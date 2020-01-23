DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, today reported earnings for the fourth-quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
Fourth-quarter, 2019 highlights over prior-year fourth quarter, include:
- Total assets increased to $1.04 billion, up $51.7 million, or 5.2 percent
- GAAP Net income of $3.4 million, up $0.4 million, or 13.4 percent, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42
- Net income of $3.1 million, adjusted for the mortgage servicing rights recapture, which is up $0.1 million, or 3.5 percent
- Adjusted diluted (EPS) of $0.39, up $0.01 per share, or 2.6 percent
- Fully converted tangible book value (TBV) per common share increased 6.5 percent to $15.23 per share
- Total market capitalization rose to $152.9 million with the conversion of our preferred shares on 12/26/19
Twelve month 2019 highlights over prior-year twelve months include:
- GAAP Net income of $12.0 million up $0.3 million, or 2.9 percent, and diluted EPS of $1.51
- Net income of $12.8 million, adjusted for the mortgage servicing rights impairment, which is up $1.2 million, or 9.8 percent
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.62, which is up $0.10 per share, or 6.6 percent
Highlights
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
Dec. 2019
Dec. 2018
% Change
Dec. 2019
Dec. 2018
% Change
Operating revenue
$ 14,555
$ 12,544
16.0%
$ 52,842
$ 49,891
5.9%
Interest income
11,205
10,638
5.3%
44,400
39,479
12.5%
Interest expense
2,609
2,024
28.9%
9,574
6,212
54.1%
Net interest income
8,596
8,614
-0.2%
34,826
33,267
4.7%
Provision for loan losses
300
-
N/A
800
600
33.3%
Noninterest income
5,959
3,930
51.6%
18,016
16,624
8.4%
Noninterest expense
10,176
8,852
15.0%
37,410
34,847
7.4%
Net income
3,358
2,960
13.4%
11,973
11,638
2.9%
Earnings per diluted share
0.42
0.37
13.5%
1.51
1.51
0.0%
Return on average assets
1.28%
1.19%
7.6%
1.16%
1.23%
-5.7%
Return on average equity
9.93%
9.21%
7.8%
8.99%
9.61%
-6.5%
Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted net income
$ 3,119
$ 3,014
3.5%
$ 12,837
$ 11,686
9.8%
Adjusted diluted EPS
0.39
0.38
2.6%
1.62
1.52
6.6%
Adjusted return on average assets
1.26%
1.20%
5.0%
1.25%
1.23%
1.6%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.70%
3.95%
-6.3%
3.82%
3.95%
-3.3%
"This quarter, we delivered earnings of $0.42 per diluted share, which is up 14 percent from the prior year," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial. "We originated $138 million in residential mortgage loans, a fourth quarter record, while growing our loan portfolio over $13 million, when we adjust for the residential loan sale of $11.1 million in December 2019. We are especially pleased with our Wealth Management group's ability to surpass our goal to achieve $500 million of assets under management."
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Consolidated Revenue
Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 16.0 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018, and up 0.9 percent from the linked quarter.
- Net interest income was flat from the year-ago quarter, but down 5.1 percent from the linked quarter.
- Noninterest income was up 51.6 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 11.1 percent from the linked quarter, primarily due to significant residential real estate volume.
Mortgage Loan Business
Mortgage loan originations for the fourth quarter were $137.5 million, up $58.7 million, or 74.5 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $127.4 million, up $67.1 million, or 111.2 percent from the year-ago quarter. This quarter, a small residential mortgage loan sale was executed for $11.1 million generating loan sale gains of $0.24 million.
Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $3.4 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $2.0 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the fourth quarter was a positive $0.3 million, compared to a negative adjustment of $0.01 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $1.3 million, which is up $1.1 million from the $0.2 million at December 31, 2018. The mortgage servicing portfolio at December 31, 2019, was $1.2 billion, up $0.12 billion, or 10.5 percent, from $1.08 billion at December 31, 2018.
Mr. Klein noted, "We capped off a tremendous year in the mortgage business this quarter. Originations of $138 million were up nearly 75 percent from the prior year and supplemented the prior three quarters, resulting in a record full-year volume of $445 million. The quarter also resulted in a small recapture of OMSR impairment but our net income for 2019 was still negatively impacted by $0.8 million due to portfolio impairment."
