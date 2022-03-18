WASHINGTON, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) is pleased to announce the keynote speakers for its upcoming Women's History Month Luncheon on Thursday, March 24th, 2022 in Washington, DC in partnership with AT&T.
The theme of the Annual Women's History Month Luncheon is "Redefining Empowerment" and features two dynamic women of power, Natalie Cofield, SBA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Women's Business Ownership, and Nicole Cober Johnson Esq., Founder of The BOW Collective.
"AT&T is a proud supporter of the U.S. Black Chambers of Commerce and we are excited to celebrate Women's HERstory Month with the organization. It is such an important time to highlight and uplift Women in the business community, and we applaud the U.S. Black Chambers of Commerce for being a champion for Women and Black-owned businesses." Says Tanya Lombard, AT&T Vice President, Global External & Public Affairs
Both Natalie Madeira-Cofield and Nicole Cober Johnson Esq. have a rich history of championing women entrepreneurs and women in leadership by providing executive coaching, access to capital, business strategies, and business development.
USBC couldn't be more excited for our upcoming event, powered by longtime corporate partner AT&T on March 24th in Washington, DC. This event will celebrate women entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds who have made significant contributions in business and their communities.
"USBC is being intentional about challenging the status quo by curating a conversation about women's entrepreneurship. We will honor the achievements of women who've broken through glass ceilings and challenged traditional definitions of success, while also examining the many factors that prevent Black women from achieving their entrepreneurial dreams." Says USBC President & CEO, Ron Busby.
The event will showcase the "Giants of Women's Entrepreneurship" and unpack how we can redefine what it means to intentionally empower women at every stage of their journey. National News Journalist Taylor Thomas will emcee USBC's Women of Power Luncheon, featuring fireside conversations moderated by Jotaka Eaddy, Founder, and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, and USBC EVP, Talisha Bekavac.
The hybrid event will host 80 special invited in-person guests in addition to being broadcasted for virtual attendees. The event is expected to draw a hybrid audience of more than 300 business owners, influencers, entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and community leaders from across the country.
Attendees will hear from founders, investors, and community leaders who are setting new standards for the industry, discover how to get more involved with female founder initiatives, and network with other like-minded individuals.
For more details about this amazing event, check out the event page here.
