residential RE

189,290

199,036

191,642

187,548

187,104

2,186

% of Total

22.9%

24.2%

23.5%

24.0%

24.2%

1.2%

Consumer & Other

64,246

64,658

64,261

64,254

64,336

-90

% of Total

7.8%

7.9%

7.9%

8.2%

8.3%

-0.1%

Total Loans

$       825,510

$       823,367

$       814,509

$       782,523

$       771,883

$         53,627

Total Growth Percentage






6.9%















Deposit Balances







($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Jun. 2019

Mar. 2019

Dec. 2018

Annual
Growth

Non-Int DDA

$       158,357

$       152,932

$       141,216

$       146,327

$       144,592

$         13,765

% of Total

18.8%

18.0%

16.8%

17.7%

18.0%

9.5%

Interest DDA

131,084

131,655

129,710

132,101

130,628

456

% of Total

15.6%

15.5%

15.5%

16.0%

16.3%

0.3%

Savings

119,359

121,991

118,931

115,272

104,444

14,915

% of Total

14.1%

14.3%

14.1%

13.8%

12.9%

14.3%

Money Market

173,666

173,237

175,455

175,334

181,426

-7,760

% of Total

20.7%

20.4%

20.9%

21.2%

22.6%

-4.3%

Time Deposits

257,753

268,139

274,062

258,624

241,462

16,291

% of Total

30.7%

31.6%

32.7%

31.2%

30.1%

6.7%

Total Deposits

$       840,219

$       847,954

$       839,374

$       827,658

$       802,552

$         37,667

Total Growth Percentage






4.7%

 

Asset Quality

SB Financial's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.42 percent continues to be in the top quartile of its publicly traded 65-bank peer group.  The coverage of non-performing loans by the loan loss allowance was at 218 percent at year end, up from 213 percent at the prior year.

Nonperforming Assets






Annual
Change

($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Jun. 2019

Mar. 2019

Dec. 2018

Commercial & Agriculture

$             772

$             834

$             674

$             998

$             731

$               41

% of Total Com./Ag. loans

0.38%

0.42%

0.34%

0.53%

0.41%

5.6%

Commercial RE 

464

262

208

212

218

246

% of Total CRE loans

0.13%

0.07%

0.06%

0.06%

0.06%

112.8%

Residential RE

1,580

1,763

1,768

1,612

1,738

(158)

% of Total Res. RE loans

0.83%

0.89%

0.92%

0.86%

0.93%

-9.1%

Consumer & Other

322

416

456

325

219

103

% of Total Con./Oth. loans  

0.50%

0.64%

0.71%

0.51%

0.34%

47.0%

Total Nonaccruing Loans 

3,138

3,275

3,106

3,147

2,906

232

% of Total loans

0.38%

0.40%

0.38%

0.40%

0.38%

8.0%

Accruing Restructured Loans

874

825

814

827

928

(54)

Total Change (%)






-5.8%

Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans

4,012

4,100

3,920

3,974

3,834

178

% of Total loans

0.49%

0.50%

0.48%

0.51%

0.50%

4.6%

Foreclosed Assets

305

489

530

313

131

174

Total Change (%)






132.8%

Total Nonperforming Assets

$          4,317

$          4,589

$          4,450

$          4,287

$          3,965

$             352

% of Total assets

0.42%

0.44%

0.43%

0.42%

0.40%

8.9%

 

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on January 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EST.  Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469.  The webcast can be accessed at http://www.yoursbfinancial.com/investorrelations.html.  An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial website.

About SB Financial Group   

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 20 offices; 19 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 25 full-service ATMs.  State Bank has seven loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.  Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".   

In May 2019, SB Financial was ranked #94 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that including certain non-GAAP financial measures will provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance, its performance trends and financial position. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results.

Investor Contact Information:
       Anthony V. Cosentino
      Executive Vice President and 
      Chief Financial Officer
      Tony.Cosentino@yoursbfinancial.com

 

 



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)




















December


September


June


March


December




($ in thousands)


2019


2019


2019


2019


2018















ASSETS












Cash and due from banks


$       27,064


$       49,824


$       42,786


$       62,962


$       48,363


Available-for-sale securities


100,948


77,029


85,261


95,802


90,969


Loans held for sale


7,258


13,655


9,579


4,346


4,445


Loans, net of unearned income


825,510


823,367


814,509


782,523


771,883


Allowance for loan losses


(8,755)


(8,492)


(8,306)


(8,121)


(8,167)