Mortgage Banking
($ in thousands)
Dec. 2019
Sep. 2019
Jun. 2019
Mar. 2019
Dec. 2018
Mortgage originations
$ 137,528
$ 157,947
$ 98,447
$ 51,417
$ 78,829
Mortgage sales
127,441
125,386
70,993
43,472
60,345
Mortgage servicing portfolio
1,199,107
1,153,020
1,112,857
1,094,060
1,084,678
Mortgage servicing rights
11,017
10,447
10,264
10,838
11,365
Mortgage servicing revenue:
Loan servicing fees
740
709
691
682
673
OMSR amortization
(709)
(701)
(460)
(254)
(300)
Net administrative fees
31
8
231
428
373
OMSR valuation adjustment
303
-
(690)
(708)
(68)
Net loan servicing fees
334
8
(459)
(280)
305
Gain on sale of mortgages
3,048
2,495
1,678
1,192
1,646
Mortgage banking revenue, net
$ 3,382
$ 2,503
$ 1,219
$ 912
$ 1,951
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales, title insurance revenue, and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. Wealth management assets under the Company's care rose above $500 million for the first time to stand at $507.7 million as of December 31, 2019, title insurance business delivered revenue of $0.4 million, SBA activity for the quarter consisted of total loan sales of $2.3 million generating gains of $0.2 million and deposit fees increased to $0.7 million. As a result, noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue was 40.9 percent for the quarter, with the year-to-date percentage at 35.4 percent when adjusted for the impairment.
Noninterest expense (NIE) of $10.2 million was up $1.3 million, or 15.0 percent, compared to the same quarter last year. Compared to the linked quarter, NIE was also up $0.7 million, with net noninterest expense declining from negative 2.0 percent in the prior year to negative 1.6 percent currently. Expense growth was driven by higher mortgage commission and incentive payments, regulatory burden, medical costs, higher occupancy and data processing costs.
Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Dec. 2019
Sep. 2019
Jun. 2019
Mar. 2019
Dec. 2018
Noninterest Income (NII)
$ 5,959
$ 5,366
$ 3,691
$ 3,000
$ 3,930
NII / Total Revenue
40.9%
37.2%
29.5%
26.5%
31.3%
NII / Average Assets
2.3%
2.1%
1.5%
1.2%
1.6%
Noninterest Expense (NIE)
$ 10,176
$ 9,500
$ 9,108
$ 8,626
$ 8,852
Efficiency Ratio
69.9%
65.9%
72.7%
76.1%
70.6%
NIE / Average Assets
3.9%
3.6%
3.6%
3.5%
3.6%
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets
-1.6%
-1.6%
-2.1%
-2.3%
-2.0%
Balance Sheet
Total assets as of December 31, 2019, were $1.04 billion, up $51.7 million, or 5.2 percent, from a year ago. Total equity as of December 31, 2019, was $136.1 million, up 4.3 percent from a year ago, and comprised 13.1 percent of total assets.
Total loans held for investment were $825.5 million at year end, up $53.6 million, or 7.0 percent, from December 31, 2018. Loan balances were impacted by the $11.1 million residential loan sale and the early pay-downs in commercial real estate of $13.2 million. From the prior year, commercial real estate loans were up $29.2 million, or 8.6 percent, with commercial and industrial loans rising $23.4 million, or 18.3 percent.
The investment portfolio of $105.6 million, including Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock, represented 10.2 percent of assets at December 31, 2019. Deposit balances of $840.2 million at year end increased by $37.7 million, or 4.7 percent, since December 31, 2018. Growth from the prior year included $14.2 million in checking and $23.5 million in savings, money market and time deposit balances.
Mr. Klein stated, "We continued to incur some selective pay-downs in commercial real estate in the quarter and undertook a residential loan sale yet we still were able to achieve loan growth in the quarter. We recognize competitive pressures are increasing in all of our markets on both loan pricing and deposit gathering."
