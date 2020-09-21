Scentsible, LLC, Parent Company Of Poo~Pourri Announces Shifts To Its Executive Leadership Team As Jeff Berry Joins As The Brand's New CEO

Brand Founder, Suzy Batiz, Announces the Change Amid Her Move into the Role of Chairwoman & Chief Visionary Officer Following the Successful Launch of Her Transformative Online Course, ALIVE OS(TM) and Rapid Growth of Lifestyle Brand supernatural.