Premises and equipment, net


23,385


23,898


23,150


23,270


22,084


Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost


4,648


4,648


4,648


4,123


4,123


Foreclosed assets held for sale, net


305


489


530


313


131


Interest receivable


3,106


3,176


3,209


3,123


2,822


Goodwill and other intangibles


17,832


17,834


17,836


17,838


16,401


Cash value of life insurance


17,221


17,137


17,051


16,966


16,834


Mortgage servicing rights


11,017


10,447


10,264


10,838


11,365


Other assets


9,038


9,749


8,606


7,288


5,575


















Total assets


$  1,038,577


$  1,042,761


$  1,029,123


$  1,021,271


$     986,828











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












Deposits













Non interest bearing demand


$     158,357


$     152,932


$     141,216


$     146,327


$     144,592



Interest bearing demand


131,084


131,655


129,710


132,101


130,628



Savings


119,359


121,991


118,931


115,272


104,444



Money market


173,666


173,237


175,455


175,334


181,426



Time deposits


257,753


268,139


274,062


258,624


241,462


















Total deposits


840,219


847,954


839,374


827,658


802,552
















Repurchase agreements


12,945


14,659


13,968


12,255


15,184


Federal Home Loan Bank advances


16,000


16,000


16,000


24,000


16,000


Trust preferred securities


10,310


10,310


10,310


10,310


10,310


Interest payable


1,191


1,391


1,188


1,123


909


Other liabilities


21,818


18,201


14,346


14,419


11,438


















Total liabilities


902,483


908,515


895,186


889,765


856,393
















Shareholders' Equity













Preferred stock


-


13,241


13,978


13,978


13,979



Common stock


54,463


41,223


40,486


40,486


40,485



Additional paid-in capital


15,023


15,219


15,259


15,143


15,226



Retained earnings


72,704


70,184


67,236


65,438


64,012



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

659


900


801


124


(552)



Treasury stock


(6,755)


(6,521)


(3,823)


(3,663)


(2,715)


















Total shareholders' equity


136,094


134,246


133,937


131,506


130,435


















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$  1,038,577


$  1,042,761


$  1,029,123


$  1,021,271


$     986,828

 

 


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)



















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)


At and for the Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended























December


September


June


March


December



December


December

Interest income



2019


2019


2019


2019


2018



2019


2018


Loans

















  Taxable 


$     10,313


$     10,607


$     10,182


$        9,427


$        9,661



$     40,529


$     36,268


  Tax exempt


83


82


73


62


55



300


154


Securities

















  Taxable 


737


776


802


911


822



3,226


2,618


  Tax exempt


72


81


94


98


100



345


439





















Total interest income


11,205


11,546


11,151


10,498


10,638



44,400


39,479



















Interest expense


















Deposits


2,392


2,258


2,092


1,918


1,776



8,660


5,314


Repurchase agreements & other


17


22


17


26


10



82


37


Federal Home Loan Bank advances


101


101


100


100


131



402


460


Trust preferred securities


99


107


110


114


107



430


401





















Total interest expense


2,609


2,488


2,319


2,158


2,024



9,574


6,212





































Net interest income


8,596


9,058


8,832


8,340


8,614



34,826


33,267




















Provision for loan losses 


300


300


200


-


-



800


600



















Net interest income after provision
















  for loan losses



8,296


8,758


8,632


8,340


8,614



34,026


32,667



















Noninterest income


















Wealth management fees


801


775


783


734


717



3,093


2,871


Customer service fees


712


729


689


631


679



2,761


2,670


Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR


3,048


2,495


1,678


1,192


1,646



8,413


6,870


Mortgage loan servicing fees, net


334


8


(459)


(280)


305



(397)


1,295


Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans


250


462


216


327


295



1,255


1,230


Title insurance income


393


400


308


19


-



1,120


-


Net gain on sales of securities


-


-


206


-


-



206


70


Gain (loss) on sale of assets


1


1


(5)


(2)


14



(5)


35


Other


420


496


275


379


274



1,570


1,583





















Total noninterest income


5,959


5,366


3,691


3,000


3,930



18,016


16,624



















Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits


6,142


5,715


5,305


4,902


5,108



22,064


20,620


Net occupancy expense


675


656


627


645


600



2,603


2,397


Equipment expense


764


688


665


711


756



2,828


2,889


Data processing fees


543


499


488


443


466



1,973


1,811


Professional fees


639


571


649


617


532



2,476


1,848


Marketing expense


171


239


246


239


262



895


884


Telephone and communication expense

121


118


112


115


121



466


495


Postage and delivery expense


86


89


81


84


66



340


286


State, local and other taxes


347


243


247


255


180



1,092


719


Employee expense


207


199


236


153


283



795


912


Other expenses


481


483


452


462


478



1,878


1,986





















Total noninterest expense


10,176


9,500


9,108


8,626


8,852



37,410


34,847





































Income before income tax expense


4,079


4,624


3,215


2,714


3,692



14,632


14,444




















Income tax expense


721


862


588


488


732



2,659


2,806



















Net income 




$        3,358


$        3,762


$        2,627


$        2,226


$        2,960



$     11,973


$     11,638



















Preferred share dividends 


230


233


243


244


243



950


974



















Net income available to common shareholders


3,128


3,529


2,384


1,982


2,717



11,023


10,663



















Common share data:

