Loan Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Dec. 2019
Sep. 2019
Jun. 2019
Mar. 2019
Dec. 2018
Annual
Commercial
$ 151,018
$ 145,147
$ 143,798
$ 136,201
$ 127,640
$ 23,378
% of Total
18.3%
17.6%
17.7%
17.4%
16.5%
18.3%
Commercial RE
369,962
362,580
360,491
343,900
340,791
29,171
% of Total
44.8%
44.0%
44.2%
43.9%
44.2%
8.6%
Agriculture
50,994
51,946
54,317
50,620
52,012
(1,018)
% of Total
6.2%
6.3%
6.7%
6.5%
6.7%
-2.0%
Residential RE
189,290
199,036
191,642
187,548
187,104
2,186
% of Total
22.9%
24.2%
23.5%
24.0%
24.2%
1.2%
Consumer & Other
64,246
64,658
64,261
64,254
64,336
-90
% of Total
7.8%
7.9%
7.9%
8.2%
8.3%
-0.1%
Total Loans
$ 825,510
$ 823,367
$ 814,509
$ 782,523
$ 771,883
$ 53,627
Total Growth Percentage
6.9%
Deposit Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Dec. 2019
Sep. 2019
Jun. 2019
Mar. 2019
Dec. 2018
Annual
Non-Int DDA
$ 158,357
$ 152,932
$ 141,216
$ 146,327
$ 144,592
$ 13,765
% of Total
18.8%
18.0%
16.8%
17.7%
18.0%
9.5%
Interest DDA
131,084
131,655
129,710
132,101
130,628
456
% of Total
15.6%
15.5%
15.5%
16.0%
16.3%
0.3%
Savings
119,359
121,991
118,931
115,272
104,444
14,915
% of Total
14.1%
14.3%
14.1%
13.8%
12.9%
14.3%
Money Market
173,666
173,237
175,455
175,334
181,426
-7,760
% of Total
20.7%
20.4%
20.9%
21.2%
22.6%
-4.3%
Time Deposits
257,753
268,139
274,062
258,624
241,462
16,291
% of Total
30.7%
31.6%
32.7%
31.2%
30.1%
6.7%
Total Deposits
$ 840,219
$ 847,954
$ 839,374
$ 827,658
$ 802,552
$ 37,667
Total Growth Percentage
4.7%
Asset Quality
SB Financial's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.42 percent continues to be in the top quartile of its publicly traded 65-bank peer group. The coverage of non-performing loans by the loan loss allowance was at 218 percent at year end, up from 213 percent at the prior year.
Nonperforming Assets
Annual
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Dec. 2019
Sep. 2019
Jun. 2019
Mar. 2019
Dec. 2018
Commercial & Agriculture
$ 772
$ 834
$ 674
$ 998
$ 731
$ 41
% of Total Com./Ag. loans
0.38%
0.42%
0.34%
0.53%
0.41%
5.6%
Commercial RE
464
262
208
212
218
246
% of Total CRE loans
0.13%
0.07%
0.06%
0.06%
0.06%
112.8%
Residential RE
1,580
1,763
1,768
1,612
1,738
(158)
% of Total Res. RE loans
0.83%
0.89%
0.92%
0.86%
0.93%
-9.1%
Consumer & Other
322
416
456
325
219
103
% of Total Con./Oth. loans
0.50%
0.64%
0.71%
0.51%
0.34%
47.0%
Total Nonaccruing Loans
3,138
3,275
3,106
3,147
2,906
232
% of Total loans
0.38%
0.40%
0.38%
0.40%
0.38%
8.0%
Accruing Restructured Loans
874
825
814
827
928
(54)
Total Change (%)
-5.8%
Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans
4,012
4,100
3,920
3,974
3,834
178
% of Total loans
0.49%
0.50%
0.48%
0.51%
0.50%
4.6%
Foreclosed Assets
305
489
530
313
131
174
Total Change (%)
132.8%
Total Nonperforming Assets
$ 4,317
$ 4,589
$ 4,450
$ 4,287
$ 3,965
$ 352
% of Total assets
0.42%
0.44%
0.43%
0.42%
0.40%
8.9%
About SB Financial Group
Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 20 offices; 19 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 25 full-service ATMs. State Bank has seven loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".
In May 2019, SB Financial was ranked #94 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that including certain non-GAAP financial measures will provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance, its performance trends and financial position. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results.
