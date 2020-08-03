CLEVELAND, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, has acquired Moncks Corner, South Carolina-based Sweeping South, Inc. ("Sweeping South") and Columbia, South Carolina-based Accusweep Services, Inc. ("Accusweep"). With these transactions, SCA now has over 1,000 employees in its 35 locations throughout the eastern half of the United States.
SCA's President and CEO Christopher Valerian stated, "This brings our total acquisitions in South Carolina to four and gives SCA a significant presence in both the Columbia and Charleston markets. I welcome our new employees and we look forward to providing our customers with the same high-quality service they have grown to expect from these industry-leading companies."
About SCA: Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. SCA is a Soundcore Capital Partners portfolio company. For more information on SCA, please visit sweepingcorp.com.
About Sweeping South: Formerly owned by Nicki and Don Knapp, Sweeping South opened its doors in 2001 and has become the Charleston, South Carolina, area's leading power street and parking lot sweeping services company. For more information on Sweeping South, please visit sweepingsouth.com.
About Accusweep: For more than 20 years, Accusweep has provided street, highway and parking lot sweeping to municipalities, DOT and commercial businesses throughout the state of South Carolina, including Columbia, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. Accusweep was established in 1987 by David McCaskill with the goal of providing South Carolina with professional-quality sweeping services at competitive prices. For more information on Accusweep, please visit accusweep.com.
Contact:
Mike Siragusa
(216) 777-2750
sca-sweeping-corporation-of.jpg
SCA Sweeping Corporation of America Logo
SCA Sweeping Corporation of America Logo