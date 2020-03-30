STOCKHOLM, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Director's assessment of the dividend level for 2019 remains unchanged. However, as a precaution and in order to better assess the consequences of the corona pandemic, the Board has decided to withdraw its proposal to the Annual General Meeting with regard to the dividend payout. The Board intends to call for an extraordinary General Meeting later in the year for a resolution on dividend payout.
SCA's financial position is strong, both in terms of equity as well as liquidity. The Board of Director's assessment is that the former proposal on dividend payout would not jeopardise SCA's operations and development. However, in order to better assess the effects of the corona pandemic on demand, deliveries and profit, the Board has decided to withdraw its proposal to the Annual General Meeting on the dividend payout. The Board intends to call for an extraordinary General Meeting later in the year for a resolution on the matter.
As previously announced, SCA's Annual General Meeting will be held at hotel Södra Berget in Sundsvall on Tuesday March 31, 2020. The Annual General Meeting is to be held in accordance with the recommendations from the Public Health Agency of Sweden.
This is information that SCA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below on March 30, 2020 at 15:00 CET. Björn Lyngfelt, SCP Communications, tel. +46 70 626 82 23