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
December
September
June
March
December
($ in thousands)
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 27,064
$ 49,824
$ 42,786
$ 62,962
$ 48,363
Available-for-sale securities
100,948
77,029
85,261
95,802
90,969
Loans held for sale
7,258
13,655
9,579
4,346
4,445
Loans, net of unearned income
825,510
823,367
814,509
782,523
771,883
Allowance for loan losses
(8,755)
(8,492)
(8,306)
(8,121)
(8,167)
Premises and equipment, net
23,385
23,898
23,150
23,270
22,084
Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost
4,648
4,648
4,648
4,123
4,123
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net
305
489
530
313
131
Interest receivable
3,106
3,176
3,209
3,123
2,822
Goodwill and other intangibles
17,832
17,834
17,836
17,838
16,401
Cash value of life insurance
17,221
17,137
17,051
16,966
16,834
Mortgage servicing rights
11,017
10,447
10,264
10,838
11,365
Other assets
9,038
9,749
8,606
7,288
5,575
Total assets
$ 1,038,577
$ 1,042,761
$ 1,029,123
$ 1,021,271
$ 986,828
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Non interest bearing demand
$ 158,357
$ 152,932
$ 141,216
$ 146,327
$ 144,592
Interest bearing demand
131,084
131,655
129,710
132,101
130,628
Savings
119,359
121,991
118,931
115,272
104,444
Money market
173,666
173,237
175,455
175,334
181,426
Time deposits
257,753
268,139
274,062
258,624
241,462
Total deposits
840,219
847,954
839,374
827,658
802,552
Repurchase agreements
12,945
14,659
13,968
12,255
15,184
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
16,000
16,000
16,000
24,000
16,000
Trust preferred securities
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Interest payable
1,191
1,391
1,188
1,123
909
Other liabilities
21,818
18,201
14,346
14,419
11,438
Total liabilities
902,483
908,515
895,186
889,765
856,393
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
-
13,241
13,978
13,978
13,979
Common stock
54,463
41,223
40,486
40,486
40,485
Additional paid-in capital
15,023
15,219
15,259
15,143
15,226
Retained earnings
72,704
70,184
67,236
65,438
64,012
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
659
900
801
124
(552)
Treasury stock
(6,755)
(6,521)
(3,823)
(3,663)
(2,715)
Total shareholders' equity
136,094
134,246
133,937
131,506
130,435
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,038,577
$ 1,042,761
$ 1,029,123
$ 1,021,271
$ 986,828
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
At and for the Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December
September
June
March
December
December
December
Interest income
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
Loans
Taxable
$ 10,313
$ 10,607
$ 10,182
$ 9,427
$ 9,661
$ 40,529
$ 36,268
Tax exempt
83
82
73
62
55
300
154
Securities
Taxable
737
776
802
911
822
3,226
2,618
Tax exempt
72
81
94
98
100
345
439
Total interest income
11,205
11,546
11,151
10,498
10,638
44,400
39,479
Interest expense
Deposits
2,392
2,258
2,092
1,918
1,776
8,660
5,314
Repurchase agreements & other
17
22
17
26
10
82
37
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
101
101
100
100
131
402
460
Trust preferred securities
99
107
110
114
107
430
401
Total interest expense
2,609
2,488
2,319
2,158
2,024
9,574
6,212
Net interest income
8,596
9,058
8,832
8,340
8,614
34,826
33,267
Provision for loan losses
300
300
200
-
-
800
600
Net interest income after provision
for loan losses
8,296
8,758
8,632
8,340
8,614
34,026
32,667
Noninterest income
Wealth management fees
801
775
783
734
717
3,093
2,871
Customer service fees
712
729
689
631
679
2,761
2,670
Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR
3,048
2,495
1,678
1,192
1,646
8,413
6,870
Mortgage loan servicing fees, net
334
8
(459)
(280)
305
(397)
1,295
Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans
250
462
216
327
295
1,255
1,230
Title insurance income
393
400
308
19
-
1,120
-
Net gain on sales of securities
-
-
206
-
-
206
70
Gain (loss) on sale of assets
