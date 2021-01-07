Schaeffler is official sponsor and supplier of drive-by-wire technology for driverless "Indy Autonomous Challenge"

-- Schaeffler selected as official sponsor of the $1.5 million "Indy Autonomous Challenge" collegiate engineering competition -- Autonomous race cars to rely on Schaeffler Paravan Technologie GmbH & Co. KG's patented "Space Drive" drive-by-wire technology -- Schaeffler to participate in the all-digital 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES)