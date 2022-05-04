Woodard Events, LLC announces the keynote speakers for the 2022 Scaling New Heights® conference. The conference will feature some of the most influential and dynamic voices in accounting, bookkeeping, and small business.
ATLANTA, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodard Events, LLC announces the keynote speakers for the 2022 Scaling New Heights® conference. The conference, which will be held June 19 – 22, 2022, will feature some of the most influential and dynamic voices in accounting, bookkeeping, and small business.
"Accountants and bookkeepers want to hear from keynote speakers who have confronted similar challenges and learned strategies to thrive in face of those challenges," said Joe Woodard, host of Scaling New Heights. "This year's speakers will share those lessons through powerful and motivational presentations."
Keynote speakers at Scaling New Heights 2022 include:
- Kim Perell - bestselling author, serial entrepreneur, tech CEO, investor, top 50 keynote speaker
- Jia Jiang - bestselling author, renowned TED Talk speaker, trainer to multiple Fortune Top 100 companies
- Kaplan Mobray - leadership coach, motivation expert, acclaimed author
- Guylaine Saint Juste - speaker, writer, provocateur, change-maker, innovator, president of the National Association of Black Accountants
- Ron Baker - bestselling author, radio talk-show host, world-renowned speaker
- Ed Kless - meta-consultant, business iconoclast, radio talk-show host
More information about keynote presenters and additional main stage presenters can be found at Scaling New Heights Speakers.
Scaling New Heights 2022 will take place June 19-22, 2022 at the Orlando Marriott World Center in Orlando, Florida. The theme of the conference is "Thrive." You can learn more about the Scaling New Heights conference at IWillThrive.today.
About the Annual Scaling New Heights Conference
Scaling New Heights launched in 2009 and has grown over the years into one of the world's largest and highest-rated accounting technology conferences and expositions. In 2022, the training and presentations around our conference theme, Thrive, will equip bookkeepers, accounting technologists, tax preparers, CPAs, and other small business advisors with the essential tools needed to journey from a state of survival to embrace their time to thrive.
Learn more at ScalingNewHeights.com
About Woodard
Woodard's vision is to transform small business through small business advisors. The company provides education, coaching, resources, and professional communities to small business advisors and is the host of programs like the annual Scaling New Heights® conference, Woodard Alliance, Woodard Institute, and Woodard Groups.
Learn more at Woodard.com
Media Contact
Jackie Falcon, Woodard Events, LLC, 404-857-0700, jfalcon@woodard.com