1
1
(5)
(2)
14
(5)
35
Other
420
496
275
379
274
1,570
1,583
Total noninterest income
5,959
5,366
3,691
3,000
3,930
18,016
16,624
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
6,142
5,715
5,305
4,902
5,108
22,064
20,620
Net occupancy expense
675
656
627
645
600
2,603
2,397
Equipment expense
764
688
665
711
756
2,828
2,889
Data processing fees
543
499
488
443
466
1,973
1,811
Professional fees
639
571
649
617
532
2,476
1,848
Marketing expense
171
239
246
239
262
895
884
Telephone and communication expense
121
118
112
115
121
466
495
Postage and delivery expense
86
89
81
84
66
340
286
State, local and other taxes
347
243
247
255
180
1,092
719
Employee expense
207
199
236
153
283
795
912
Other expenses
481
483
452
462
478
1,878
1,986
Total noninterest expense
10,176
9,500
9,108
8,626
8,852
37,410
34,847
Income before income tax expense
4,079
4,624
3,215
2,714
3,692
14,632
14,444
Income tax expense
721
862
588
488
732
2,659
2,806
Net income
$ 3,358
$ 3,762
$ 2,627
$ 2,226
$ 2,960
$ 11,973
$ 11,638
Preferred share dividends
230
233
243
244
243
950
974
Net income available to common shareholders
3,128
3,529
2,384
1,982
2,717
11,023
10,663
Common share data:
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.49
$ 0.55
$ 0.37
$ 0.31
$ 0.42
$ 1.71
$ 1.72
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.42
$ 0.48
$ 0.33
$ 0.28
$ 0.37
$ 1.51
$ 1.51
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic:
6,445
6,397
6,454
6,482
6,503
6,456
6,198
Diluted:
7,799
7,876
7,967
7,994
8,030
7,929
7,719
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
At and for the Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December
September
June
March
December
December
December
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net interest income
$ 8,596
$ 9,058
$ 8,832
$ 8,340
$ 8,614
$ 34,826
$ 33,267
Tax-equivalent adjustment
41
43
44
43
41
171
158
Tax-equivalent net interest income
8,637
9,101
8,876
8,383
8,655
34,997
33,425
Provision for loan loss
300
300
200
-
-
800
600
Noninterest income
5,959
5,366
3,691
3,000
3,930
18,016
16,624
Total operating revenue
14,555
14,424
12,523
11,340
12,544
52,842
49,891
Noninterest expense
10,176
9,500
9,108
8,626
8,852
37,410
34,847
Pre-tax pre-provision income
4,379
4,924
3,415
2,714
3,692
15,432
15,044
Pretax income
4,079
4,624
3,215
2,714
3,692
14,632
14,444
Net income
3,358
3,762
2,627
2,226
2,960
11,973
11,638
Income available to common shareholders
3,128
3,529
2,384
1,982
2,717
11,023
10,663
PER SHARE INFORMATION:
Basic earnings per share (EPS)
0.49
0.55
0.37
0.31
0.42
1.71
1.72
Diluted earnings per share
0.42
0.48
0.33
0.28
0.37
1.51
1.51
Common dividends
0.095
0.090
0.090
0.085
0.085
0.360
0.320
Book value per common share
17.53
17.28
16.89
16.57
16.36
17.53
16.36
Tangible book value per common share (TBV)
15.23
16.23
15.83
15.43
15.39
15.23
15.39
Fully converted TBV per common share
15.23
14.98
14.64
14.32
14.30
15.23
14.30
Market price per common share
19.69
16.72
16.46
18.02
16.45
19.69
16.45
Market price per preferred share
-
16.50
16.10
19.00
17.90
-
17.90
Market price to TBV
129.2%
103.0%
104.0%
116.8%
106.9%
129.2%
106.9%
Market price to fully converted TBV
129.2%
111.6%
112.4%
125.8%
115.0%
129.2%
115.0%
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS
13.0
11.5
16.9
12.6
11.0
13.0
11.0
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.28%
1.44%
1.03%
0.89%
1.19%
1.16%
1.23%
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA
1.67%
1.89%
1.34%
1.08%
1.48%
1.50%
1.59%
Return on average equity
9.93%
11.24%
7.92%
6.76%
9.21%
8.99%
9.61%
Return on average tangible equity
12.83%
14.67%
10.41%
8.83%
12.06%
11.73%
12.83%
Efficiency ratio
69.90%
65.85%
72.71%
76.05%
70.54%
70.78%
69.83%
Earning asset yield
4.80%
4.98%
4.88%
4.78%
4.86%
4.85%
4.67%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
1.42%
1.33%
1.28%
1.20%
1.15%
1.31%
0.92%
Net interest margin
3.68%
3.91%
3.86%
3.79%
3.93%
3.81%