Basic earnings per common share


$          0.49


$          0.55


$          0.37


$          0.31


$          0.42



$          1.71


$          1.72




















Diluted earnings per common share


$          0.42


$          0.48


$          0.33


$          0.28


$          0.37



$          1.51


$          1.51



















Average shares outstanding (in thousands):

















Basic:


6,445


6,397


6,454


6,482


6,503



6,456


6,198


Diluted: 


7,799


7,876


7,967


7,994


8,030



7,929


7,719

 

 


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)





















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)



At and for the Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





















December


September


June


March


December



December


December

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS



2019


2019


2019


2019


2018



2019


2018


















   Net interest income 



$        8,596


$        9,058


$        8,832


$        8,340


$        8,614



$       34,826


$       33,267

         Tax-equivalent adjustment



41


43


44


43


41



171


158

   Tax-equivalent net interest income 



8,637


9,101


8,876


8,383


8,655



34,997


33,425

   Provision for loan loss 



300


300


200


-


-



800


600

   Noninterest income



5,959


5,366


3,691


3,000


3,930



18,016


16,624

   Total operating revenue



14,555


14,424


12,523


11,340


12,544



52,842


49,891

   Noninterest expense



10,176


9,500


9,108


8,626


8,852



37,410


34,847

   Pre-tax pre-provision income



4,379


4,924


3,415


2,714


3,692



15,432


15,044

   Pretax income



4,079


4,624


3,215


2,714


3,692



14,632


14,444

   Net income 



3,358


3,762


2,627


2,226


2,960



11,973


11,638

   Income available to common shareholders 



3,128


3,529


2,384


1,982


2,717



11,023


10,663


















PER SHARE INFORMATION:

















   Basic earnings per share (EPS)



0.49


0.55


0.37


0.31


0.42



1.71


1.72

   Diluted earnings per share



0.42


0.48


0.33


0.28


0.37



1.51


1.51

   Common dividends



0.095


0.090


0.090


0.085


0.085



0.360


0.320

   Book value per common share



17.53


17.28


16.89


16.57


16.36



17.53


16.36

   Tangible book value per common share (TBV)



15.23


16.23


15.83


15.43


15.39



15.23


15.39

   Fully converted TBV per common share



15.23


14.98


14.64


14.32


14.30



15.23


14.30

   Market price per common share



19.69


16.72


16.46


18.02


16.45



19.69


16.45

   Market price per preferred share



-


16.50


16.10


19.00


17.90



-


17.90

   Market price to TBV



129.2%


103.0%


104.0%


116.8%


106.9%



129.2%


106.9%

   Market price to fully converted TBV



129.2%


111.6%


112.4%


125.8%


115.0%



129.2%


115.0%

   Market price to trailing 12 month EPS



13.0


11.5


16.9


12.6


11.0



13.0


11.0


















PERFORMANCE RATIOS:

















   Return on average assets (ROAA)



1.28%


1.44%


1.03%


0.89%


1.19%



1.16%


1.23%

   Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA



1.67%


1.89%


1.34%


1.08%


1.48%



1.50%


1.59%

   Return on average equity



9.93%


11.24%


7.92%


6.76%


9.21%



8.99%


9.61%

   Return on average tangible equity



12.83%


14.67%


10.41%


8.83%


12.06%



11.73%


12.83%

   Efficiency ratio 



69.90%


65.85%


72.71%


76.05%


70.54%



70.78%


69.83%

   Earning asset yield



4.80%


4.98%


4.88%


4.78%


4.86%



4.85%


4.67%

   Cost of interest bearing liabilities



1.42%


1.33%


1.28%


1.20%


1.15%



1.31%


0.92%

   Net interest margin



3.68%


3.91%


3.86%


3.79%


3.93%



3.81%


3.93%

   Tax equivalent effect



0.02%


0.02%


0.02%


0.02%


0.02%



0.01%


0.02%

   Net interest margin, tax equivalent 



3.70%


3.93%


3.88%


3.81%


3.95%



3.82%


3.95%

   Non interest income/Average assets



2.27%


2.06%


1.45%


1.20%


1.58%



1.75%


1.75%

   Non interest expense/Average assets



3.87%


3.64%


3.58%


3.45%


3.56%



3.64%


3.68%

   Net noninterest expense/Average assets



-1.60%


-1.58%


-2.13%


-2.25%


-1.98%



-1.89%


-1.92%


















ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:

















