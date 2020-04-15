MIAMI, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe, the leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning global brands, today announced that recruitment has begun for 1,000 newly-created positions across the country for sbe's C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) subsidiary. As part of the opening of [food halls] and 138 ghost kitchens before the end of the year, C3 is hiring across the entire organization, including digital marketing, accounting, finance, development, construction, operations, and other functions in New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, and San Francisco, with 50% of the positions in the greater Los Angeles area. These roles are part of a larger strategic plan for C3 that includes hiring up to 3,000 employees by the end of 2021 to meet the surging demand for food delivery services and provide employment support to the many communities in which it operates.
"In these unprecedented times, we in the hospitality industry have a unique responsibility to support our communities wherever and whenever we can," said Mr. Nazarian. "I'm proud that sbe has built a business and strategy that took into account situations like this. These jobs will deliver a steady paycheck and job security to talented and hardworking team members that we will welcome to our tribe. As this crisis disrupts normal patterns of dining and consumption, I am also pleased that sbe's ghost kitchens will be able to support national efforts to keep people safe, healthy, and at home both during and after this health crisis."
Sbe's active recruitment will continue for six months, and sbe plans to quickly scale its ghost kitchens such that it will create double-digit, full-time head counts per brand in each ghost kitchen as soon as possible.
While sbe has maintained full employment for the majority of its corporate workforce, the company will be giving priority to employees that have been furloughed from other sbe restaurants and nightlife brands but actively encourages all interested individuals to apply, as sbe hopes to have furloughed employees returning to their original jobs in short order. In recent months, the company has hosted hiring fairs across multiple markets and will continue to do so on a twice-monthly basis until all vacancies have been filled.
As sbe's ghost kitchens expand across the United States, the company is committed to ensuring the health and safety of its team and customers. The company has implemented additional protocols in the best interest of its customers and team members, including Contactless Delivery, and it actively monitors the hygiene, cleaning and sanitation guidance issued by local, federal, and international public health authorities.
C3, the revolutionary culinary platform comprised of food halls, ghost kitchens and mobile delivery, launched earlier this year in partnership with Accor and Simon Properties. C3 acts as an incubator of limited service culinary brands, comprised of both new concepts and evolutions of established, highly successful full-service sbe restaurant. Previously, C3 announced the plans for Citizens, a 40,000sqf culinary destination by award-winning designer David Rockwell in Manhattan West, the eight-acre complex Brookfield is developing on Manhattan's Far West Side. C3's new concept will bring together a curated collection of established and new proprietary culinary brands at two full-service restaurants, multiple bars and a fast-casual market hall.
About C3
C3is being launched as a partnership between sbe; Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations; and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in more than 5,000 hotels and residences across 110 destinations. By combining sbe's ability to build and grow successful, award-winning food and beverage concepts, Simon's extensive real estate footprint and Accor's international hotel base of 5,000 global properties, C3is enviably positioned to be the leader and pioneer in this space.
About sbe
Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 36 hotels and over 200 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2020. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com.
