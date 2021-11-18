SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority (SMHA) announced it has joined the Empire State Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. bidnet direct's Empire State Purchasing Group connects over 275 participating agencies from across New York to a large vendor pool and streamlines the bid and vendor management process. The Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority invites all vendors to register online at https://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/smha1.
The Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority joined the purchasing group in November. The SMHA will utilize the system to streamline the purchasing process including bid management, bid distribution and vendor relations. The Empire State Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local New York government agencies the tools needed to minimize costs and save time throughout the purchasing process.
Before joining the system, the SMHA was distributing bids and managing the procurement process manually. The traditional procurement process is being replaced by local government agencies throughout New York. In joining the Empire State Purchasing Group, the Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority looks to save time, reach out to more vendors automatically and achieve cost savings over the traditional bid process.
The Empire State Purchasing Group expands an agency's vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the Empire State Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with the Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority can register online: https://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/smha1. The Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority invites all interested bidders to register today.
Registered vendors can access all open bids, related documents and files, additional addendum and award information. In addition, the Empire State Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors have access to not only the Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority bid opportunities, but all participating agency bids.
"Our valued vendors can now save time. Plus, they not only have direct access to our open bids, but those from numerous other agencies throughout the state. We invite all of our current vendors to register on the Empire State Purchasing Group to start receiving business opportunities," stated Steve Tama, Procurement Administrator of the Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority.
Vendors may register on the Empire State Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york. bidnet direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.
Other local New York government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Empire State Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About the Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority:
On February 6, 1934, the Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority, the first in New York State, was authorized and established by the City Common Council. On March 23, 1934, with the appointment of the first five members, the Authority became a reality. In 1938, the first tenants of the Authority occupied Schonowee Village.
Since our first 217 units in 1938, the Authority has grown to encompass seven conventional housing developments serving a total of 943 low-income families. Three properties, Schonowee Village, Ten Eyck Apartments and Lincoln Heights, serve the elderly and disabled, while four other properties, Yates Village, Steinmetz Homes, MacGathan Townhouses and Maryvale Apartments, serve families with children. The Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority's Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program serves the housing needs of 1,387 households throughout the City of Schenectady.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