3.93%
Tax equivalent effect
0.02%
0.02%
0.02%
0.02%
0.02%
0.01%
0.02%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent
3.70%
3.93%
3.88%
3.81%
3.95%
3.82%
3.95%
Non interest income/Average assets
2.27%
2.06%
1.45%
1.20%
1.58%
1.75%
1.75%
Non interest expense/Average assets
3.87%
3.64%
3.58%
3.45%
3.56%
3.64%
3.68%
Net noninterest expense/Average assets
-1.60%
-1.58%
-2.13%
-2.25%
-1.98%
-1.89%
-1.92%
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
Gross charge-offs
51
128
20
60
322
259
407
Recoveries
14
15
5
13
1
47
45
Net charge-offs
37
113
15
47
321
212
362
Nonaccruing loans/Total loans
0.38%
0.40%
0.38%
0.40%
0.38%
0.38%
0.38%
Nonperforming loans/Total loans
0.49%
0.50%
0.48%
0.51%
0.50%
0.49%
0.50%
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO
0.52%
0.56%
0.55%
0.55%
0.51%
0.52%
0.51%
Nonperforming assets/Total assets
0.42%
0.44%
0.43%
0.42%
0.40%
0.42%
0.40%
Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans
218.22%
207.12%
211.89%
204.35%
213.02%
218.22%
213.02%
Allowance for loan loss/Total loans
1.06%
1.03%
1.02%
1.04%
1.06%
1.06%
1.06%
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)
0.02%
0.05%
0.01%
0.02%
0.17%
0.03%
0.06%
Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs
810.81%
265.49%
1333.33%
0.00%
0.00%
377.36%
165.75%
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:
Loans/ Deposits
98.25%
97.10%
97.04%
94.55%
96.18%
98.25%
96.18%
Equity/ Assets
13.10%
12.87%
13.01%
12.88%
13.22%
13.10%
13.22%
Tangible equity/Tangible assets
11.59%
10.07%
10.10%
9.93%
10.31%
11.59%
10.31%
Tangible equity adjusted for conversion
11.59%
11.36%
11.48%
11.33%
11.75%
11.59%
11.75%
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) (12/19 est.)
12.21%
12.07%
12.53%
12.71%
12.57%
12.21%
12.57%
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Total assets
1,038,577
1,042,761
1,029,123
1,021,271
986,828
1,038,577
986,828
Total loans
825,510
823,367
814,509
782,523
771,883
825,510
771,883
Deposits
840,219
847,954
839,374
827,658
802,552
840,219
802,552
Stockholders equity
136,094
134,246
133,937
131,506
130,435
136,094
130,435
Goodwill & intangibles
17,832
17,834
17,836
17,838
16,401
17,832
16,401
Preferred equity
-
13,241
13,978
13,978
13,979
-
13,979
Tangible equity
118,262
103,171
102,123
99,690
100,055
118,262
100,055
Mortgage servicing portfolio
1,199,107
1,153,020
1,112,857
1,094,060
1,084,678
1,199,107
1,084,678
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care
507,670
484,295
479,442
462,580
423,289
507,670
423,289
Total assets under care
2,745,354
2,680,076
2,621,422
2,577,911
2,494,795
2,745,354
2,494,795
Full-time equivalent employees (actual)
252
247
250
256
250
252
250
Period end basic shares outstanding
7,763
6,357
6,451
6,460
6,503
7,763
6,503
Period end outstanding (Series A Converted)
-
1,414
1,478
1,475
1,472
-
1,472
Market capitalization (all)
152,853
129,620
130,324
144,898
133,824
152,853
133,824
AVERAGE BALANCES
Total assets
1,051,071
1,043,791
1,016,493
1,001,282
994,977
1,027,932
947,266
Total earning assets
934,540
927,360
914,652
879,394
875,747
914,975
845,672
Total loans
828,108
829,699
804,716
775,280
775,060
809,651
749,055
Deposits
856,961
849,984
827,615
812,190
803,928
836,299
764,297
Stockholders equity
135,267
133,891
132,734
131,691
128,539
133,190
121,094
Intangibles
17,833
17,835
17,837
16,880
16,403
17,597
16,406
Preferred equity
12,707
13,459
13,978
13,979
13,979
13,484
13,982
Tangible equity
104,727
102,597
100,919
100,832
98,157
102,109
90,706
Average basic shares outstanding
6,445
6,397
6,454
6,482
6,503
6,456
6,198
Average diluted shares outstanding
7,799
7,876
7,967
7,994
8,030
7,929
7,719
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
At and for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019
Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Taxable securities
$ 99,149
$ 737
2.97%
$ 90,602
$ 822
3.63%
Nontaxable securities
7,283
72
3.95%
10,085
100