   Gross charge-offs



51


128


20


60


322



259


407

   Recoveries



14


15


5


13


1



47


45

   Net charge-offs



37


113


15


47


321



212


362

   Nonaccruing loans/Total loans



0.38%


0.40%


0.38%


0.40%


0.38%



0.38%


0.38%

   Nonperforming loans/Total loans



0.49%


0.50%


0.48%


0.51%


0.50%



0.49%


0.50%

   Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO



0.52%


0.56%


0.55%


0.55%


0.51%



0.52%


0.51%

   Nonperforming assets/Total assets



0.42%


0.44%


0.43%


0.42%


0.40%



0.42%


0.40%

   Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans



218.22%


207.12%


211.89%


204.35%


213.02%



218.22%


213.02%

   Allowance for loan loss/Total loans



1.06%


1.03%


1.02%


1.04%


1.06%



1.06%


1.06%

   Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)



0.02%


0.05%


0.01%


0.02%


0.17%



0.03%


0.06%

   Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs



810.81%


265.49%


1333.33%


0.00%


0.00%



377.36%


165.75%


















CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:

















   Loans/ Deposits



98.25%


97.10%


97.04%


94.55%


96.18%



98.25%


96.18%

   Equity/ Assets



13.10%


12.87%


13.01%


12.88%


13.22%



13.10%


13.22%

   Tangible equity/Tangible assets



11.59%


10.07%


10.10%


9.93%


10.31%



11.59%


10.31%

   Tangible equity adjusted for conversion



11.59%


11.36%


11.48%


11.33%


11.75%



11.59%


11.75%

   Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) (12/19 est.)



12.21%


12.07%


12.53%


12.71%


12.57%



12.21%


12.57%


















END OF PERIOD BALANCES

















   Total assets



1,038,577


1,042,761


1,029,123


1,021,271


986,828



1,038,577


986,828

   Total loans 



825,510


823,367


814,509


782,523


771,883



825,510


771,883

   Deposits



840,219


847,954


839,374


827,658


802,552



840,219


802,552

   Stockholders equity



136,094


134,246


133,937


131,506


130,435



136,094


130,435

   Goodwill & intangibles



17,832


17,834


17,836


17,838


16,401



17,832


16,401

   Preferred equity



-


13,241


13,978


13,978


13,979



-


13,979

   Tangible equity



118,262


103,171


102,123


99,690


100,055



118,262


100,055

   Mortgage servicing portfolio



1,199,107


1,153,020


1,112,857


1,094,060


1,084,678



1,199,107


1,084,678

   Wealth/Brokerage assets under care



507,670


484,295


479,442


462,580


423,289



507,670


423,289

   Total assets under care



2,745,354


2,680,076


2,621,422


2,577,911


2,494,795



2,745,354


2,494,795

   Full-time equivalent employees (actual)



252


247


250


256


250



252


250

   Period end basic shares outstanding



7,763


6,357


6,451


6,460


6,503



7,763


6,503

   Period end outstanding (Series A Converted)



-


1,414


1,478


1,475


1,472



-


1,472

   Market capitalization (all)



152,853


129,620


130,324


144,898


133,824



152,853


133,824


















AVERAGE BALANCES

















   Total assets



1,051,071


1,043,791


1,016,493


1,001,282


994,977



1,027,932


947,266

   Total earning assets 



934,540


927,360


914,652


879,394


875,747



914,975


845,672

   Total loans 



828,108


829,699


804,716


775,280


775,060



809,651


749,055

   Deposits



856,961


849,984


827,615


812,190


803,928



836,299


764,297

   Stockholders equity



135,267


133,891


132,734


131,691


128,539



133,190


121,094

   Intangibles



17,833


17,835


17,837


16,880


16,403



17,597


16,406

   Preferred equity



12,707


13,459


13,978


13,979


13,979



13,484


13,982

   Tangible equity



104,727


102,597


100,919


100,832


98,157



102,109


90,706

   Average basic shares outstanding



6,445


6,397


6,454


6,482


6,503



6,456


6,198

   Average diluted shares outstanding



7,799


7,876


7,967


7,994


8,030



7,929


7,719

 

 

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.


Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)


At and for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018









($ in thousands)


Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019



Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018




Average


Average



Average


Average

Assets


Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate













Taxable securities


$            99,149

$                 737

2.97%



$            90,602

$                 822

3.63%


Nontaxable securities


7,283

72

3.95%



10,085

100

3.97%


Loans, net


828,108

10,396

5.02%



775,060

9,716

5.01%













       Total earning assets


934,540

11,205

4.80%



875,747

10,638

4.86%













Cash and due from banks


48,289





56,358




Allowance for loan losses


(8,566)





(8,490)




Premises and equipment


24,183





22,200




Other assets


52,625





49,162















      Total assets


$        1,051,071





$           994,977














Liabilities











Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand


$           432,077

$                 614

0.57%



$           418,284

$                 691

0.66%


Time deposits


264,054

1,778

2.69%



239,787

1,085

1.81%


Repurchase agreements & other


13,891

17

0.49%



15,222

10

0.26%


Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank


16,000

101

2.53%



22,467

131

2.33%


Trust preferred securities


10,310

99

3.84%



10,310

107

4.15%













      Total interest bearing liabilities


736,332

2,609

1.42%



706,070

2,024

1.15%













Non interest bearing demand


160,830

-




145,857

-














      Total funding


897,162


1.16%



851,927


0.95%













Other liabilities


18,642





14,511















      Total liabilities


915,804





866,438















Equity


135,267





128,539















      Total liabilities and equity


$        1,051,071





$           994,977















Net interest income



$              8,596





$              8,614














Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure

3.68%





3.93%













Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP

3.70%





3.95%


 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis























Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019



Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018




Average


Average



Average


Average

Assets


Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate













Taxable securities


$            95,216

$              3,226

3.39%



$            85,238

$              2,618

3.07%


Nontaxable securities


10,108

345

3.41%



11,379

439

3.86%


Loans, net


809,651

40,829

5.04%



749,055

36,422

4.86%













       Total earning assets


914,975

44,400

4.85%



845,672

39,479

4.67%













Cash and due from banks


47,135





38,990




Allowance for loan losses


(8,370)





(8,361)




Premises and equipment


23,779





21,795




Other assets


50,413





49,170















      Total assets


$        1,027,932





$           947,266














Liabilities











Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand


$           427,858

$              2,846

0.67%



$           401,577

$              1,754

0.44%


Time deposits


262,040

5,814

2.22%



225,467

3,560

1.58%


Repurchase agreements & Other


15,288

82

0.54%



16,458

37

0.22%


Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank


16,066

402

2.50%



22,108

460

2.08%


Trust preferred securities


10,310

430

4.17%



10,310

401

3.89%













      Total interest bearing liabilities


731,562

9,574

1.31%



675,920

6,212

0.92%













Non interest bearing demand


146,401


1.09%



137,253


0.76%













      Total funding


877,963





813,173















Other liabilities


16,779





12,999















      Total liabilities


894,742





826,172















Equity


133,190





121,094















      Total liabilities and equity


$        1,027,932





$           947,266















Net interest income



$            34,826





$            33,267














Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure

3.81%





3.93%













Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP

3.82%





3.95%


 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis









 

 

Non-GAAP reconciliation


 Three Months Ended 


 Twelve Months Ended 










($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)


 Dec. 31, 2019 


 Dec. 31, 2018 


 Dec. 31, 2019 


 Dec. 31, 2018 










Total Revenues


$         14,555


$         12,544


$         52,842


$         49,891

 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment*


(303)


68


1,094


61










Adjusted Total Revenues


14,252


12,612


53,936


49,952



















Income before Income Taxes


4,079


3,692


14,632


14,444

 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment


(303)


68


1,094


61










Adjusted Income before Income Taxes


3,776


3,760


15,726


14,505



















Provision for Income Taxes


721


732


2,659


2,806

 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment


(64)


14


230


13










Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes


657


746


2,889


2,819



















Net Income


3,358


2,960


11,973


11,638

 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment


(239)


54


864


48










Adjusted Net Income


3,119


3,014


12,837


11,686



















Diluted Earnings per Share


0.42


0.37


1.51


1.51

 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment


(0.03)


0.01


0.11


0.01










Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share


$            0.39


$            0.38


$            1.62


$            1.52



















Return on Average Assets


1.28%


1.19%


1.16%


1.23%

 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment


-0.02%


0.01%


0.08%


0.01%










Adjusted Return on Average Assets


1.26%


1.20%


1.25%


1.23%










*valuation adjustment to the Company's









mortgage servicing rights









 