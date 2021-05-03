SARASOTA, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scanco Software, the leader in warehouse management and manufacturing solutions for Sage, announced today the acquisition of CI Global Technologies' entire Sage 300 product portfolio. CI Global Technologies has an extensive history with Sage and provides warehouse management, remote sales, and mobile delivery applications for Sage 300 users globally as a Sage Gold Development Partner.
Scanco has been an OEM Partner with Sage Software since 1989. Since that time, its integrated solutions have led the Sage 100 market with thousands of customers across North America. In 2020, Scanco ventured into new territory with the release of Scanco Ops, a robust cloud production management application fully integrated with Sage Intacct. Today, the acquisition of CI Global's product lines further solidifies the company's commitment to the Sage ecosystem introducing Scanco to Sage's greater international community, a position unique to other domestic Sage ISVs.
"This is an important first step in our multi-phase plan," said Andrew Nunez, CEO of Scanco. "Adding this international product line and customer base is very exciting. Just as important is wholly capturing a very significant facility to develop, maintain and support these products and future products we might build or acquire both domestically and internationally."
About Scanco
Since 1989, Scanco has been at the forefront of developing mobile warehouse and manufacturing automation solutions. Since its inception, Scanco has focused on innovative warehouse management solutions with a unique technology-driven approach. Scanco's solutions deliver unequaled efficiency and visibility for distribution and manufacturing companies around the globe.
