ATLANTA, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodard™ has announced the location, dates, and theme for the annual Scaling New Heights® conference to be held June 25-28, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri. The theme of the conference will be "SOAR."
"Most accountants and bookkeepers struggle with process inefficiencies, dated technologies, scope creep, and high friction with client collaboration, resulting in extreme workload pressures and limited capacity in their practices and lives," said Joe Woodard, host of Scaling New Heights®, as he addressed this year's conference attendees. "In other words, they are flapping when they should be soaring."
The training sessions and main stage sessions at Scaling New Heights® 2023 will address the issues above with cutting-edge education on practice management, client collaboration, pricing strategies, process automation technologies, hiring strategies, engagement management…and more!
Scaling New Heights® 2023 will take place at the America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri, a city that is an incredible convention destination with convenient travel, thriving attractions, and exciting nightlife.
You can learn more about the Scaling New Heights® conference at ScalingNewHeights.com
About the Annual Scaling New Heights® Conference
Scaling New Heights launched in 2009 and has grown over the years into one of the world's largest and highest-rated accounting technology conferences and expositions. The training at Scaling New Heights equips bookkeepers, accountants, tax preparers, CPAs, and other small business advisors with the essential tools needed to generate extreme efficiencies through automation, standardization, and production strategies that maximize team performance. The 2023 conference will take place June 25-28, 2023, at the America's Center in St. Louis, MO. Learn more at ScalingNewHeights.com.
About Woodard™
Woodard provides education, coaching, resources, and professional communities to accountants and bookkeepers, and Woodard produces programs like the annual Scaling New Heights® conference, the Woodard™ Membership Program, Woodard™ Summit, the Woodard™ Podcast, and Tech Makeover®.
Learn more at Woodard.com