3.97%
Loans, net
828,108
10,396
5.02%
775,060
9,716
5.01%
Total earning assets
934,540
11,205
4.80%
875,747
10,638
4.86%
Cash and due from banks
48,289
56,358
Allowance for loan losses
(8,566)
(8,490)
Premises and equipment
24,183
22,200
Other assets
52,625
49,162
Total assets
$ 1,051,071
$ 994,977
Liabilities
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand
$ 432,077
$ 614
0.57%
$ 418,284
$ 691
0.66%
Time deposits
264,054
1,778
2.69%
239,787
1,085
1.81%
Repurchase agreements & other
13,891
17
0.49%
15,222
10
0.26%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
16,000
101
2.53%
22,467
131
2.33%
Trust preferred securities
10,310
99
3.84%
10,310
107
4.15%
Total interest bearing liabilities
736,332
2,609
1.42%
706,070
2,024
1.15%
Non interest bearing demand
160,830
-
145,857
-
Total funding
897,162
1.16%
851,927
0.95%
Other liabilities
18,642
14,511
Total liabilities
915,804
866,438
Equity
135,267
128,539
Total liabilities and equity
$ 1,051,071
$ 994,977
Net interest income
$ 8,596
$ 8,614
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure
3.68%
3.93%
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP
3.70%
3.95%
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis
Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019
Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Taxable securities
$ 95,216
$ 3,226
3.39%
$ 85,238
$ 2,618
3.07%
Nontaxable securities
10,108
345
3.41%
11,379
439
3.86%
Loans, net
809,651
40,829
5.04%
749,055
36,422
4.86%
Total earning assets
914,975
44,400
4.85%
845,672
39,479
4.67%
Cash and due from banks
47,135
38,990
Allowance for loan losses
(8,370)
(8,361)
Premises and equipment
23,779
21,795
Other assets
50,413
49,170
Total assets
$ 1,027,932
$ 947,266
Liabilities
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand
$ 427,858
$ 2,846
0.67%
$ 401,577
$ 1,754
0.44%
Time deposits
262,040
5,814
2.22%
225,467
3,560
1.58%
Repurchase agreements & Other
15,288
82
0.54%
16,458
37
0.22%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
16,066
402
2.50%
22,108
460
2.08%
Trust preferred securities
10,310
430
4.17%
10,310
401
3.89%
Total interest bearing liabilities
731,562
9,574
1.31%
675,920
6,212
0.92%
Non interest bearing demand
146,401
1.09%
137,253
0.76%
Total funding
877,963
813,173
Other liabilities
16,779
12,999
Total liabilities
894,742
826,172
Equity
133,190
121,094
Total liabilities and equity
$ 1,027,932
$ 947,266
Net interest income
$ 34,826
$ 33,267
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure
3.81%
3.93%
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP
3.82%
3.95%
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis
Non-GAAP reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Total Revenues
$ 14,555
$ 12,544
$ 52,842
$ 49,891
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment*
(303)
68
1,094
61
Adjusted Total Revenues
14,252
12,612
53,936
49,952
Income before Income Taxes
4,079
3,692
14,632
14,444
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment
(303)
68
1,094
61
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes
3,776
3,760
15,726
14,505
Provision for Income Taxes
721
732
2,659
2,806
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment
(64)
14
230
13
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes
657
746
2,889
2,819
Net Income
3,358
2,960
11,973
11,638
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment
(239)
54
864
48
Adjusted Net Income
3,119
3,014
12,837
11,686
Diluted Earnings per Share
0.42
0.37
1.51
1.51
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment
(0.03)
0.01
0.11
0.01
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 0.39
$ 0.38
$ 1.62
$ 1.52
Return on Average Assets
1.28%
1.19%
1.16%
1.23%
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment
-0.02%
0.01%
0.08%
0.01%
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
1.26%
1.20%
1.25%
1.23%
*valuation adjustment to the Company's
mortgage servicing rights