LONG BEACH, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAN Health Plan®, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, today announced the addition of Rosemary Ellis, principal of AnderEllis LLC; Cheryl Phillips, MD, AGSF, president and CEO for the Special Needs Plans Alliance; and Rosemary Turner, deputy chair of the Economic Advisory Council Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, to its board of directors. As an organization committed to keeping seniors healthy and independent, these appointments will help ensure SCAN can continue to fulfill this mission amidst the rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem.
"We are privileged to expand the SCAN Board of Directors with these outstanding executives, who bring exemplary skills and experience to their roles," said SCAN Board Chair Francesca Ruiz de Luzuriaga. "As SCAN works diligently to meet the increasing demands made on the health insurance industry—with a focus on the needs of the growing senior population—we welcome Ms. Ellis, Dr. Phillips and Ms. Turner and look forward to tapping their expertise and experience to help shape the future of care for all seniors."
Principal of AnderEllis LLC, Ellis is a nationally-recognized executive who has headed a global non-governmental organization, two multinational media brands, and consulted for both for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, helping CEOs and management teams refine business and organization strategies. She currently serves as a board director for EngenderHealth, honorary board member for the Center for Work/Life Law, executive council member for Plymouth Church, and advisor for Shimmy Technologies Group. Ellis' previous roles include serving as interim president and CEO of EngenderHealth, editor-in-chief of Good Housekeeping magazine, senior vice president and editorial director of Prevention, and executive editor of Time, Inc. New Media.
Phillips is a geriatrician with over 25 years of experience as a senior executive and clinical leader in the healthcare industry. Presently, she is president and CEO of the Special Needs Plans Alliance, where she helps to represent plans serving vulnerable adults with complex care needs, in addition to serving on a number of national quality panels and advisory groups. Previously, she was senior vice president for public policy and health services at LeadingAge and president of both the American Medical Directors Association and American Geriatrics Society. With a long-standing interest in health reform and federal policy, Phillips was also selected to serve as a health policy fellow under then HHS secretary, Tommy Thompson.
With four decades of senior leadership experience, Turner has an extensive background in organizational transformation, teamwork, empowerment, and global sales and operations in both the public and non-profit sectors. She held a 40-year career with UPS, serving as President over 20 years. Ms. Turner serves on the Board of Trustees for Loyola Marymount University and is Deputy Chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Previously, Turner was a founding member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles, after serving as a Board of Director for the Pacific Region Boys & Girls Club. She served on the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, and Executive Committee Board of Directors for the Bay Area Council. Currently, Turner is the President of LEEPS, a technology Start-Up.
SCAN's board of directors, known for strong corporate governance, is comprised of individuals who maintain a personal commitment to ensuring the organization remains a leading Medicare Advantage plan and community resource for seniors and their caregivers. Ellis, Phillips and Turner join this tenured roster, viewable here.
About SCAN Health Plan
