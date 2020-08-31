SCC is an independent, digitally driven, full-service creative agency that builds brands and businesses through data-driven human insights and powerful brand ideas. A simple mission – We work for humans™. – fuels our entrepreneurial, results-obsessed culture. Based in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, SCC was named Small Agency of The Year by Ad Age in 2018 and 2020 and has been consistently named one of the Top Workplaces in Chicago.