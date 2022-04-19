Gulf Coast Casino to empower employees with on-demand financial wellness application from UKG
D'IBERVILLE, Miss., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort is fighting the exorbitant rates associates experience when dealing with area "payday loan" providers. In reviewing applications for the property's Sunshine Fund, a service to help employees in times of financial or personal need, Scarlet Pearl leaders realized several employees were targeted by high-interest lenders. To combat these burdensome debts, the Mississippi casino is implementing UKG Wallet, a financial wellness mobile application from UKG, to provide employees immediate access to a portion of their already earned but unpaid wages.
"Despite offering the highest casino wages in the market, we found several Scarlet Pearl associates used predatory lenders to bridge the gap between paychecks, forcing some deeper into debt," states Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas. "This service allows our employees to get the money they earned and find greater financial freedom."
UKG Wallet is a financial wellness and earned wage access tool that organizations can offer their employees when they use UKG flagship solutions, including UKG Pro, UKG Dimensions, or UKG Ready (utilized by Scarlet Pearl).
In addition to accessing a portion of employee wages before pay day to cover unexpected or emergency expenses, through UKG Wallet Scarlet Pearl will also empower people with budgeting tools, educational resources, and financial counseling.
By complementing traditional earned wage access with an emphasis on financial literacy and planning, employers can provide an innovative financial wellness benefit that can help alleviate financial stress.
"Our Scarlet Pearl associates are the cornerstone in delivering the great service our guests expect," says Pappas. "By ensuring our team keeps their money in their pocket, we ensure happier employees who create happier customers."
UKG is a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people.
About Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort: Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort (scarletpearlcasino.com) is located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in D'Iberville, MS. The award-winning hotel resort has a 300-room hotel and a gaming floor with over 800 slots and video poker machines, 36 table games, and Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook. Recently, the property opened Orchid Room, Elevated Gaming, a VIP experience for high-limit players. The complex features multiple restaurants, a 36-hole miniature golf course, an event center, and a luxurious pool. The casino opened in D'Iberville, MS, December 9, 2015.
